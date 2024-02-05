The Big Picture Love on the Spectrum Season 2 continues to charm viewers with its genuine and heartwarming portrayal of autistic individuals searching for love.

The participants express their emotions openly and without fear of judgment, creating entertaining and touching moments.

Some participants have found love, while others are still searching, but the show has taught them valuable lessons about dating and relationships.

Love on the Spectrum U.S season 2 is back on Netflix and continues to melt hearts. The Emmy Award-winning docuseries follows seven couples on the autistic spectrum and their quest for love. Viewers find it difficult not to binge-watch all seven episodes in one sitting. What sets Love on the Spectrum apart is the genuine innocence and vulnerability of its participants, who desperately want to find love. Unlike other dating shows where the interference of the production of the reality series is visible and contestants feel like playing to the camera, here participants seem to be completely in the moment.

They are not preoccupied with how they look on camera and how they are going to come across. They openly express their emotions without inhibition or fear of judgment, creating moments that are both entertaining and heartwarming. From marking "No" during speed-dating in front of a date to the nervousness of holding hands together for the first time or attempting to kiss. In one episode, Dani Bowman, an animation enthusiast, even brought cupcakes to her date with Adan, so they can practice how to kiss before giving it a try.

The series first aired in Australia in 2019 on ABC and was later released on Netflix in 2020. Its success prompted an American spinoff, which premiered in the US in May 2022. The second season, which debuted on January 19, 2024, brought back some of the original cast while introducing new characters to the audience.

So what happened to participants since the show aired and were they able to find love? Here is what we found out:

7 Fans Love Abbey Romeo & David Issacman

This couple is a favorite among the show's fans. In the last episode, Abbey Romeo and boyfriend, David Isaacman, who met in season one, were vacationing in Africa. Their first date takes place in the zoo and Abbey tells David that she loves animals, especially an African lion. David had already been to Africa and Abbey admitted she always wanted to go, but her mom couldn’t afford it. So, David decided to surprise Abbey and invited her and her mom and his two sisters on a trip to Africa.

The couple is still going strong after their return home and is planning their wedding. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Abbey talked about what she envisions serving the guests: “We would have a delicious Costco pizza and Krispy Kreme, doughnuts, and we might get married in Africa or the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.”

Abbey added in an interview with Tudum: "David is so supportive of me. He helps me calm down and understands me. He gets and surprises me. He texts me every morning and that makes me so happy. We love spending time together. For our third anniversary, I want us to go to Atlantis Bahamas and go down a waterslide together. And, we want to go back to Africa."

6 Dani Bowman Can't Get It Together Long-term

Dani, who is very romantic, appeared in the first season of the show where she met Solomon. Their first date seemed like going well and Solomon kept talking about his spirituality until Dani couldn’t keep it in any longer and blurted out: “I am in love with you, you are so hot.” You can’t write these up.

Soon after, she fell out of love and broke up with Solomon. In the second season, Dani meets with Adán from San Diego, who shares with her a love for animation. The two go to Comic-Con together dressed in costumes, and he makes the trip to Los Angeles to see her, a couple of times. In the last episode, we left them kissing on a bench. However, it seems like distance and a busy schedule are keeping them apart. In an interview with Tudum, Dani explained: “Our last date was in July, and I recognize that he’s juggling a busy schedule with college and a part-time job. I genuinely wish we could find more time to spend together.”

5 Connor Tomlinson Is Single Again

Connor, 23, felt very nervous about his date with Emily, whom he met on speed-dating. “I hope you don’t think me blunt, but I kind of like you. And I was wondering if maybe you’d like to hold hands?” Emily proceeded to hold hands after Connor was unsure of how to go about it. However, it lasted only a few seconds though, because he felt weird.

The two seem to have a lot in common, from their love of movies like Transformers and Star Wars to their love of dogs. They both named their Shih Tzus after Star Wars characters. In the last episode, we saw them still together, to the delight of Connor’s mom. However, it seems like they are no longer dating. Connor’s mom replied on TikTok to a fan that her son and Emily are “Just friends — which is a total win in our book! Emily Rocks!”

In an interview with Tudum, Connor said about Emily: “We still keep in contact by text and go out together from time to time. Emily and I have both decided to be platonic… It has made me more open to dating and the idea of being in love. The show has taught me that there is a lot of time, effort, and work that goes into dating and getting to know someone. It gives me confidence to know I have been on several dates now. I hope to one day find the right woman.”

4 Journey Is Still Looking For That Special Someone

Unlike other participants, Journey was only diagnosed with autism a year before appearing on the show. She said that the diagnosis had helped her understand and learn more about herself. Journey, who identifies herself as a lesbian, went on two dates but although they seemed to be going well, none of them had that spark. Journey admitted to Tudum that she is “still looking for a girlfriend, but it’s less important to me than it was last spring. I haven’t been on a single date since the show and I can’t manage to get past the talking stage even after all this time.”

3 James B. Jones Needs a Certain Spark

James appeared in the first season of the show and is still looking for love in the second season. He said that he needs to find love before he is going to lose his good looks. James, who is a medieval enthusiast, dated Maggie and the two even held hands on their first date.

“After the filming ended, Maggie and I simply met up for dinner after work one day. And that was when Maggie said she actually wasn’t really feeling a spark of romance. She wanted to be 'only friends'. So I understood." James said in an interview with Parade. He added: "Of course, I was disappointed, but I understood. Thankfully, I had not had time to form any strong emotional connection or to make any emotional investment in her. It wasn’t a huge crushing heartbreak, which is good. I’m just fine. It was no problem."

2 Tanner Smith Is Single Again After a Promising Start

Tanner Smith, a delightful new addition to the cast, is sure to bring a smile to your face, thanks to his ever-present cheerful demeanor. Tanner goes on a date with Kate and, impressed with their connection, promptly asks her for a second date. After their initial date, he asked Kate what she thought of him, and she readily replied that he was "handsome." While the relationship seemed to have a promising beginning, it's regrettable to note that the two are no longer together.

In an interview with Todum, Tanner said: “Right now, I am not dating anyone, and I am good with being single for now. Kate and I are very good friends since the show and we text and stay in touch.”

Tanner who lives with some roommates, met with Kate and some friends after the holidays. “We got together with some other friends after Christmas and went to see the lights at the zoo in Columbia, SC. It was super fun!

1 Steve Spitz Thanks 'Love on the Spectrum' For a Life-Changing Opportunity

Steve, 64, appeared in Season 1 of the show and is back looking for love. This time he met with Sharona, who seemed interested in pursuing a relationship. However, Steve felt she was too “strong” for him, so is still single and searching.

Interestingly, Steve was only diagnosed with autism a few years ago. About the experience of appearing on the show, he said in an interview with Netflix, “I am feeling grateful that I am able to express real feelings while I am being filmed, and that carries over into the rest of my life. People recognize me when I walk down the street and everyone is so wonderful! They are accepting of who I am, and seem to know and appreciate me for exactly who I am, sometimes even more than I accepted myself in the past. I have made new friends and caught up with old friends who recognized me in the show and reached out to me… People seem to like me for who I am. I really love them!”

