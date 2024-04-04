The Big Picture Love on the Spectrum showcases individuals on the autism spectrum navigating dating and relationships.

The show has been a gateway for viewers to understand and celebrate Autism Acceptance Day.

Viewers are excited for Season 3 as the series continues to explore love and relationships authentically.

The Netflix series Love on the Spectrum brought a group of autistic adults together to put them through the trials and tribulations of dating. The synopsis for the show reads as follows: "Emmy Award-winning docu-reality series, Love on the Spectrum, is an insightful and warm-hearted reality series following people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships." While audience members were fascinated to watch the cast fall in love, it was a beautiful series about people stepping out of their comfort zones and looking for love. Now, we get to return to the show for Season 3.

The series has been an important gateway for the world into people living with Autism and Netflix has created an event for Autism Acceptance Day. They partnered with The Autism Society of America to make the event a safe space for those in attendance, including calm rooms and puppies at the event! It was not only a celebration of Autism Acceptance Day but showed how the show opened up the eyes of viewers to those on the spectrum and even gave a look into the families of the individuals who partook.

Lise Smith, the mother of Conor Tomlinson, spoke to Variety back in January about the series and what she learned about her son through the process. “I learned on this journey that he’s craving his identity and social group, which went right over my head. The biggest splash of cold water was when I heard him say to one of the producers, ‘I’m lonely. My siblings have boyfriends and girlfriends, and get to go places. I’m always home with my parents.’ And that hit me like a knife through my chest.”

'Love on the Spectrum' Has Been Praised For Its Representation of People Living with Autism

The series, which was created by co-creators Cian O'Clery and Karina Holden. O'Clery has talked about the response to the series and those reaching out to them to try and find love themselves. “People love the show because they feel it’s respectful, honest and truthful,” said O’Clery. “We get many emails from people desperate to be part of it. They’ve never been on a date, and want to meet someone. It’s sad that we can’t help everyone.”

Holden, whose son is autistic, brings the show back to a question of what love looks like and that's what is at the core of Love on the Spectrum, just individuals trying to find love. “There’s something every single person can relate to,” Holden said. “That’s so demonstrative when you watch people who want to ask the most simple and honest questions about love, and that spills forth in how the series has evolved.” We're excited for Season 3 of the show and who we're going to meet along the way!

Love on the Spectrum can be streamed on Netflix.

