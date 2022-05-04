Netflix has released a new trailer for Love on the Spectrum U.S., the American version of the heart-warming Australian dating show about autistic people finding love. The original show already has two seasons available on the streaming platform, but Love on the Spectrum U.S. will bring things closer to home by featuring a group of American people on the autistic spectrum overcoming social stigma and trying to find romance.

The new trailer introduces the new bachelors and bachelorettes who will put themselves out in the world in search of love. The first participants of the U.S. version of Love on the Spectrum are all on the autism spectrum, which, according to them, imposes several obstacles when they must interact with other people. As the trailer underlines, being on the autism spectrum means you have a particular way of experiencing the world around you, something a lot of people are unfortunately not open to understanding and accepting.

Although the trailer features testimonials from the new participants talking about the challenges of their love lives, the show also explores how we are all lost and lonely in the world — autistic or not. As the trailer highlights, every single one of us is different, so while autistic people might have particular barriers to overcome, the process of meeting a new person is pretty much the same for everybody. We get excited and nervous, afraid of ruining a date, and hopeful that we’ll find someone to walk beside us through life. Half docuseries, half dating show, Love on the Spectrum U.S. follows autistic people having dates and sharing special moments while finding love when they least expect it.

The original Love on the Spectrum was created by Cian O'Clery for the Australian television network ABC. The show’s first season was released in 2019, with Netflix acquiring the rights for international distribution in 2020. In 2021, the show came back for a second season. Both seasons of Love on the Spectrum were critically acclaimed for their positive representation of the autistic spectrum and for how it bridges the gap between an audience that doesn’t know much about the disorder and the people who have it. Love on the Spectrum U.S. is produced by Northern Pictures with Karina Holden and O'Clery as executive producers.

Love on the Spectrum U.S. comes to Netflix this May 18. Check out the new trailer below.

