Love takes the spotlight again in the upcoming Season 2 of Love on the Spectrum U.S. The search for romance continues as familiar faces and newcomers take a step forward and explore the realms of dating and relationships. Created by Cian O’Clery, the Emmy Award-winning docu-series follows a diverse group on the autism spectrum as they navigate the complexities of romance. Despite the challenges posed by the dating world, these singles remain hopeful in their quest for love.

Adapted from the original Australian version of the show, Love on the Spectrum U.S. features diverse individuals situated across different locations in the country. Whether it is the sunny side of Los Angeles or the harbors of Boston, the show not only brings forward these individuals but encourages and uplifts them. Regardless of one’s identity, the fundamental message remains universal: everyone deserves love. And ultimately, if love isn’t in their books, there’s no harm in stepping out of their comfort zones to forge new friendships.

Although it’s a common perception that most reality shows fall into the “so bad they’re good” category, programs like Love on the Spectrum U.S. genuinely ooze out heartfelt authenticity. Prepare for an emotional rollercoaster as all seven episodes of Love on the Spectrum U.S. Season 2 are set to premiere on January 19, 2024, exclusively on Netflix. As audiences eagerly count down the days, take a sneak peek into the upcoming season by checking out which familiar faces are making a return and getting acquainted with the new cast members who will be joining the journey. Here's the cast of 'Love on the Spectrum U.S.' season 2.

Dani (26, Los Angeles)

Dani, an avid lover of animation and art, ventured into the world of entrepreneurship at the young age of 11 by founding her animation company. Devoting her time to teaching animation to children on the autism spectrum nationwide, Dani aspires to find a partner with a similar drive for success. Love on the Spectrum U.S. has taken Dani to various locations, offering opportunities to meet potential love interests, particularly during her time with speed dating.

Despite the challenges in her quest for love, Dani remains resilient. Post-Season 1, she continued exploring a deeper connection with her first date beyond the camera’s gaze. Although the relationship was short-lived, Dani gleaned valuable insights from her romantic endeavors, emphasizing the importance of setting boundaries. Presently single, she remains steadfast in her pursuit of love.

Abbey (23, Los Angeles)

Since her time in Season 1 of Love on the Spectrum U.S., Abbey has been enjoying a fulfilling journey. A fellow Los Angeles native just like Dani, the Disney enthusiast and devoted animal lover initially harbored hopes of finding a caring boyfriend reminiscent of her high school sweetheart. Cue in David - a like-minded animal enthusiast with a shared passion for the animal kingdom. When Abbey’s not busy fawning over adorable animals, she can be found tending to her hat-making business, which has gotten so much hype and amassed a considerable TikTok following.

Post-Season 1 filming, Abbey’s romantic tale took a positive turn as she entered a relationship with David. Now officially a couple, Abbey and David frequently share quality time together. Their shared love for urban adventures has taken them to various places, including The Grove, the pier, and notably, The Cheesecake Factory. From fair visits to whale watching, Abbey hopes that the couple gets to travel to Africa together and go lion-watching someday.

Steve (63, San Francisco)

Throughout the entire 63 years of his life, Steve has navigated the journey of life solo. Diagnosed with autism relatively late, he’s not letting his condition stop him from discovering a life partner. With the help of his trusty assistant, Steve decides to take the plunge and explore the waters of online dating. Eager to embark on this new chapter, he remains steadfast in his optimism. Not so old now, eh?

Since the filming of Season 1 concluded, Steve has found fulfillment in his increased involvement in activities at his synagogue, which has helped him spiritually, emotionally, and socially. He also takes pleasure in leisurely drives to his favorite spots. Although Steve has been actively forging new relationships, either in-person or through online conversations, nothing serious has developed yet. But nothing’s going to stop Steve from starting online chats with potential love interests, hoping that he’d finally meet someone truly meant for him.

James (34, Boston)

James’s teenage years in Boston were marred by bullying, making for a challenging upbringing. Despite the setbacks, he is reclaiming control of his adulthood by embracing new hobbies and building connections with like-minded friends who share the same vibes as he does. Know for his fabulous long hair, James has a penchant for dressing up for the Renaissance fair.

In the realm of love, James has dipped his toe into dating, but none of those encounters blossomed into a lasting relationship. Post-filming for Love on the Spectrum Season 1, James remains actively engaged with friends, spending his leisure time having fun outside of work. Although things didn’t unfold as expected with the woman he met through the show, James persists in his quest for love, exploring avenues such as dating apps and participating in in-person speed-dating events.

New Cast Members

While not much has been unveiled about the new cast members yet, the trailer for Love on the Spectrum U.S. Season 2 introduces three additions to the dating pool: Connor, Tanner, and Journey.

Introducing Connor, the latest addition to the Season 2 lineup. In the trailer, when asked by creator O’Clery to define love, Connor poetically likened it to a dagger - “A pretty thing, a thing that enchants, but also hurts.” From his words alone, it’s apparent that Connor has had his fair share of experiences in the dating landscape.

On the other hand, the vibrant Tanner, though yet to reveal much about his thoughts on dating in the trailer, promises to bring his lively personality into the dating scene. With his radiant smile (which could light up entire towns), he’s about to bring so much fun to any relationship he forges.

And then there’s the romantically inclined Journey, who expresses having “so much love to give.” Adorned in an all-pink ensemble with a picnic set, Journey’s name aptly mirrors her personality, and she enthusiastically embraces the opportunity to embark on a journey to find love.

