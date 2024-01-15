The pursuit of love takes center stage once again in Season 2 of Love on the Spectrum U.S. There’s nothing more universal than the search for that one true soulmate, but for individuals within the neurodivergent community, the journey may unfold with unique nuances.

Created by Cian O’Clery, the Emmy Award-winning docu-reality series chronicles the romantic endeavors of a diverse group of individuals on the autism spectrum. In Season 2, Love on the Spectrum introduces a fresh new set of singles, while also warmly welcoming back familiar faces from the first season, all diving into the unpredictable waters of the dating scene.

Whether it's forging meaningful relationships or simply making new friends, viewers can’t help but cheer for these people as they step outside their comfort zones, embracing the opportunity to live the best versions of their lives.

Here’s everything we know so far about Season 2 of Love on the Spectrum U.S.

When Is 'Love on the Spectrum U.S.' Season 2 Coming Out?

Close

All seven episodes of Love on the Spectrum U.S. Season 2 are set to premiere on January 19, 2024.

For newcomers to Netflix, there are various subscription models available to kickstart your streaming journey. The entry-level option begins at $6.99 per month, offering the Standard plan with ads. For those desiring a more enriched viewing experience, alternative membership choices comprise the Standard plan, which is priced at $15.49 per month, and the Premium plan, accessible at $22.88 per month.

A force in the realm of streaming entertainment, Netflix offers a diverse selection of cherished TV series, films, documentaries, and mobile games. In addition to Love on the Spectrum U.S., Netflix boasts an array of other iconic reality TV series. Other binge-worthy shows include Love is Blind, a social experiment that challenges singles to seek love and form engagement without meeting in person, and the Korean island dating show Single’s Inferno.

Stream on Netflix

Is There a Trailer for ‘Love on the Spectrum U.S.’ Season 2?

Valentine’s is only a few weeks away, but Love is already making an early comeback with Season 2 of Love on the Spectrum U.S. The released trailer offers a glimpse into what audiences can anticipate this upcoming season. Introducing a fresh set of singles diving into the realms of dating and relationships, the show also welcomes back some familiar faces.

Guiding viewers into the new season, creator O’Clery takes his customary place behind the camera, ushering in the new singles of Season 2. When asked about his opinions on love, newcomer Connor metaphorically describes it as a dagger — “A pretty thing, a thing that enchants, but also hurts.”

Despite the challenges that the dating world presents, especially for individuals on the autism spectrum, these singles remain hopeful in their quest for love. James, a returning participant, expresses his excitement about finding a special someone to share life’s best moments with. Meanwhile, the vibrant newcomer Journey exudes positivity, mentioning that she has “so much love to give.” Brace yourselves to fall in love with these singles as they embark on their unique journeys in the captivating world of Love on the Spectrum U.S.

Who Are the Cast in 'Love on the Spectrum U.S.' Season 2?

Close

Love on the Spectrum U.S. Season 2 is set to feature a delightful mix of both new and familiar faces. Among the cherished favorites is Dani from Los Angeles, who candidly shares the challenges of her quest for love but remains steadfast in her pursuit. Also, from Los Angeles, the adored Disney enthusiast and animal lover Abbey is happily in a relationship with David, their shared love for The Cheesecake Factory adds a sweet touch to their connection.

In San Francisco, Steve, who revealed his lifelong single status the last time we saw him, is taking a bold step into the world of online dating with the assistance of his friend. At the age of 63, he is eager to explore new possibilities. Making a return from Boston, James is back on the show, determined to search for a meaningful connection despite previous challenges.

Joining the cast of Season 2 are newcomers Connor, Tanner, and Journey. While details about these fresh faces are yet to be fully unveiled, the trailers hint at their enthusiasm as they venture into the world of dating.

What Is 'Love on the Spectrum U.S.' About?

Close

Below is the official Netflix synopsis for Love on the Spectrum U.S.:

Emmy® Award-winning docu-reality series, Love on the Spectrum U.S., is an insightful and warm-hearted series following people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. In its second season, this U.S. based series tells the stories of a unique and diverse cast of characters — including new romantic hopefuls and familiar faces — searching for something we all hope to find, love.

Who Is Making 'Love on the Spectrum U.S.'?

Close

Originating as an Australian reality TV show, the original Love on the Spectrum was co-created by O’Clery. The inspiration for the series struck after O’Clery’s involvement in Employable Me, a show centered around individuals with various disabilities striving to secure employment. The debut season of Love on the Spectrum U.S. made its premiere on May 18, 2022, co-created and directed by O’Clery and produced by Northern Pictures with Karina Holden and O’Clery serving as executive producers. Following its initial success, the series earned a renewal for a second season in September 2022.

O’Clery also plays an active role in the docu-series, not just as a creator but as a supportive voice. Viewers may recognize his off-screen presence, where he provides words of encouragement and support to the singles from behind the camera. One of O’Clery’s significant roles involves fostering a deeper comprehension of the intricate and diverse experiences within the spectrum. In a conversation with Netflix Tudum, the co-creator and director sheds light on this commitment: