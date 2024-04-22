The Big Picture Queer young adult stories are rising in popularity, but despite being an early example, Love, Simon and the franchise it sparked is no longer growing.

The film received a television spin-off, Love, Victor, which received praise and success in its own right.

But since the end of Love, Victor, there has been no development on the franchise, despite its influence and potential.

Queer young adult stories are finally starting to find success on the screen. From Heartstopper to Young Royals to Everybody's Talking About Jamie, stories about love and acceptance have been embraced by fans excited to see themselves represented on screen. Even "new adult" queer stories have found success thanks to the likes of Red, White & Royal Blue and My Policeman. One of the earliest franchises to embrace queer stories, though, was never given the chance to reach its full potential. Based on the best-selling novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli, Love, Simon tells the story of Simon Spier (Nick Robinson), a high schooler who seems to be an all-American boy. But Simon has a secret: He's realized he's gay. Struggling to come out to his family and friends, he connects with an anonymous student, whom he calls Blue, at Creek Wood High over email. The two fall in love and help each other navigate their sexuality.

The film received wide praise upon its theatrical release in 2018 and set the stage for many of the aforementioned properties. Its success garnered a spin-off series of its own, Love, Victor. One of the first properties to be announced by Disney after the Mouse House acquired 20th Century Fox (the company that produced the original film), the show was highly anticipated by Love, Simon fans, many of whom felt the universe had much more to offer. The idea wasn't too far-fetched either. After all, Albertalli's first novel was followed by several sequels, and the film was a huge hit for the studio. Despite all the success, fan praise, and even hopes from Love, Victor's creatives, though, there has been no development on further Love, Simon stories since Love, Victor ended its run, slamming the breaks on not only one of the most influential properties of its genre but on one with so much potential.

'Love, Simon' is an Important Part of Film History

Simon v. the Homo Sapiens Agenda was a runaway hit when it was published in April 2015. A New York Times bestseller, it earned a place on the National Book Foundation's awards longlist the year of its release. Still a favorite among readers, it was added to Time Magazine's list of the all-time best Young Adult novels in 2021. Inevitably, the book would be adapted, but when Fox 2000 bought the rights to the property, they made history.

Luca Guardignino's beloved film, Call Me by Your Name, had taken the industry by storm when it was released two months prior but was largely funded independently and by smaller studios. When Love, Simon entered production at Fox, it was the first queer film to be financed by a major studio, according to the University of Toronto Press Journals. The genre was considered a risk or too niche in the past, but Love, Simon was given a budget of $17,000,000 according to BoxOffice Mojo, and grossed $66,316,289. In addition to the large return, the film received universal acclaim and currently boasts an 87% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film garnered love from fans, who connected with its relatable characters, wholesome themes, and positive message. The film was even dubbed one of 2018's best.

Albertalli followed her original novel with The Upside of the Unrequited in 2017 and Leah on the Offbeat in 2018, a month after Simon's wide theatrical release. Her latest entry in the Simon-verse came in 2020 with Love, Creekwood. With the success of the film and the novel that inspired it expanding, there was no question that there would be more Love, Simon. Shortly after Disney acquired Fox, a spin-off series was one of the first shows greenlit for the upcoming Disney+.

'Love, Victor' Proved There Was Still a Lot of Life Left in the 'Simon' Universe

Fresh off of debuting in another cinematic universe in Annabelle Comes Home, actor Michael Cimino introduced viewers to Victor Salazar in 2020. The first episode opens with a seemingly similar set-up to the film, with Victor reaching out to Simon via email, informing Simon that he is a legend at Creekwood. But the praise quickly turns into a "screw you." Victor is also struggling with his sexuality, but unlike Simon, he doesn't have a family he knows will accept him. And being new in town, he doesn't have friends on whom he can rely. Victor soon finds himself a group of loyal companions, a boy to crush on named Benji (George Sear), and even a correspondence with Simon himself. Robinson not only reprised the role, but he also served as a producer and made occasional appearances on the series.

The show felt very much set in the same universe but didn't copy the original's formula. While Simon had an easier time coming out to his family, Victor struggled with his mother's acceptance. His relationship was far more turbulent than Simon's, and he even found himself in a love triangle. The show continued through 2021 with Season 2, and a third season was announced after the second outing's completion. But, surprisingly, Season 3 was confirmed to be the series' last. The final (Simon-less) season offered plenty of callbacks to its predecessor but came to a bit of an unceremonious end compared to the triumph that started it all.

Many viewers question whether there would be more properties in the world of Simon and Victor. But audiences weren't the only ones who were keen on more. In an interview with RadioTimes, executive producers Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker reflected on their time in the universe and revealed that they would love to continue its expansion. Aptaker said, "It's been a true pleasure getting to tell these stories for three seasons and a movie, and I would never say no more." Berger agreed that they were open to the idea, but "it would have to be the right thing. In the same way to us that Love, Victor felt like a really exciting continuation, because we got to tell a Latinx story, and we got to tell a whole different identity story, it would have to be the right story." Cimino shared his thoughts on returning to Victor, telling RadioTimes: "I would love to revisit Victor at some point, maybe even as a movie. I think that'd be super cool to have a movie about Victor or as a show or limited series."

Sadly, however, the world of Simon has stalled on screen. Despite numerous novels, countless beloved characters, and creatives eager to return to Creekwood, there has been no development on further properties, and the once groundbreaking Simon-verse came to a quiet end with Love, Victor. Since the series wrapped up, there has been a slew of new queer stories made available to young adults, including the international hit Heartstopper, Young Royals, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, and even more mature stories such as Red, White & Royal Blue. While these films and shows have been groundbreaking in their own way, they owe much of their existence to the success of Love, Simon.

Love, Simon is not always given the credit it deserves. The film was a huge success and reshaped the dynamics of queer filmmaking, especially for young adults. The story embraced positivity, love, and self-truths, earning it a special place in film history. Inspiring more than the spin-off series, Love, Victor, the movie many similar shows and movies followed. Sadly, the expanded Simon universe never achieved its full potential, but it will forever be remembered as a game-changing film that opened doors for not only similar properties but for so many of the fans and creatives that it touched.

Love, Simon is available to stream on Disney+