‘Love, Simon’ TV Series Moves From Disney+ to Hulu with a New Title

There is a ton of new information coming our way about the upcoming Love, Simon TV series adaptation. Originally announced back in April 2019, the Love, Simon TV series was set for a Disney+ debut and would have adapted Becky Albertalli‘s novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda — which also served as the foundational text for the 2018 movie starring Nick Robinson as Simon — into a new take on the tale.

Now, it looks like some big changes to the Love, Simon TV series are ready to unveil. On Tuesday, Hulu announced it would be home to the Love, Simon TV series, implying the show had changed hands from Disney+ some time ago. Additionally, we learned the TV adaptation now has a new title: Love, Victor. Hulu made it Twitter official, sharing the first two photos from Love, Victor which feature the titular character, Victor (Michael Cimino).

Dear Twitter,



Get ready to head back to Creekwood High School. From the writers of “Love, Simon,” comes a new story about family, friendship and finding yourself.

#LoveVictor is coming soon, only on Hulu. 🎡



Love,

Hulu pic.twitter.com/tepYhAws8D — Hulu (@hulu) February 24, 2020

As if things weren’t exciting enough, Variety was able to share the official Love, Victor synopsis. The series will follow Victor, “a new student at Creekwood High School — the same high school as the movie — on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation.”

Most of the original cast from the Love, Simon movie nor the film’s director, Greg Berlanti will be involved in the series. That said, the film’s star, Robinson, will appear as narrator and is an executive producer. Love, Simon co-writers Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker are attached to the series as executive producers and showrunners. The first season will consist of 10 episodes and is set to debut in June, during Pride Month.

Love, Victor is set to premiere on Hulu in June. Get even more Disney+ updates here and Hulu news here.