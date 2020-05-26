First Trailer for ‘Love, Victor’ Reveals Hulu’s ‘Love, Simon’ TV Spinoff

Didja see Love, Simon? I loved the 2018 coming-of-age LGBTQ+ film, based on the Becky Albertalli novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda. Now, thankfully, we are getting more charming stories set in this lovely universe. The first Love, Victor trailer has been released, promising a spiritual TV spinoff that will keep examining what it means to be a teenager grappling with every facet of their identity.

Michael Cimino stars as Victor, a kid who just moved to a new high school with his parents Ana Ortiz and James Martinez. He was inspired by the story of Simon (Nick Robinson, who returns to produce and narrate this series), and wants that story to springboard his own. Trouble is, he’s not sure what his story is, yet. And as he adjusts to all this newness, we watch him explore his burgeoning queerness, generational divides with his parents, and desire to just feel normal. Love, Simon‘s writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger return to produce the series, alongside Brian Tanen (Atypical), Jason Ensler (The Passage), Isaac Klausner (The Hate U Give), Marty Bowen (The Outsider), Adam Fishbach (F Is for Family), Wyck Godfrey (Looking for Alaska), Pouya Shahbazian (Divergent) and Adam Londy (Corporate).

This show, originally developed for Disney+ before a late-period shuffle to Hulu, looks nice. It looks charming, cute, sensitive, and interested in examining some prickly truths that Love, Simon may have smoothed over. In a streaming market saturated with dark, gritty shows that promise to plunge the depths of our capacity for shittiness with hyper-stylized filmmaking to boot, it’s just nice to see a show interested in telling a simple, human story that just might help some teens who need it.

Check out the official trailer and synopsis for Love, Victor below. The series comes to Hulu June 19. For more from the Love-verse, here’s our take on one key character from the original film.