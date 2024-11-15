The idea of a "love to hate" character is far from exclusive to the world of television. Any great villain from a movie, novel, video game, or stage production can be tons of fun to hate, particularly if they're fictional and you know that negative energy is therefore not going toward anyone who can be hurt. But in a TV show, that character is likely to stick around for seasons, rather than just a couple of hours. That does intensify certain kinds of negative energy. Those feelings can fester and grow over time.

The following characters all appear in multiple episodes of their respective TV shows, and were great simply because of how annoying, villainous, or off-putting they were. They caused great drama for the less hateable characters, and thereby served their purposes well. Rather than being hindrances to enjoying the shows in question, their presence was welcome, in a strange way, owing to how fun hating them/rooting against them tended to be. Some were outright villains, while others were more definable as nuisances. All are ranked below, depending on how enjoyable hating them proved to be.

10 Ralph Cifaretto

'The Sopranos' (1999-2007)

There are very few characters on The Sopranos who could be called good people, so it takes a special kind of monster to stand out among such a flawed group of people. The show is based around mobsters who intimidate, injure, extort, and kill with little remorse, all chasing the highs that can come from such a lifestyle, but few lack remorse to the same extent as Ralph Cifaretto.

He’s a thorn in Tony Soprano’s side for much of seasons 3 and 4, and contributes to some of the show’s more shocking (and disturbing) moments while he’s causing trouble for everyone. He’s aggressive, high-strung, and volatile, but Joe Pantoliano is so good in the role that Ralph showing up on screen sometimes carries with it a certain thrill alongside the dread (until he goes too far, at least, which happens quite a lot).

9 Jack Welker

'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013)

The final season of Breaking Bad ran into something of an issue when it came to antagonists, given Walter White felt like he’d morphed into the central villain at that stage. There are hints of redemption that come Walt’s way by the finale, but the issue at hand was that a foe would have to be beyond awful to make Walt, in comparison, look not quite so evil as he’d been for much of season 5.

Enter Jack Welker, the head of a white supremacist gang that gets involved with Walt and ends up doing serious damage to both him and various other characters during Breaking Bad’s final few episodes. Both Jack and the similarly hateable Todd Alquist are the sorts of people you really want to see taken down, even if it means being somewhat okay with a lighter shade of evil (Walter White) doing the deed.

8 Chuck McGill

'Better Call Saul' (2015-2022)

Again, a character’s quality as a “love to hate” one doesn’t necessarily line up one-to-one with their evilness, because Breaking Bad’s Jack is more intensely evil than Better Call Saul’s Chuck McGill. Yet there’s just something so frustrating about Chuck, with his intense pettiness, bitterness, and insecurities, and the way he looms large over the first three of Better Call Saul’s six seasons.

Even once Chuck pretty well exits the show, it’s easy to see the damage he’s done continue to impact his long-suffering brother, Jimmy, contributing to the latter eventually becoming who he’s shown to be in Breaking Bad. Michael McKean is almost too good here at playing such a rotten and sniveling character, but at the same time, the most compelling drama in the show’s first half usually came from Chuck and his chicanery, so in that way, maybe he was just what was needed.

7 Nina Myers

'24' (2001-2010)

During one of 24’s finest hours, a certain truth is revealed about Nina Myers, someone who once seemed like a genuine ally of protagonist Jack Bauer’s. Without saying more – and acknowledging that that’s probably already saying too much in itself – nothing is really the same following this episode, and Nina is nothing but trouble whenever she reemerges in the episodes that follow.

24 was never lacking in moles, traitors, and outright mass murderers, but Nina was a special kind of cruel to Jack, and before he went entirely off the deep end morally, that was enough to make her perhaps the least likable character in the show. Again, that’s truly saying something, but the conflict surrounding her was personal, and the inherent tension around if/when Jack would get his revenge for what she did added to 24 overall immensely.

6 Ramsay Bolton

'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Perhaps one of the worst TV worlds to live in would be Game of Thrones, given the relative cheapness of life and the sheer number of tyrants that exist within it. It’s a show where heroes died as often as villains (maybe even more often), and absolute monsters like Ramsay Bolton lasted seasons, all the while proving continually more hateable with every episode they appeared in.

There’s some mystery surrounding who Ramsay is early on, and what he wants, but once it becomes clear how far he’s willing to go in breaking Theon Greyjoy completely, he instantly cements himself as one of the vilest characters on the show. His comeuppance takes a very long time to come around, but it’s welcome – and the sweetest of relief – when it eventually does.

5 Negan Smith

'The Walking Dead' (2010-2022)

In any good zombie-themed media, the undead hordes will only remain frightening for so long, and depending on how long a story goes for, there might well be a need to dive into that whole “humans are the real monsters, actually” trope. The Walking Dead has always had this, to some extent, though the damage its human villains were capable of did gradually increase as the seasons went along.

Everyone knew the show was always building to Negan, though, and he was introduced on the TV show with similar gusto – and shock value – to the way the character was introduced in the original comic series. He’s an appropriately hateable villain throughout much of the show’s final few seasons, though he grows in certain ways nearer to the show’s end, even if it’s hard for him to be entirely redeemed from what he did before.

4 Pete Campbell

'Mad Men' (2007-2015)

Mad Men was a great drama series for numerous reasons, with one of the main ones being that it had complex characters and drama that wasn’t of a traditional “good vs. evil” type. As such, it’s a little hard to point to characters from Mad Men fulfilling normal hero or villain roles, but certain characters were more likable than others and, unfortunately for Pete Campbell, he was not one of the likable ones.

Pete is sort of the Chuck McGill of Mad Men, proving frustrating and oftentimes a nuisance while driving conflict in the show without being a mustache-twirling antagonist. He’s the last kind of person you'd want to have things to do with in real life, but he’s an essential part of Mad Men as a show, and just the right level of comically infuriating.