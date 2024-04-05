The Big Picture Love & Translation features American men trying to build relationships with non-English speaking women using body language and minimal verbal communication.

Passport Bros are American men who seek relationships with foreign women due to stereotypes about Western women, perpetuating misogyny and misogynoir.

Seeking women in other countries for control perpetuates stereotypes and often leads to disappointment, as seen in 90-Day Fiancé and Love & Translation.

What happens when you take three American men who are looking for love outside of the United States and put them in a house with 12 women from all over the world? It may sound like every straight man’s dream, but in this case, there’s a catch: none of those women speak any English. This is the precise concept of the new reality series, Love & Translation. These men have to get to know all 12 women using only body language, facial expressions, and their best attempts to speak with little to no language at all. The speaking attempts usually end with the American men saying the same English words louder in the hopes of creating more understanding, which never works because the volume they’re speaking at has nothing to do with making someone understand the English language better.

Regardless of this, it is fun to watch these people attempt to build a loving relationship without words. The three bachelors, Tripp, Dylan, and Khalil, all have varied experiences in the house. Tripp, who was in the Marines, is a self-proclaimed "hopeless romantic" who has had the most difficulty despite looking like the “All-American boy.” Dylan, who is the one the women in the house were most attracted to, has done well due to his looks and charm. Khalil, who has the least experience romantically, is ironically the house favorite due to his gentlemanly manner, kind personality, and general ability to understand that different cultures have different norms. These three men all felt unlucky in love with the women in their own country, and this show provided them the opportunity to find true love elsewhere.

Their desire to date non-American women is not uncommon. The idea is most seen on 90-Day Fiancé with people like Big Ed, Caesar Mack, and several other men who seek love internationally. Oftentimes, these men don’t even speak the same language as their paramours, yet still propose marriage in the hopes of bringing them over to the United States. There is a term for these kinds of men: Passport Bros.

Passport Bros Don’t Care As Much About Their Own ‘Love & Translation’ Situations

The Passport Bros Movement has grown over the past several years. It’s comparable to the men's movement based on the reasons why these men feel American women are not right for them. Their desire to meet women from other countries is driven by a variety of reasons. So, what is a passport bro? According to Urban Dictionary, “Passport Bros are men who have chosen to seek out foreign women, typically from other countries, for relationships. They believe that Western women have been influenced by cultural and societal pressures to behave in a certain way and that by seeking out foreign women, they can find a more authentic, fulfilling, and harmonious relationship. This is seen as a way to restore the natural balance between masculine and feminine energy and to avoid the ‘wickedness’ of Western women.” These men tend to search for love in East Asian and South Asian countries like China, The Philippines, and Thailand, and other Eastern European countries like Russia and Ukraine.

Their reasons for seeking women in these countries predominantly fall in line with stereotypes of these women being ideal because they are more “subservient.” While the movement has been predominantly populated by White American men, more Black men have begun joining the movement, with more of them focusing on Latin American countries, starting with Mexico and moving southward. This movement with Black men gained popularity after a filmmaker named Al Greeze called Frustrated, following Black men who began relationships with Brazilian women. The men in the film primarily express frustrations in dating, specifically with Black women, as they feel that Black women treat them too harshly and that allegedly take more than they can give.

Passport Bros Uplift Misogyny and Misogynoir

These men feel that they’ll receive the love and validation they are looking for elsewhere. The problem isn’t the fact that they are seeking love elsewhere; after all, women do it too, and there are others who find this kind of love completely by accident. Some men simply leave the United States because it’s becoming too expensive to live a quality life. The latter reasons are not problematic. It is the sentiment behind the Passport Bros movement that is most troubling. This is seen even more so with Black men, as they continue to propel the stereotype of either the “angry” Black woman or the idea that Black American women are either lazy and superficial, also known as misogyny. There is also an issue of Black women being too educated. Perspectives in Anthropology poses that the educated Black woman can make some men feel emasculated. They state, "Black American women have made unprecedented progress in education and professionalism. In fact, they have achieved success in many areas that were unavailable to them... the pool for desirable mates has decreased, leaving black American women with limited choices."

These ideals and beliefs fall more in line with being an incel than it does being a “hopeless romantic.” The reason these men go to countries is because they want a woman they can control. It is deeply rooted in misogyny and the idea of women needing to be subservient to their men. The ironic part is that they often discover that women, regardless of where they’re from, are still their own people. 90-Day Fiancé has often shown these men getting their hearts broken by these women because they refuse to put up with their behavior. It’s also seen in the difficulties Tripp has been having on Love & Translation, as he chooses to ignore cultural differences, saying he “doesn’t see culture,” and the consequence is that he is the least-liked man in the house. What these men fail to realize time and time again is that stereotypes are just that: stereotypes. Big Ed learned this in his relationship with a Filipina named Rose, who had no qualms telling him how she really felt and ultimately dumped him before he could even begin the K-1 visa. Passport Bros may think seeking out women from other countries will land them their subservient wives, but they need to remember that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.

