The Big Picture Love triangles in movies often have a clear winner, making it less exciting to root for different sides and removing the element of choice for viewers.

TV shows have the advantage of time to flesh out characters and their relationships, allowing for more development, chemistry, and ambiguity in love triangles.

While TV show love triangles can sometimes drag on or resort to unnecessary drama, they still offer a more immersive and thrilling viewing experience compared to movie love triangles.

Love triangles are a staple in most romance plots, whether it be a movie or a TV show. A lot of times they’re featured heavily in media that is targeted toward teen audiences. Think back on movies like Twilight or The Hunger Games, and TV shows such as One Tree Hill or The Vampire Diaries. More recently, there's The Summer I Turned Pretty and Never Have I Ever. All feature iconic love triangles that had audiences entranced. But the thing about love triangles is that there is often a clear winner. It’s only natural that we as viewers root for one over another, that we pick a certain “team” we’re on, but that’s just it. It should be our choice, it shouldn’t be spelled out for us, or influence us to feel a certain way. And yet, that happens more often than not, especially when it comes to love triangles in movies. It’s time we face facts: Love triangles just work better on TV.

'Twilight' and 'The Hunger Games' Love Triangles Were Too Obvious

Don’t get me wrong, I still enjoy a love triangle in a movie as much as the next person, but that doesn’t mean they’re always done well. Oftentimes the filmmakers or authors (if the film is based on a book series, such as The Hunger Games and Twilight) tend to play favorites. This is fine to do on your own, but it should be played much more neutrally on screen. It should be the character’s decision who they choose, and who they connect with most, and yet far too often it feels like the choice has already been made before the characters get to make it themselves. In both the Twilight books and the films, Bella’s (Kristen Stewart) bias for Edward (Robert Pattinson) over Jacob (Taylor Lautner) was obvious. Just like how Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) hardly even gave Gale (Liam Hemsworth) a second glance after meeting Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) despite the fact they were supposed to be in a love triangle.

It takes the fun out of rooting for a side when a clear winner is already chosen, and it feels rather pointless to get invested in the other side when it’s so obvious how it’s going to end up. We still can, and of course, still do, but it does get a little disappointing when the movie doesn’t even try to hide the favoritism. Oftentimes the development of one character is pushed by the wayside, to make room for the other and prop them up instead. It makes one-half of the suitors look dull and the other look like a golden ticket — the perfect fit. But we want to root for both sides and figure out our own opinions as we go, and it feels like we rarely get that option when it comes to movie love triangles.

Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah, TV Love Triangles Have More Time to Grow

At the end of the day, it really just comes down to the amount of time that can be spent on the characters. It seems rather obvious, but it really is the truth. Let’s face it, a five-movie series is never going to be able to flesh out its characters as much as a five-season TV series can. Heck, even a single season of a TV show has more of an opportunity to flesh out its characters. A movie has to get to its point by the end of its runtime, whereas a TV show has multiple episodes to focus on multiple things, and if it’s lucky, will have more seasons to continue doing so.

Each character is given time to develop as a person. We’re able to see their good qualities, as well as their flaws. We get to see their strengths and their weaknesses. And most importantly, we get to see their chemistry with the main love interest and see how they fit with them. It makes for a more enjoyable viewing experience, because it really does feel like either choice could be the one. For instance, in The Summer I Turned Pretty, fans are still rooting between Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney) for Belly (Lola Tung). And the brilliant part is, the show doesn’t try to sway us one way or another, it simply tells its story and shows Belly’s hesitations and doubts on both sides, as well as what she finds endearing about both suitors. It’s how it should be, and it’s why love triangles just tend to work better on TV.

That’s not to say all movies do love triangles poorly, but when pinning them against one another, TV just comes out on top. It’s easier to get immersed in TV love triangles, and it makes for a thrilling viewing experience, as you watch everything unfold. Sometimes the one you think is the clear choice will do something that sets them back, and sometimes the choice you want to be the one, just ultimately isn’t. It’s all very Bachelor-esque, and frankly, we can’t get enough.

'Ted Lasso' Proves the Love Triangle Can Run Its Course

However, there are times when a TV show’s length is a detriment to its love triangles. A large example is Ted Lasso. At the start of the show, Keeley (Juno Temple) was dating Jamie (Phil Dunster), but the pair eventually broke up, and she moved on with Roy (Brett Goldstein). All was well, and despite some awkwardness at first, tensions dwindled between the three. Keeley was very much not interested in Jamie anymore, Roy was all about Keeley, and Jamie was… well, Jamie. He loved himself most of all. But come Season 3 (which is a mess in and of itself) after Roy and Keeley’s break-up in the Season 2 finale, suddenly the show is hinting at Jamie and Keeley reuniting. To make matters worse, Season 3 is rumored to be the final season, so why dig up a dormant love triangle when there’s no need? Unfortunately, it was likely for drama’s sake and to get fans talking, which is the only real detriment to TV show love triangles.

Yes, there’s plenty of time to flesh out relationships, but there’s also plenty of time to double back many times and tug the audience around. But I suppose that can also be a plus, if the show cares enough to keep going back and showing the confusion and apprehension in choosing one over the other, it proves that it takes the love triangle aspect seriously. Even if we don’t like it all the time, we’ll still take a TV love triangle over a movie love triangle any day.