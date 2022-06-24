Falling in love can be very frustrating, especially if you're still figuring out who you are. Love, Victor is an American teen comedy-drama that follows the story of Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School who just moved from Texas. Struggling to find his place, Salazar befriends the adorably quirky Felix Weston (Anthony Turpel) and soon adjusts to his life living in a new town.

But things get complicated when Victor finally comes out to his conservative Christian family. While they try their best to accept him for who he is, it's still apparent that they are struggling with the situation. Victor's problems don't end there. He still needs to sort out his true feelings for Benjamin "Benji" Campbell (George Sear), reconcile with his heartbroken ex-girlfriend Mia Brooks (Rachel Naomi Hilson), and above all, survive the ups and downs of high school. Plus, with graduation in the air, time might just be ticking for Victor.

Taking place in the same universe as the feature film Love, Simon, the series is also inspired by the young adult novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli. While it started with a simple plot in Season 1, the storylines become much richer and even more complex in Season 2. Victor and Benji are the leading romantic duo, but Love, Victor also highlights the backgrounds of every character and shows their unique struggles. Everyone is trying to figure out who they want to be in their lives and what they truly want.

Before catching up on all three seasons of Love, Victor on both Disney+ and Hulu, check out our cast and character guide below.

Michael Cimino as Victor Salazar

Michael Cimino plays Victor Salazar, the main character of the show. Originally hailing from Texas, the half-Puerto Rican, half-Colombian-American teen recently moved to Shady Creek, Georgia, along with his entire family. Victor is currently the oldest of his three siblings. As he adjusts to life as a sophomore at Creekwood High School, he plays on the school's basketball team (eventually becoming a star player) and works as a barista at Brasstown Coffee Company on the side.

Victor may appear to be the mysterious new kid at school, but he is simply trying to figure things out. He has many unanswered questions about himself, the majority of which concern his sexuality. Despite dating Mia earlier in the show, he eventually develops feelings for Benji. Aside from the confusion, it's no secret that Victor is a kind-hearted and funny man who will not hesitate to lend a listening ear to his family and friends. But don't take advantage of his niceness. Victor will still stand up for his beliefs, even if it means going against his family.

Cimino previously appeared in Annabelle Comes Home as Bob Palmeri and Centurion XII as Miguel.

Rachel Naomi Hilson as Mia Brooks

Rachel Naomi Hilson plays Mia Brooks, a popular and well-liked Crestwood student whose best friend is Lake Meriwether (Bebe Wood). Brooks falls for Victor when he starts his sophomore year at her school and eventually starts dating him. However, Hilson's heart is broken when she sees Victor kissing Benjamin "Benji" Campbell (George Sear). Later in the season, Brooks begins dating Andrew, who has long harbored romantic feelings for her.

Brooks does not come from a happy family. Her father, Harold, is usually away on business, leaving her alone at home. Meanwhile, her mother is an artist with a more free-spirited personality. Even though she deeply cares for Harold and Brooks, she realizes she is no longer compatible with her husband and leaves them without a word. Things get even more complicated when Harold announces his engagement to his new girlfriend and a more lucrative job offer in California.

Hilson previously portrayed Beth Clark in This Is Us and Nicole Patterson in Kings.

Anthony Turpel as Felix Weston

Anthony Turpel plays Felix Weston, another resident of the apartment building the Salazars move into. Weston is funnily adorable. Weston is hilariously adorable. He's eccentric, funny, and even has a DJ persona called DJ F-Bomb. He has the appearance of an eager puppy and a sweet old grandfather. His clothes, too, reflect his old-soul vibe. But beneath it, all is a dark past. Weston has lived with his single mother since he was a child and has seen his mother suffer from manic depression, which worsens throughout the season.

Weston becomes close friends with Victor after moving into the same apartment building. Out of all the students in Crestwood, Weston was the first person Victor told he was gay. Weston is friends with Victor's younger sister Pilar Salazar (Isabella Ferreira). He is also Lake Meriwether's secret boyfriend, but he finds it challenging to open up to her about his family problems.

Turpel is best known for his roles in The Bold and the Beautiful as R.J. Forrester and 9-1-1 as Freddie.

Bebe Wood as Lake Meriwether

Bebe Wood plays Lake Meriwether, Brooks' best friend, and Weston's love interest. She is obsessed with fashion and is always on the lookout for new brands and pop culture. Initially, she keeps her relationship with Weston a secret, but she gradually gains confidence in showing it to everyone else. Meriwether becomes concerned about Weston having to care for his mother on his own, which causes several issues. But beneath her rough exterior is a caring soul.

Meriweather is the daughter of Georgina Meriwether, a popular news presenter in Shady Creek. She follows in her mother's footsteps by becoming a regular contributor to Creek Secrets, a blog dedicated to publishing Creekwood High School news and gossip. Meriweather is occasionally annoyed by her mother, especially when she criticizes how her daughter dresses, causing Meriweather to become self-conscious. But Weston insists that she is already the best version of herself.

Wood played Shannon on ABC's The Real O'Neals and Shania on The New Normal.

Mason Gooding as Andrew Spencer

Mason Gooding plays Andrew Spencer, the captain of Creekwood High Schools’ basketball team, the Grizzlies. Spencer is the series' "not-so-nice-guy," the typical jock from a wealthy family who drives a nice expensive car. However, Spencer has a complicated relationship with his father, who mostly ignores his son but loves to show him off at important events. Spencer likes to make fun of other people and call them insulting nicknames at school, to which Weston and Meriwether retort that he's not funny and that the only person laughing is himself.

He is initially unaware of his negative traits, but tries to change after asking Brooks if he is a good person, to which she replies, "I think deep down you're a good guy, but I don't think that matters much if on the surface you're a total jerk." Spencer gets together with Meriweather before he starts dating Brooks. With Brooks, he becomes a better version of himself and will do anything for her.

Gooding has appeared as Calvin in Moonshot, Nick in Booksmart, and Chad Meeks-Martin in the most recent Scream film.

George Sear as Benjamin "Benji" Campbell

George Sear plays Benjamin "Benji" Campbell, Victor's main love interest. Benji is a gay student who has been out for much longer than Victor. However, that doesn't mean his journey hasn't been difficult. Campbell develops an unhealthy drinking habit before coming out to his family, which leads to him becoming inebriated and crashing his father's car into a Wendy's. Since coming out, he isn't close to his father as they used to be. He is a Creekwood High School student who is also the lead singer of his band, The Sticky Beaks, and works as an assistant manager and barista at Brasstown Coffee Company. Campbell attends AA meetings and has a sponsor to help him recover from his drinking habits. He has one year of sobriety under his belt right now.

Friendly, thoughtful, and considerate, Campbell quickly bonds with new student Victor and develops feelings for him. He openly expresses his feelings for Victor by singing a song for him during the Battle of the Bands competition and giving him a portrait for his birthday, but things become complicated when Victor kisses Campbell. Campbell was in a relationship with his bandmate, Derek, prior to the series premiere, but things became strained when the couple hit some rough patches. However, Campbell eventually realizes his true feelings for Victor and tells him how much he loves him.

Sear played Billy Cooper in Will and Parker Roscoe in Alex Rider.

Isabella Ferreira as Pilar Salazar

Isabella Ferreira plays Pilar Salazar, the middle child of the Salazars and Victor's admittedly angsty younger sister. Pilar isn't on board with her family's idea to move to a new city and is especially angry with her mother. A freshman at Creekwood High School, Pilar occasionally rebels against her mother (e.g., getting her tongue pierced). Later in the series, however, we see her softer side, particularly when Weston struggles to pay his rent due to his mother's depression.

Ferreira is best known for her roles in Orange Is the New Black as Eva Diaz and Beyond My Skin as Olive Tabor.

Mateo Fernandez as Adrian Salazar

Mateo Fernandez plays Adrian Salazar, the youngest of the Salazar children. Adrian takes after Victor’s kindhearted and loving traits, with a dash of humor. He’s into magic tricks and loves watching unboxing videos. Fernandez has been attending acting school since he was seven years old and was discovered by Protege Entertainment.

James Martinez as Armando Salazar

James Martines plays Armando Salazar, the father of the Salazar children. Originally from Texas, he relocated his family to Shady Creek after learning of his wife’s affair with his boss, whom he beat up and lost his job. He’s currently working as the middle manager of the apartment building his family is staying in.

Hurt by his wife’s affair, Armando's trying to get over it for the sake of his family. However, he still bears resentment and anger towards her. Because of the incident, Armando is easily susceptible and jealous, frequently accusing his wife of seeking another man. A conservative Christian, he’s a loving and forgiving father. He may not entirely hate gay people, but he still holds onto homophobic views, though he’s trying hard to accept his son for who he is.

Martinez played Victor in Netflix’s One Day at a Time and Detective Oscar Torres in Run All Night.

Ana Ortiz as Isabel Salazar

Ana Ortiz plays Isabel Salazar, Armando’s wife and mother of the Salazar children. When she got caught red-handed over her affair with Armando’s boss, the entire family moved to Shady Creek to start anew. While residing there, she starts giving piano lessons and becomes the town church’s music director for a brief period. Ever since moving to Shady Creek, her daughter Pilar grows resentful of her, and her relationship with her mother-in-law becomes contentious.

Ortiz is known for playing Hilda Suarez in Ugly Betty and Marisol Suarez in Devious Maids.

Anthony Keyvan as Rahim

Anthony Keyvan plays Rahim, a close friend of Victor’s. Born into a religious Muslim family who emigrated to the U.S. from Iran, he hasn’t come out as homosexual to his parents. Because of this, Rahim continuously asks Victor for advice. Rahim and Victor become closer when Victor has problems with Benji, and Rahiim eventually confesses his feelings for Victor. Rahim is pretty knowledgeable about fashion and is passionate about photography. He occasionally makes dancing videos with Pilar and is obsessed with the K-pop girl group, Blackpink. Keyvan played Nathan in Alexa & Katie and Pablo in Generation.

Ava Capri as Lucy

Ava Capri plays Lucy, one of Benji’s close friends. She first makes an appearance in Season 2 when she begins dating Spencer, but she quickly realizes that she is not truly into him. Meriwether, who is trying to get Weston to open up, often comes to Lucy for moral support and advice. Capri is well-known for her roles in Embattled as Keaton Carmichael and Little Rituals as Alic.