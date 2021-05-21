Tune in to Hulu on June 11 to see what’s next for Victor and his Creekwood High peers.

Hulu has dropped the trailer for Season 2 of Love, Victor, which premieres on the streaming platform June 11. While the first season followed Victor (Michael Cimino) as he prepared to come out of the closet, it ended on a cliffhanger: Victor announced the news to his parents before the screen went black.

The second season finds an out-and-proud (though still grappling with the pride bit) Victor confronting new conflicts. His mom (Ana Ortiz) struggles to come to terms with his sexuality. His ex-girlfriend Mia (Rachel Hilson) deals with heartbreak. And, he doesn’t know exactly where he fits as a gay man in society, specifically within the LGBTQ+ community. Oh, and all these concurring challenges arise as he strives to enjoy his new relationship with the school heartthrob, Benji (George Sear).

As Victor’s close-knit relationship with his mother crumbles and his fellow athletes shy away from him in the locker room, his friends — Lake Meriwether (Bebe Wood) and Felix Weston (Anthony Turpel) — are there to keep his spirits high. Cimino recently celebrated the upcoming season on Twitter, thanking viewers and writing, “None of this feels real. I love you guys. Thank you for being part of this journey. Fear less, love more. #lovevictor returns June 11, only on @hulu.”

Image via Hulu

RELATED: 'Love, Victor' Has a Smart Approach to Being a 'Love, Simon' Spin-Off, But Feels Shallow — Review

Mason Gooding (Booksmart, Scream), Isabella Ferreira (Social Distance, Orange Is the New Black), Mateo Fernandez, and James Martinez (One Day at a Time, BearCity) round out the primary cast for Season 2. The show’s original writers, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger — who also worked together on This Is Us and Love, Simon — serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian, and Adam Londy.

Be sure to watch the trailer below, which finds Victor grappling with an assortment of newfound crises, before Season 2 premieres June 11 on Hulu:

KEEP READING:The 25 Best Romance Movies of the 21 Century (So Far)

Share Share Tweet Email

Exclusive: Tom Cruise Reveals How Steven Spielberg Inspired Him to Hire Brian De Palma to Direct ‘Mission: Impossible’ It turns out there are perks from living down the street from one of the greatest directors of all time.

Read Next