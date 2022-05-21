With the third and final season of Love, Victor fast approaching, Hulu has released the first trailer for the upcoming season. The streaming service also released a poster for the season alongside the trailer.

The newly released trailer teases several endings and beginnings. The end of high school and the end of first loves are prevalent themes throughout the video. The preview also includes the promise of new beginnings, this includes what comes next after high school ends; as well as the promise of new loves, as some main characters are seen in new relationships. A story like this would not be complete without the temptation to resist change; the trailer opens up with Victor asking Benji if they could go back to the first time he saw Benji – a moment he describes as perfect – and start over.

The upcoming season will see Victor at a set of crossroads, regarding his love life and just life in general, prompting a journey of self-discovery. As their high school journeys draw to a close, Victor and his friends are faced with the responsibility of making the best choices for their futures amidst a new set of problems. With this third and final season, Victor not only has to decide who he wants to be with but more importantly, who he wants to be.

RELATED:

'Love, Victor' Season 3 Images Reveal a Callback to 'Love, Simon'

Love, Victor is a spin-off of 2018’s critically acclaimed romantic-comedy Love, Simon. The 2018 film gained attention as the first film by a major Hollywood studio to focus on a gay teenage romance. It starred Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford, Alexander Shipp, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Keiynan Lonsdale, Logan Miller, and Miles Heizer, with Robinson playing the titular character. Robinson also reprises his role in the spinoff series primarily in a voice-over capacity, narrating the messages from his character to Victor. He also appeared in person in the eighth episode of Season 1 and the tenth episode of Season 2.

The spin-off series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School, who is dealing with the struggles of adjusting to a new city, facing challenges at home, and learning to embrace his sexual orientation. Victor then reaches out to Simon for guidance when it all gets too much. The series currently stars Michael Cimino as Victor Salazar. Other cast members include Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ava Capri, Anthony Keyvan, and Ana Ortiz.

Love, Simon’s writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are also onboard the spin-off series as executive producers. Other executive producers on Love, Victor include Brian Tanen, Rick Wiener, Kenny Schwartz, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian, and Adam Londy.

All eight episodes of the third and final season of Love, Victor will premiere simultaneously on Hulu and Disney+ on June 15. Check out the trailer and poster below:

Image via Hulu

'Solar Opposites' Season 3 Drops on Hulu in July

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Edidiong Mboho (86 Articles Published) Edidiong 'Eddy' Mboho is a writer for Collider. Besides writing, she's a Marvel addict and a hopeful baker. She's also a pretend quizzer who yells at her screen while watching Tipping Point and The Chase, and has convinced herself she can do it better. More From Edidiong Mboho

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe