Here’s everything we know so far about the third season of Hulu’s hit teen comedy series.

When 2018’s Love, Simon was released, we were excited to see if the first film by a major Hollywood studio focused on gay teenage romance would deliver. And it did. Love, Simon was released in March 2018 and starred Nick Robinson, Jennifer Garner, Katherine Langford, Alexandra Shipp, and Keiynan Lonsdale. The film was equal parts charming, funny, warm-hearted, tender, and sweet, and it tugged at our heartstrings. Love, Simon received much critical acclaim and was a commercial success so it was not surprising when Hulu announced that it was working on a TV show called Love, Victor.

Love, Victor tells the story of Victor (Michael Cimino). Victor has just arrived at Creekwood High School as a new student but while struggling to adjust at home and in school, Victor also finds himself struggling with his sexual orientation. Love, Victor was created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who wrote the screenplay for Love, Simon. The show is based on the movie, which was in turn based on the book Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli.

In April 2019, Disney+ gave the show a straight-to-series order. The series is set in the same world as the movie but based on brand-new characters. In February 2020, the show moved to Hulu under the title Love, Victor. The first season of Love, Victor premiered on June 17, 2020. By August 2020, Hulu renewed the show for a second season, which premiered on June 15, 2022. In July 2021, Hulu renewed the show for a third season.

The first season of Love, Victor focused on Victor’s journey as a new student, his path of self-discovery, the challenges he faced at home and in school, and of course, his struggles with his sexual orientation. The first season ended on a cliffhanger, with Victor coming out to his parents. The second season picked up with the aftermath of Victor coming to terms with his sexuality and its effects on everyone around him. The second season also saw Victor in a love triangle between his partner, Benji, and new love interest Rahim. The season ended with a cliffhanger as Victor has to choose between the two.

Love, Victor has won several awards and has been nominated for many more such as the Dorian Awards for Best LGBTQ TV Show, GLAAD Media Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, the Gold Derby Television Awards for Comedy Series, and Imagen Awards for Best Primetime Program – Comedy. From the release date to the plot, here’s everything you need to know about the third season of the award-winning teen comedy show.

Image via Hulu

Related:The 25 Best Romance Movies of the 21 Century (So Far)

What Is Love, Victor Season 3 About?

Here's the official synopsis for Love, Victor Season 3 as it reads on Hulu:

“This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery -- not only deciding who he wants to be with but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.”

Watch the Trailer for Love, Victor Season 3

Hulu released the trailer for Love, Victor Season 3 on May 20, 2022. The trailer shows endings and beginnings. We saw the end of Victor's high school days and the beginning of his new chapter. We also saw some of the main characters in their new relationships such as Pilar and Felix, Mia and Andrew, and Lake and Lucy. But of course, there is one huge question on our minds. Who will Victor choose between Benji and Rahim? The trailer hints at Benji because it begins with Victor asking Benji if they could go back to the first time he saw Benji (a moment which he describes as perfect) and start over.

Where Can You Stream Love, Victor Season 3?

Love, Victor will be released simultaneously on both Hulu and Disney+ on June 15. Don’t have Hulu? You can subscribe to Hulu (with ads) for $6.99 per month or Hulu (without ads) at $12.99 per month. You can also watch Love, Victor Season 3 on Disney+, with their subscription plans available at $7.99/month or $79.99/year.

When Is Love, Victor Season 3 Coming Out (And How Many Episodes Are There)?

Love, Victor Season 3 will be released on June 15, 2022. The season will have eight episodes, unlike its first and second seasons, which had 10 episodes each. Each episode will have a runtime of about 30 minutes.

Where Can You Stream Previous Seasons of Love, Victor?

You can stream all episodes of Love, Victor Season 1 and Season 2 on Hulu.

Related:'Love, Simon' and the Necessary Death of the "Nice Guy"

Who’s in the Cast of Love, Victor Season 3?

Image via Hulu

Love, Victor stars Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Bebe Wood, Anthony Turpel, Mason Gooding, Anthony Keyvan, Isabella Ferreira, George Sear, Ana Ortiz, Ava Capri, and James Martinez, as well as Nick Robinson from the movie as the narrator.

Michael Cimino is returning to reprise his role as the titular Victor. You might recognize Cimino from his role as Bob Palmeri in the 2019 horror film Annabelle Comes Home and Lance in Netflix's 2022 comedy film Senior Year. Also returning to reprise his role in the series is George Sear. George plays Victor’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Benji Campbell. Sear is known for his role in Amazon's British spy thriller series Alex Rider.

Also returning for Love, Victor Season 3 is Rachel Hilson in her role as Victor’s ex-girlfriend, Mia Brooks. You might recognize her from her recurring roles on the CBS legal drama The Good Wife and NBC’s This Is Us. Bebe Wood (The New Normal) portrays Lake Meriwether, Mia’s best friend. Ana Oritz will return for her role as Victor’s mother. Oritz is best known for her starring role as Marisol Suarez in the comedy show Devious Maids which earned her an Imagen Award for Best Actress- Television.

Other cast members returning for Season 3 include Anthony Turpel (No Good Nick), Mason Gooding (Scream), Isabella Ferreira (Joker), James Martinez (One Day at a Time), Anthony Keyvan (Alexa & Katie), and Ava Capri (The Experience). Nico Greetham (American Horror Story) will be joining the cast this season to portray Nick, Victor's new friend who he meets at church.

It is uncertain if Robinson will return for Season 3. Love, Victor Season 2 ended with Victor thanking Simon (Nick Robinson) for guiding him through the journey of discovering his sexuality and deciding he has come a long way and doesn’t need Simon anymore. So, it is likely that Robinson may not return to reprise his role in this season.

Will There Be a Love, Victor Season 4?

Sadly, Victor’s love story is coming to an end this season. On February 8, 2022, Hulu announced that the third season of Love, Victor would be the last. But, we’re excited to see how the story wraps up.

Hot Show Summer - All the TV Series to Watch This Summer

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Uduak-Abasi Ekong (24 Articles Published) Uduak-Abasi is a resource writer for Collider. When she's not watching movies or writing about them, she's on Twitter yapping away. More From Uduak-Abasi Ekong

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe