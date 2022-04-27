After a bit of streaming confusion, it looks like Love, Victor is coming to Disney+, according to Variety. The young adult series was originally developed for Disney, but due to concerns over the content of the series, including depictions of same-sex high school relationships, Love, Victor was pushed to Disney+'s broader streaming service, Hulu. But it looks like now the series is returning to its original home.

This decision is a bold change of course for the streaming service, and quite sudden, as the first two seasons of the series aired on Hulu. The third and final season will premiere on Disney+ in a move that echoes the broader conflict that Disney faces, primarily against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill. After an initially tepid response to the legislation, Disney came out against the law, which would prohibit communication regarding sexuality and gender in K-12 public schools in the state. In retaliation, the governor of Florida and the conservative legislators of the state are attempting to roll back privileges that the Disney corporation has in the state, owing to the company's mammoth Walt Disney World park in Orlando.

In a statement made today, Hulu president Joe Earley stated, “We are proud of ‘Love, Victor’ and are excited to bring it to the widest possible audience on June 15 by making the full series available on both Disney+ and Hulu to celebrate the final season and LGBTQIA+ Pride Month.” He continued, “In addition to highlighting this groundbreaking series, this will give subscribers a chance to sample more content that is available across our streaming services, as we have done with titles like the Academy Award-winning Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, and Black-ish.”

Image via Hulu

RELATED: ‘Love, Victor’ to End with Season 3 on Hulu

The addition of Love, Victor, a series which has won two GLAAD Media Awards, is certainly a step towards inclusivity for the streaming app, which has previously been heavily curated to avoid controversy. However, the fact that the series is only now being included on the app after its cancellation following the third season makes the announcement bitter-sweet, to say the least. Love, Victor tells the story of a high school student named Victor, played by Michael Cimino who juggles, school, extracurriculars, and the complexities of exploring his sexuality.

Season 3 of Love, Victor will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on June 15, right in the middle of Pride Month. All seasons of the series will be available on both apps.

Why 'Videodrome' Is David Cronenberg's Most Prescient Masterpiece

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Hilary Remley (298 Articles Published) Hilary Remley is a News Writer at Collider. She is a recent graduate of SUNY Albany. More From Hilary Remley

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe