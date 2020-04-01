‘Love Wedding Repeat’ Trailer Teases a Unique Spin on the Rom-Com

Netflix has released the trailer for Love Wedding Repeat. The basic plot is that Jack (Sam Claflin) is trying to protect his sister’s wedding day, but the twist in the film is that the plot moves through alternate versions of the same day where different things happen creating different outcomes.

As far as Netflix rom-coms go, this looks charming. I think Claflin is an underrated talent, and this seems like a fun arena for him to have some madcap wedding hijinks. Plus, weddings are always good settings for comedies since they’re traditionally ostentatious and ripe for farce in making everything go wrong. Netflix has also shown it’s pretty strong in the rom-com space with charming films like Always Be My Maybe and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, so hopefully Love Wedding Repeat is another strong addition to the streamer’s lineup of romantic comedies that offer some light viewing in these stressful times.

Check out the Love Wedding Repeat trailer and poster below. The film hits Netflix on April 10th and also stars Olivia Munn, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joel Fry, Tim Key, Aisling Bea, Jack Farthing, Allan Mustafa, and Freida Pinto.

Here’s the official synopsis for Love Wedding Repeat: