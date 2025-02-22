There’s no shortage of 90 Day Fiancé content to consume since TLC keeps coming out with new spin-offs left and right. But for fans who want a bit of a change, then they should give Love Without Borders a try. The short-lived series debuted on Bravo in November 2022 with a unique concept that combined 90 Day’s focus on international relationships with Love is Blind and Married at First Sight’s element of surprise. The social experiment followed five single Americans as they ventured abroad to find love. With the help of a matchmaker, they were paired with a foreigner beforehand based on compatibility. Then, the Americans boarded a plane without knowing their destination or partner until they arrived, promising a boatload of drama.

But be warned, Love Without Borders is a short watch, as there’s only one season available. Bravo never confirmed if it was canceling the show, but it’s also never commented on whether a season two is underway. The existing episodes are available to stream on Peacock. Given Love Without Border’s familiar reality T.V. elements, it’s surprising it didn’t take off like the 90 Day franchise. But perhaps that’s proof that a good idea doesn’t guarantee you a successful show.

Love Without Borders Is the Wild Dating Experiment 90 Day Fiancé Fans Need