After becoming a hit in the sports scene, various athletes have ventured into reality TV as a way to show fans another side to their lives. After the success of Total Divas and Miz and Mrs., Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are the next ones to have a reality show of their own. Both wrestlers are prominent names in the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment), but out of the fighting ring, they are a family. Hulu's latest reality series, Love and WWE: Bianca & Montez, will go behind the scenes in the IT couple's home life as they balance marriage and their demanding careers. If you want to get to know these two and how their love story came to be, here is everything we know about the upcoming show.

When Is 'Love and WWE: Bianca & Montez' Coming Out?

It won't take long for you to catch up with Belair and Ford since their reality series will premiere on Hulu on Friday, February 2, 2024. There are eight episodes in total, and the episode titles are listed below:

Episode # Title Episode 1 Love & WWE Episode 2 Planning a Baby Episode 3 The Training Game Episode 4 Crunch Time Episode 5 Long Distance Love Episode 6 Too Busy to Get Busy Episode 7 Stress and Mania Episode 8 The Main Event

Love and WWE: Bianca & Montez comes out just a few months before this year's anticipated WrestleMania, which will take place on April 6 and 7.

Is There a Trailer for 'Love and WWE: Bianca & Montez'?

Yes, there is a trailer for Love and WWE: Bianca & Montez, and it gives a sneak peek into the wrestling couple's personal life and career. The trailer starts off with Belair and Ford bickering in the kitchen, and then it goes on to show them on the road to WrestleMania. "Life in the WWE is crazy and nonstop and no offseason," Belair exclaims. From doing photoshoots to facing off against other wrestlers, the couple faces many challenges in keeping it together as a married couple and hanging out with their friends and family. The trailer also shows the two having conversations about having a child in the near future, and there is even a shot of them looking at a pregnancy test.

What Will 'Love and WWE: Bianca & Montez' Be About?

Here is the official logline for the Hulu original:

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's road to WrestleMania; as Montez continues his ascent, Bianca fights to hold on to her title; with the support of their tight-knit group of friends, family and fellow superstars, the duo pulls off the impossible.

In an interview with Kelly Clarkson, Ford shared that the series has been in the making for four years. After the pandemic came to an end, they went into production in 2023 at their busiest time of the year (in between Royal Rumble and WrestleMania).

Belair also discussed details about the reality show in an interview with Today.com, in which she shared more about how the upcoming show will let audiences see the couple spending more quality time together outside the hustle and bustle of WWE.

“We have this amazing life that we get to experience together in WWE, but he’s the person that’s always telling me it’s quality over quantity. We spend a lot of time together, but we need quality time, and the show really shows how we try to balance working together but trying to find time to have that quality time together.”

Who Will Be in 'Love and WWE: Bianca & Montez'?

As you might've guessed, the two people you will get to see the most in Love and WWE: Bianca & Montez are Bianca Belair and Montez Ford (real name Kenneth Crawford). The couple met early in their WWE careers and got married in 2018. Last year, they commemorated their fifth anniversary by renewing their vows in Las Vegas.

In 2021, Belair had some major professional accomplishments, including her big win at the women's Royal Rumble match and at the 38th WrestleMania. Although the wrestler has been at the top of her game in the past few years, she is also a present and supportive wife. The series will pull the curtain on her relationship with Ford, who is known for being part of the Street Profits (a pro wrestling tag team). In the reality series' trailer, Ford opens up about his insecurities as a WWE superstar, sometimes feeling like his wife has been outperforming him in the field. In the same interview with Today.com, Belair said that the couple does not stop themselves from bringing work home:

“Because when we’re home, if something’s bothering him, something’s bothering me, I want to talk about it. And we talk about wrestling so much, even when we’re home. We bounce ideas off of each other. If he’s going through something, we have this thing where we allow each other to vent and validate each other’s feelings. But then it’s like, OK, now I’m going to push you to get out of this rut. Like, what do we do about it?”

To show a candid version of the WWE superstars, the series will also feature a lot of moments with the couple's friends and family. As they hang out and chat throughout the episodes, a recurring topic of conversation is Belair and Ford's prospects of having a baby and how that would affect their careers.

Who is Making 'Love and WWE: Bianca & Montez'?

Although Love and WWE: Bianca & Montez is coming out on Hulu, WWE and Wheelhouse's Spoke Studios produced the reality show. Kevin Dunn might've left the WWE earlier this month after a 40-year-long run in the company, but he is credited as an executive producer in the reality series. WWE Television's Chris Kaiser is another executive producer in the project. Pam Healey, Will Nothacker, Liz Fine, Russ Friedman, and Jayson Elmore are also credited as executive producers through Spoke Studios.