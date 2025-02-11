Sparks are flying for Joan Amargós (Los inocentes) and Verónica Echegui (Fortitude) on the set of a fart commercial in an exclusive to Collider sneak peek of this week’s episode of Love You to Death. The Apple TV+ rom-com series has just got started and audiences are already finding themselves drawn into the complicated blossoming relationship between Raúl (Amargós) and Marta (Echegui). Fates helped the childhood friends’ paths cross back in the first episode — albeit under rather dark circumstances — while both were in attendance at a loved one's funeral. Since then, viewers have watched as a spark slowly but surely ignites. Unfortunately, for Raúl, the young man was recently handed an incredibly grim looking medical diagnosis, while Marta is deciding whether she wants to welcome a new life into the world following an unexpected pregnancy. As their worlds collide during some of the most telling and important days of their lives, what really matters is the lessons the pair will learn from one another.

In today’s sneak peek, Raúl’s friend, Edu (Cristian Valencia), has accompanied him onto the set of a commercial — likely part of the former’s bucket list of experiences to achieve before his death. But, when Raúl finds out it’s an ad for those suffering from gastrointestinal issues, he’s less than pleased. Suddenly, a silverlining makes itself known, as Marta just so happens to be working on the commercial, giving Raúl another shot at talking to her. While Raúl weighs his options, Edu strikes up a conversation with a fellow extra and really begins to get into the spirit of this whole background casting situation.

The network’s latest Spanish-language drama also features a supporting cast that includes Paula Malia (Crazy About Her), Clàudia Melo (On the Fringe), Julián Villagrán (The Ministry of Time), Paula Escoda (Áfalo), Emma Vilarasau (A House on Fire) and more. Dani de la Orden serves as both the project’s creator and director, having previously helmed feature-length titles such as Barcelona Summer Night, Barcelona Christmas Night and A House on Fire.

A Humorous Take On One’s Darkest Days

At its core, Love You to Death is about two people who find one another when they need a companion the most. It’s an untraditional rom-com that essentially promises audiences that the leading characters will not get the happily-ever-after that we so long for in these types of productions. In a review that gave the series a 6/10, Collider’s Elisa Guimarães wrote,

“Despite its gloomy premise, Love You to Death tackles the peculiarities of Raúl and Marta's meet-cute with a lot of humor. It's perhaps the best way to stop the story from becoming too saccharine: by embracing the inherent ridiculousness and absurdity of human existence and its inevitable extinction. And Amargós and Echegui sell this humor perfectly, with Raúl being a particularly compelling character in this sense — not just because of his performer's extremely sad doe eyes, but also because of them.”

Check out our exclusive first-look at this week's episode and get caught up on Love You to Death now on Apple TV+.