Though autumn holds the advantage of having Halloween within its boundaries, it's the winter months when truly chilling stories are best told. And that's seemingly what Robert Eggers had in mind as he's bringing back one of cinema's most influential characters with his upcoming Gothic horror, Nosferatu. The December movie release hearkens back to classic horror cinema, reminiscent of the original Nosferatu with its nostalgic visual design and understated elements. However, horror fans need not be impatient, because there's one underrated film project that should whet the palate of wintry frights — one that also takes inspiration from genre-defining literature.

The Call of Cthulhu was an unlikely production that succeeded in bringing H.P. Lovecraft's most famous story to life. Lovecraft's writing is imbued with a nauseating fear of the unknown, a recurring theme that has utterly captivated audiences for decades. Though Lovecraft himself was a controversial figure, his written works have nonetheless become ingrained in horror and sci-fi, even spawning its own genre of Lovecraftian horror that continues to influence media today. Despite how much his eldritch horrors have ingrained themselves into the human psyche, Lovecraft’s stories aren't typically adapted to the silver screen due to how much they involve concepts unknown and unseen — ideas that don't typically translate well to the visual medium of film. However, The Call of Cthulhu exceeded expectations, drawing inspiration from classic Hollywood in order to create a genuinely unnerving silent horror.

'The Call of Cthulhu' Feels Like a Silent Film From the 1920s

Image via H.P. Lovecraft Historical Society

The Call of Cthulthu is an independently made silent film first released in 2005, adapting Lovecraft's most famous work by unconventional means, but with exceptional results. At just under an hour long, the short film follows Franchis Thurston (Matt Foyer), who begins studying his great-uncle's notes on the mysterious Cthulhu Cult. Through a series of flashbacks, Thurston uncovers the disturbing and maddening findings from his great-uncle's experiences — stories of artists driven to insanity, cult activity in the swamps of New Orleans, and unspeakable cosmic horrors beyond human imagining.

Even though it was released in the mid 2000s, The Call of Cthulhu looks and feels like a silent film from the 1920s, which generates the perfect atmosphere for this story. Despite the imposing existence of the Great Old Ones (the ancient gods in Lovecraft's sprawling mythology), each individual story is ultimately about humanity and the fragility of their existence. By making the movie a silent film, The Call of Cthulhu better centers that emotional human perspective, focusing on raw theatrical performance over CGI special effects. Similarly to live theater, this style of film uses larger-than-life expressions to convey greater intensity of emotion, even with the absence of sound and color.

'The Call of Cthulhu' Uses Abstract Imagery and Close-Up Shots to Convey Emotion