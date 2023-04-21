Whether general audiences know it or not, early 20th-century writer H.P. Lovecraft is one of the most influential figures in today's pop culture...so why aren't there more adaptations of his works? Lovecraft's cosmic horror brand has worked its way into the seams of just about every corner of movies, TV, and video games. You can't escape it! So with everyone taking inspiration from Lovecraft, I'd say it's about time we had people directly taking from the guy's works too! In today's day and age, you won't find anyone stumped to bring his otherworldly, cosmic monsters to the big screen, so what's the holdup? Well, Lovecraft's stories are narratively and conceptually pretty complicated, so bringing these ideas to the big screen would be a pretty daunting undertaking for almost any filmmaker. There have been a few made over the years, but rarely ever have any direct adaptations of his work done their source material justice.

H.P. Lovecraft and His Love of Cosmic Horror

H.P. Lovecraft was born on August 20, 1890, and was an American author of horror and science fiction stories. The man does have one novel to his name, The Curious Case of Charles Dexter Ward, but by and large, Lovecraft was a short story writer. His works remained obscurities during his lifetime, but would later find a resurgence in popularity in the latter half of the 20th century. Now, Lovecraft is deemed one of the most important authors of the 1900s, influencing many writers, books, movies, TV, and even music to take on his particular approach to horror. Lovecraft was also a terribly racist and problematic person in his life, so a desire to have more adaptations of his work is not to celebrate the man himself, but out of an admiration for the stories that he also happened to create.

H.P. Lovecraft's works are largely informed by cosmicism, a philosophy based on the idea that humanity and Earth are unimportant in comparison to the rest of the universe. (Hence "cosmic" horror.) It's an incredibly fascinating type of horror because it relies heavily on the idea of "the unknown". Characters in Lovecraft's stories are regularly driven mad by sights of indescribable creatures and beings from other dimensions, outer space, or any other other-worldly, mysterious place. This is easy to put on paper but can be difficult to translate into another medium. It has been successfully put on screen, but even with today's general acceptance of heightened, fantastical storytelling mechanics and ideas, cosmic horror can get a bit alienating (hilarious, right?) pretty quickly. And that's before even getting into H.P. Lovecraft's mega-bizarre stories.

Why Haven't More of Lovecraft's Stories Been Adapted?

It would be very fun to see many of H.P. Lovecraft's stories come to the big screen...in theory. The man is responsible for the creation of one of the biggest (literally) icons in horror history with Cthulhu, brought us to the footsteps of the Mountains of Madness, and even introduced us to the "colour" out of space. His ideas are so, so interesting...but reading them is a different beast entirely. Lovecraft is a lot like George Lucas. He has a seemingly infinite number of great ideas, but his actual writing is less than spectacular. Lovecraft's short stories are so lifeless in the way that they describe almost anything besides the monsters, so reading them can be a bit of a slog. Despite this, they're always worth finishing. Getting to the end of a Lovecraft story and looking back on every seed that he planted along the way can be kind of mind-blowing. The guy had genius ideas, he just didn't really have the most engaging stories to back them up.

But that's not to say that film adaptations would need to stick exclusively to the page! Loose adaptations of Lovecraft's work would be more than welcome. Stuart Gordon's Re-Animator isn't a beat-for-beat recreation of Lovecraft's story. Instead, it's brought to the 1980s and given a fun campy feel, with plenty of narrative differences. But the core ideas and character of Herbert West (Jeffrey Combs) are still there. Let's do the same with his other short stories. It's hard to imagine a 100% faithful adaptation of something like "At the Mountains of Madness." There's a point in that story where the scientists keep discovering drawings and engravings on the walls of abandoned structures built by ancient cosmic beings, images that tell the history of that alien race. This sounds interesting on paper, right? Well, Lovecraft manages to make it so uneventful in his writing that it's a drag to get through. Maybe in the hands of the right filmmaker, the slow, drawn-out moments in Lovecraft's stories could be made more interesting.

Recent Lovecraftian Movies and TV Shows

With the popularization of Lovecraftian horror, a massive wave of inspired fiction across all mediums has flooded bookshelves and screens. Movies like Prometheus and Annihilation are recent releases that portray the Lovecraftian narratives of humans venturing out into alien worlds, where they interact with creatures beyond our understanding. Other films like The Empty Man and The Lighthouse tell a different type of Lovecraftian horror, leaning more toward his "weird fiction" tendencies. They're stories that have less to do with other dimensional creatures and more to do with unexplainable supernatural occurrences. Then there's HBO's Lovecraft Country, a series based on the novel of the same name. Both the book and the show are deeply rooted in Lovecraftian horror, and are a lot of fun for those looking for more of it! None of these are based on any Lovecraft stories, but they are proof that these types of stories can be brought to film.

The Lovecraft movies that have been made have their fans, but there aren't any that could be regarded as horror movie classics. The closest thing that might resemble that is the previously mentioned Re-Animator, but even then, that has more of a cult following than anything. There have been a number of old Hollywood productions based on the author's stories, like The Haunted Palace (a loose adaptation of "The Curious Case of Charles Dexter Ward") and Die, Monster, Die! (a loose adaptation of "The Colour out of Space"). Several indie filmmakers have taken on Lovecraft's works to bring films like Dagon and the numerous Chtulhu-based movies.

More recently, Richard Stanley's Color Out of Space (dropped the "U" in color for the film) has been one of the few direct Lovecraft adaptations that we've had. It's one of the few films to full-on embrace the weirdness of Lovecraft's stories, and apparently will be followed up by Stanley with an adaptation of "The Dunwich Horror." Last year's Netflix show, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, brought "Pickman's Model" to the small screen in an episode that is not only true to the novel's narrative, but even sticks with the original time period that Lovecraft wrote it in, which is something most of his adaptations avoid entirely.

With how popular cosmic horror has become in the last two decades, H.P. Lovecraft's mountain of work is just begging to be brought to the screen. They're weird stories, yes, and difficult to bring to life due to so much of the horror being regarded as indescribable, but it has been proven that it can be done. His stories are in need of another artist to bring them to their fullest potential, making them greater than just a summation of fascinating ideas. Let's hope that while pop culture is still riding this cosmic horror wave, somebody picks up a camera and brings to life more of Lovecraft's short stories.