‘Lovecraft Country’ Sneak Peek Teases the Ancient Mystery at the Heart of the Show

The newest sneak peek from HBO’s Lovecraft Country is here and it’s got some big surprises in store for you. The clip was released as part of the Lovecraft Country Comic-Con@Home panel on Saturday evening. Aside from a few moody and enticing trailers, this is the first real look we’ve gotten at the tone and performances anchoring the new HBO series from Misha Green and Jordan Peele.

The sneak peek clip finds Atticus (Jonathan Majors), his father Montrose (Michael K. Williams), and his friend Leti (Jurnee Smollett) raiding a museum after hours. The trio are in search of something important, and know that whatever they need could very well being through or inside of a massive statue at the center of the room. Montrose realizes there’s something special about the room and the statue. He urges Atticus and Leti to cut their flashlights as they watch moonlight stream in and light a way into a secret room. Are you intrigued yet?

In addition to Majors, Williams, and Smollett, Lovecraft Country stars Courtney B. Vance, Wunmi Mosaku, Aunjanue Ellis, Abbey Lee, and Tony Goldwyn. The HBO series is adapted from Matt Ruff‘s novel of the same name. Lovecraft Country tells the story of Korean War vet Atticus, who returns home after receiving an unusual letter from his father, who has gone in search of answers about his late wife’s family history and her ties to a white family in New England. Atticus, his uncle, and his childhood friend will travel across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his father, encountering monsters and mysteries of all sorts along the way.

Lovecraft Country will premiere on Sunday, August 16 at 9/8c on HBO. Check out the Comic-Con@Home sneak peek below. For more, get updated on all things HBO and HBO Max.

