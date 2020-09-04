Psst. You Can Watch the New ‘Lovecraft Country’ Episode on HBO Max Early. Like, Right Now

Call me old-fashioned, but I tend to prefer weekly installments of television shows rather than the “dump ’em all and binge ’em” tactic. Very rarely do I find pleasure in stuffing multiple episodes into my face, instead finding a mush and blurring of could’ve-been-awesome moments that yield forgettable memories. With the weekly approach, you can dig into these episodes as deeply as they deserve! Lovecraft Country, HBO’s newest horror show sensation, is the perfect “wait every week and anticipate it” show. However… that doesn’t mean they’re not gonna break the rules every now and again.

Normally, we get new Lovecraft Country episodes every Sunday night. But now — as in, like, literally right now — the newest episode, number 4 in the first season, is already available to stream on HBO Max! Kabloom! No more waiting, no more anticipating! Just binge the heck away! While this might corrupt what I’ve been initially been loving about this show’s release patterns, it’s definitely going to make this Labor Day weekend’s viewing plans complete — and serve as a handy piece of publicity for HBO Max and those who might not have subscribed to it yet.

Check out Lovecraft Country‘s official video on the early HBO Max release of episode 4 below, followed by the episode’s official synopsis. For more on the series, here’s an interview with the showrunner and stars.

We’ll still be live-tweeting during #LovecraftCountry Sunday, but If you just can’t wait for the party, a new episode is now available to stream early on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/LnnilZZZqZ — Lovecraft Country (@LovecraftHBO) September 4, 2020