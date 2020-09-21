‘Lovecraft Country’ Episode 6: Ji-Ah’s Supernatural Creature Curse Explained

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Lovecraft Country, Season 1, Episode 6, “Meet Me in Daegu.”]

This week’s newest Lovecraft Country episode sees the show leaving the U.S. and heading back in time — and overseas — to a previously unseen part of Atticus’s (Jonathan Majors) past. The story in Episode 6, titled “Meet Me in Daegu,” is shown from the perspective of Atticus’s former flame, Ji-Ah (Jamie Chung). We’ve only heard Ji-Ah’s voice twice in previous episodes. In both cases, there was something ominous about her interactions with Atticus and he was often left visibly shaken, without a true understanding of why.

Now, we finally get some necessary backstory about Atticus’s relationship with Ji-Ah and his time spent in Korea during the Korean War. We initially got to see the war in Atticus’s larger-than-life, sci-fi dream; in “Meet Me in Daegu,” we get the more grounded — but still supernatural — version from Ji-Ah. As such, there are a few aspects of “Meet Me in Daegu” that warrant an explanation. So, if you still have questions about the episode, keep reading.

What Kind of Creature Does Ji-Ah Become?

Just when you think “Meet Me in Daegu” might be a relatively normal entry in Lovecraft Country‘s Season 1 run, furry tentacles emerge from every one of Ji-Ah’s orifices. It’s a shocker of a moment, especially if you’re unfamiliar with Korean mythology and the supernatural creatures found therein.

Those tentacles are the appendages of the kumiho, the creature which has possessed Ji-Ah’s body. It is revealed that Ji-Ah’s mother, Soon Hee (Cindy Chang), went to a shaman (Alexis Rhee) to ask for protection for Ji-Ah when she learned her husband, Ji-Ah’s stepfather, was raping her. It’s implied the kumiho has possessed Ji-Ah’s body for years and was originally intended to kill Soon Hee’s husband the next time he attempted to rape Ji-Ah. What we also learn is that Ji-Ah has been forced to collect the spirits of 1,000 men as a form of payment for the shaman’s work to protect her, which means she has been forced to lure men home in the same manner we see her lure Byung Ho (James Kyson) home from a nightclub. This is the kumiho’s modus operandi.

If you need a comparison, it would be fair to say the kumiho (also called a gumiho), or “nine-tailed fox,” most closely resembles a succubus. In Korean lore, the kumiho spirit has an extremely long life and can shapeshift. It is said the kumiho often takes the shape of a beautiful woman who preys on men, seduces them, and then feeds on their internal organs. Unlike its Chinese and Japanese counterparts, the kumiho also possesses a “yeowoo guseul,” a power that allows the kumiho to swallow the knowledge of its prey has via a kiss. Ji-Ah also possesses this ability as a kumiho, and we see evidence of it when we flash through the life of her first victim and when she accidentally flashes forward into Atticus’ future.

Those Movies Mean Something

Episode 6’s title, “Meet Me in Daegu,” is a reference to Meet Me in St. Louis. When we see Ji-Ah for the first time, she’s one of three people watching the 1944 Judy Garland movie in her local cinema. The couple quickly exits the theater for some more alone time, leaving Ji-Ah to duet with Garland to “The Trolley Song,” one of the most famous tunes from the movie musical. It is also the song that helps clue us into the fact Ji-Ah is a hopeless romantic — and hopes her future beau will share her love of Garland and Meet Me in St. Louis.

While Meet Me in St. Louis helps establish a baseline for understanding Ji-Ah, it’s the mention of Garland’s 1950 movie music Summer Stock, co-starring Gene Kelly, that’s even more intriguing. The basic gist of Summer Stock is this: Garland plays Jane, a farmer who reluctantly agrees to let her sister’s theater troupe set up shop on her farm so they can rehearse. Joe (Kelly) is a member of the troupe and is engaged to Jane’s sister. (Jane is engaged, too.) Jane and Joe soon find they’re attracted to one another despite these seemingly tricky circumstances.

The Summer Stock premise doesn’t seem like it has any blatant connection to the plot of “Meet Me in Daegu.” However, I have to wonder if this movie was chosen for its narrative ties to Ji-Ah and Atticus’ initial connection as enemies, which then softens into true romance, as well as the American army’s presence in Korean War, which hearkens back to Joe’s theater troupe “invading” Jane’s farm.

The Importance of ‘The Count of Monte Cristo’

The Count of Monte Cristo, the tale of love and revenge written by renowned 19th-century French author Alexandre Dumas, made a big return on “Meet Me in Daegu.” The Count of Monte Cristo has been referenced a handful of times in previous episodes. We know it is Montrose’s favorite book, and it’s the book Atticus kept close to his side when he called Ji-Ah from Montrose’s apartment before the block party in Episode 1. As Lovecraft Country has always made clear, books are important to these characters. Atticus is a bookworm, raised by two men who also love to read. When we see a book or a reference to a literary work, we need to ask ourselves how it relates to Lovecraft Country‘s story.

So, when The Count of Monte Cristo returns — this time Ji-Ah reads it to him as he lays injured in the hospital — you should take note. Ji-Ah begins reading to Atticus while still ready to attack. She’s ready to hurt him for killing her friend and is not in a forgiving mood, which recalls the Count of Monte Cristo protagonist Edmond Dantès’ emotional through-line. Later, Ji-Ah and Atticus’ relationship softens and turns into something romantic following their confrontation at the gates of the U.S. army base. Instead of letting their relationship mirror the broken ending of the relationship between Edmond and his love Mercedes in the book, they make a love borne out of betrayal and anger which more closely echoes the 1934 movie adaptation starring Robert Donat. This book is now tied to Ji-Ah as much as it is to Montrose, so if it pops up again, start making those connections.

And there you have it. An interesting twist in the Lovecraft Country plot which helps transition us into the back half of the season. It’s only going to get creepier and twistier from here. Stay tuned!

