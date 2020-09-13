5 ‘Lovecraft Country’ Stars Tell Us Why the HBO Horror Drama Matters in 2020

[Editor’s note: The following contains mild spoilers for Lovecraft Country.]

From showrunner Misha Green (Underground) and based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, the 10-episode HBO series Lovecraft Country is a bold and provocative look at racism and the Black experience in America. Following the journey of Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he travels with his childhood friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams), the pulp fiction aficionado finds dangers lurking at every turn.

During roundtables held as part of a virtual press junket for the new series, Lovecraft Country stars Williams, Vance, Aunjanue Ellis, Wunmi Mosaku, and Abbey Lee got deep on racism in America and the parallels between the Jim Crow-era and modern times

COLLIDER: Why do you think the use of metaphor is important in a story like this? And are there times when you think it’s actually more important to strip the metaphor away and just make people uncomfortable with what they’re seeing?

MICHAEL K. WILLIAMS: Good question. I think the metaphor is actually necessary. We’re in so much pain. The entire country is so polarized. To just rub faces in what’s wrong right now, and using a piece of art to do that, I think it would take away from the beauty of the art. This show covers such a vast amount of topics and issues that, to have all of that in your face, for me, it would probably hurt too much to watch it. The way they use metaphors is so beautiful because it gives you the space to breathe and appreciate it for what it is, which is art, and then you get to analyze it. When it’s not in your face so much, and when it’s not in my face, it makes me think about it more and break it apart and ponder on it, as opposed to [it hurting] and running from that. So, I think in a situation with a show like this, the metaphors are actually good.

Michael, Montrose starts out as a very repressed person. How has it been playing someone that starts in that space, and then exploring their identity as he gets more comfortable with himself as time goes on?

WILLIAMS: Playing that for Montrose was difficult because there was this boogeyman of the 1940s/1950s Jim Crow era. Just the idea of being a black man with a family, of a certain age and trying to come up is hard within itself. But then, to have to do that in that era, I don’t know how that even gets done. So, I would say, just navigating through all of that, in this era, was difficult.

Do you see Montrose as an antagonist, or is he protecting Tic in his own way?

WILLIAMS: Absolutely, he’s always protecting Atticus [also called “Tic” on the show] in his own way. He loves his son, by any means necessary. However, there comes a time when the boy becomes a man. I believe Montrose has a hard time with losing control over Tic. All he has, really, is Tic. That’s all he has to be responsible for. So, when Tic starts to take that away from him by becoming an adult, in Montrose’s alcoholic mind, dare I say, that doesn’t bode well for him. It was also the beatings that were passed on to Montrose. In his mind, he was beating the softer side of Tic, so that no one would take advantage of him or hurt him. But in hindsight, he was what was hurting Tic the most.

Montrose is very complex. If he could change any of his past actions, what do you think that would be?

WILLIAMS: I would like to think that Montrose would change the way he tried to beat his son into some warped, twisted ideal of what black masculinity really looks like. I would like to think that he would have given Atticus space to go and be free. Tic’s main reason for going into the Army was to get away from his father. He got ridiculed for the type of books he wanted to read. Everything was always just, “Boy, you stupid,” and trying to beat that thing that he thought he saw in Atticus out of him. I believe that, if he had the chance to go back, he would try to change some of that.

Wunmi, what helped you find the key to your character?

WUNMI MOSAKU: What’s amazing about Lovecraft Country is that, as much as it’s set in the ‘50s, it still feels very resonant and relevant for now. I feel like just the injustice that Ruby faces, every single day, and the rage that she stuffs down every single day in order to survive is something that I, myself, had to delve into and reconnect with. That’s what I felt connected to and what it brought up in me.

Looking back on it now, what would you say your character has taught you about yourself?

MOSAKU: I feel like I had to explore a side of myself that I’ve never truly explored. The rage that Ruby feels is something that I had really buried deep. A lot of triggering things happened in the story and there was lots of reckoning, and I realized that I, myself, have not truly been honest when I step outside of the house. I knew that, but I am now taking steps towards being more honest, and not playing along. You still have to play along, obviously, because the world hasn’t changed, but I’m aware of it more when I’m doing it rather than just doing it as a blanket as soon as I step over the threshold of the home.

How has taking on the role of Ruby helped you come into your own as a musician and a performer?

MOSAKU: I sang in the choir, from age seven to 18, and I’ve always loved singing, but I’d never explored that side of my voice. I had two vocal coaches, one on the pilot and one for the rest of the shoot in Atlanta, and I just loved it, with the challenge of the improvisation of jazz and blues, and just trusting that I would find my back. It took me a long time to go off piece. I was too scared. I’m so used to my choir mistress telling me if I was off from the other girls. There was individuality there before. Now, it was all about individuality, and that was a huge learning experience for me. I absolutely loved my singing lessons, being in the studio, and gaining that confidence. I loved that.

This show obviously plays against and with typical horror tropes that we’re used to in this genre. Are you someone that’s normally a fan of horror?

WILLIAMS: I like horror when it’s paired with suspense and a good storyline. So, I am a fan of horror, and I think that fits perfectly with the storytelling and the narrative of Lovecraft Country. To see this story play out through the eyes and experience of what it is to be Black in America, I think is brilliant. It picks up where Us leaves off. This genre has always been typically the pretty blonde white girl lost in the woods, being chased and hunted down by the dark scary figure, and she always trips when she’s running. That’s not really my brand. I like things that have a story, a narrative, a history, and a past. We’ve never actually seen that type of story, that genre, that type of narrative storytelling through the Black experience, which is, within itself, scary as fuck. I can go outside, God forbid, right now, today, and I could meet my demise simply because of the color of my skin.

So, to be able to unpack that type of horror in the horror genre I think is brilliant. When you look at H.P. Lovecraft, who, in my opinion, was somewhat of a sad and sick individual, he took his pain and turned it into art in a way that lets us look at the human experience, as it pertains to race in America. Based on what he did, so many decades ago, we’re here now, remixing it for a television show, and I think that’s a testament to the power of art. It transcends race, gender, and political stance. If you can put that shit into truthful art, it’ll transcend and serve as something to create conversation, which pushes the culture forward. I think it’s brilliant.

COURTNEY B. VANCE: I’m not a big horror person because I’m a scaredy-cat, but I’m a story person. If you tell a great story, I don’t care what the genre is – horror, action film, genre, art film. I like them all. But if I step out of the film two or three times, I’m out. If I go, “That didn’t make sense. What is that? How did he get from there to there?,” that’s what I’m about. I get the genre. Jaws messed me up. I can’t even go in the pool without looking down below me. That’s why Get Out was so big for us. It tapped into that, but in chocolate. We hadn’t seen the horror flick, in that way. That’s what I think is exciting. The world has always been saying, “If it’s in chocolate, it won’t make money. It won’t make money here ‘cause they won’t go see it, and it won’t make money overseas ‘cause Black don’t play overseas.” So, for Get Out to do what it did, domestically and internationally, and for Black Panther to do what it did, and for Gina Prince-Blythewood to be able to do what she did with her film, The Old Guard, changes people’s minds and conceptions about what is and what’s not possible. All of those things are shifting.

I’m just excited that it began with Jordan Peele and the horror genre – this new movement toward films in chocolate that people of the diaspora will go and see. That, to me, is exciting because it means that all of that stuff that they were putting on top of us about how people won’t support Black films, we’ve gotta stop listening to that and start hitting the button ourselves and saying, “Hey, this film is happening. Everybody go.” We have the power. That’s what Black Panther and Get Out told me. I don’t wanna hear what you’ve got to say. I’m gonna go see it, and I’m gonna tell my friends. That, to me, is empowering. That’s where we need to stay. If we can make Black Panther a two billion dollar movie, we can hit the button and vote out who we don’t want to be there, and then tell all of our friends. That, to me, is empowering. That’s the power, to me.

What was one of the things that you were most afraid to shoot and bring to the screen?

WILLIAMS: The magic seances. I come from a Caribbean background. My mother is from the Bahamas and they call it “Obeah.” My momma always told me, “You don’t give it power if you don’t believe in it.” Montrose doesn’t have much interaction with the monsters, but he does with that black magic, and those seances and spells. There were times on set when I was in character and the scenario was real for me. And then, they asked me to say these spells, and I put extra crystals in my pocket that day. It’s scary. It made me revisit the power of belief and faith. There are people who believe in that and who practice it for real. That was scary to me, a little bit.

Abbey, can you talk about finding the dynamic with Tony Goldwyn’s character and what it was like exploring that relationship, between the two of you?

ABBEY LEE: It’s a very challenging relationship, that one. A theme that runs through this show quite a bit is parental figures who are absent, abusive, and oppressive. It’s that very universal story of the parent who’s not able to provide for the child the love, the nourishment, and the support that they need. I don’t wanna give too much away, but essentially I had to really face my oppressor, which is essentially who my father was, and at the same time be grappling with the respect that I have for the work that he’s done and the desire to follow in his footsteps. And then, having to confront that he doesn’t want me to follow him and he won’t allow me to because I’m a woman. So, how do I surpass him? How do I get what I want from this life? And what am I gonna have to sacrifice, in terms of the relationship with my father? It’s interesting. It’s similar to Atticus’ relationship with his father. They both have abusive fathers. It’s a love-hate relationship, essentially. There’s a really good quote in the book, that you don’t hear in the show, and it was something that was always playing in my head, when I was with Tic and when I was with my father, and it was, “We cannot refuse our fathers.” That was a quote that I had on the top of most of my pages.

Do you think Christina truly understands why Ruby finds being a white woman freeing, considering her own experiences as a white woman have been pretty repressive?

LEE: I don’t think that she can ever truly understand Ruby’s experience because she doesn’t know what it’s like to be a Black woman. She can’t ever truly understand that. They can relate, on one level of being women in the 1950s. Christina takes action to enter into a different form, also, to get ahead. If she offers Ruby a white body because white bodies have privilege, and Christina is a woman and she goes into another body that has more privilege than her, even though she’s white, she’s able to understand her experience, on that level. But specifically, from Black to white, she can’t. One of Christina’s key characteristics is that she really gets off on watching people empower themselves, or in having a hand in empowering other people. It’s part of what turns her on. So, she can see what it does for Ruby. She’s able to see certain aspects of it, for sure.

Michael, with the entire country in pain, how do you cope with the grief and heaviness of the world, when injustice never sleeps?

WILLIAMS: Good question. I’ve been turning my TV off, a little bit more lately, and I’ve been getting out into my community. I started finding myself going in downward spiral, emotionally, watching all the things that are wrong legislatively. So, for me, it was about getting back into my community. This summer, I partnered with a young lady who has an organization in New York City, called NYC Together, and her platform is to rebuild and repair the relationships between the police community and youth that’s been touched by the system, as that spills out, across every point. And so, I’ve been doing a lot of work with her and the youth. We started a program that’s been put in place, in the absence of the summer youth employment program that got gutted, due to COVID. I find that when I get around the youth, they give me hope. I see them trying, and that makes me wanna push them even harder and support them. And I’ve been learning to just listen to them, and not always feeling like I have to have the answers or that I’ve gotta be the one talking, all the time. Sometimes it’s just good to shut up and let them do the talking, and ask them the questions and get them to give me the answers. I find inspiration in that— and hope.

Courtney, in terms of the current climate and what’s being reflected in this show, how are you talking to your kids about race in America?

VANCE: If you haven’t begun already, you’ve missed the moment, and it’s really hard to go back and pick up. They’re 14-and-a-half now. We live in an area that is mostly white and Asian. It is imperative that we have these discussions about the time period and where we come from so that they understand the context. I remember my son saying, when he was in fifth or sixth grade, “Daddy, my friends and I, we don’t see color.” I said, “Okay, but I bet the color sees you. I know they see you as Black. They can afford not to see color, but you’ve got to see it, otherwise you’re gonna be slapped down. You’ll get your head shook and your money took.” That’s the experience that we’ve gone through. Being in the area that we live in, we’ve had to deal with it sooner because the world encroached in the first grade. A little third grade white boy called Slater [Vance’s son with actress Angela Bassett] “blackie boy,” and it crushed him. We had to make sure we walked him through who he is and made sure we went to the school and let them see this chocolate skin, on a daily basis. I was up to the school, every day, just so that they could see me and I could see them, and the children could see me and mommy. It’s a mutual thing. Just because young people have issues at school, it doesn’t mean it’s a black thing. It’s a thing. Children are trying to figure things out, in the early grades. That’s why it’s so important that the schools have [those conversations].

I was on a Zoom with the diversity equity inclusion person that they hired as a consultant for the district, and she finally presented her findings, after years of research and talking and meeting. Some of the comments still were, “Well, we need to get other perspectives.” She just spent a year to give them the perspective, and they still said that they needed other perspectives. So, it’s a journey. It’s human nature. We’re used to what we know. Change is very difficult for people, especially when you’ve been the recipient of all the positive privilege. To actually acknowledge that you have been privileged, it sets up that potentially we’re saying something about you and that you are a title, like racist or whatever. But we just need to talk. Can we talk? My son had a little issue when he and another boy were playing hard, in the sixth grade, and my son bested him, in whatever they were doing, whether it was soccer or football or whatever, and a white boy called him the N-word. And we’ve been working on him about, “If somebody hits you, don’t go back at them. Go to the office. If you push back, then it’s your word versus word, and that doesn’t work well.” So, he went to the office. The principal said that it was a school issue, but I talked to the mother and said, “As this conversation goes, the relationship will go. It happened, so what do you have to say about it?” And she said, “I have to believe my son. He said that he didn’t say it and, in fact, he doesn’t even know that word.” I said, “All right, we’re done.”

Can we have a conversation? Can you and I, adult to adult, just have a conversation? She wouldn’t have a conversation about it, so I had to step away. I had to let that relationship go because our children are worth it. We have to begin to talk. We cannot hide behind saying, “We don’t know this word. We didn’t do it.” We cannot continue to hide because the stakes are getting higher. It’s gonna be a bumpy road to talk about it, but we’ve gotta break through. You can’t continue to dump on it. That’s when we can turn our attention to the real issues, and the bigger issues for us all, which is voting and health insurance, and things that affect us. It begins with racism, and then we can go from there.

Courtney and Aunjanue, what do you think your characters would be doing in today’s current political and cultural climate? What role would they be playing?

AUNJANUE ELLIS: We don’t have the literal green book anymore, but we have the oral green book, and that is still very much a part of Black life. We still tell each other, “Don’t go to this neighborhood.” There are certain places and towns that people say, “It’s not necessarily safe for you to go there.” And I think that Hippolyta would probably be like me, hopefully, and said, “I don’t care, I’m going there anyway.” I think that’s a reflection of who is in Lovecraft. She had a society, a culture, and a community telling her that she could not be a traveler. She, in fact, had the love of her life telling her that she couldn’t be a traveler, but she defied all of that and went anyway. That speaks to this moment that they probably would all be reflective of now, which is, “Tell me not to go, but I’m gonna go anyway.” That’s who Hippolyta would be, at this moment.

VANCE: We have the green book folk today, with all of the bloggers and people communicating. It’s even greater, of course, because people can have 200,000 or 300,000 followers, based on whatever their passion is. All of a sudden, you can be someone of note, if you can hit a button and that to five million or 10 million or 50 million followers of whatever it is that you are about. That’s power. That’s political power and economic power. I think that’s exciting. We potentially have the power. I’m a firm believer that everything doesn’t need to be out on the internet. Every thought that you have is not a thought that I want to hear about myself, but that’s what the world is now. When we grew up, you didn’t have that opportunity. If you didn’t have the Encyclopaedia Britannica, you were out. The world is much bigger now, in which case we have to make adjustments, in our schooling and in our parenting. We delayed giving our children phones because of that. Everybody in their school had phones, but them, until they were 13-and-a-half, but that was the choice that we made so that we could talk them through and wait until their maturity level had ripened a bit. I really think we’re in that phase now, in a much greater sense, where people are actually green booking with their social media presence, which is very exciting for me. If we can elect Barack Obama twice, that lets us know that we can create and do anything with that imagination that we have. That’s very exciting for me.

Abbey, what was it like for you to work with a majority Black cast, playing this specific character?

LEE: In this working environment, in the format of the craft that I do, it was a new experience for me. Given the role of Christina, because of the way that I work, I work very personally and deeply, and everyone who I was working with also works the same, so there was always this feeling of wanting to give each cast member space, if they needed space from me, because they are dealing with a very triggering character. So, I had to be very aware of who needs space, and everybody works differently. That’s what I do in every film that I do. You figure out the dynamics between characters, and it plays into my life because I work deeply. I love everyone, and everyone was professional. We were a clan. It didn’t feel any different from being on other sets. I’ve played a lot of very difficult characters. I always felt a little bit like the evil one, on set, but it’s not really any different from any other job that I’ve done.

How would you say your character plays into the concept of white fear?

LEE: Christina is definitely a symbol of what today we would call a “Karen” type. She’s a very intelligent, privileged white woman, playing monopoly with the lives of these Black folks, to get her needs met and to get ahead. That’s certainly something that is relevant to today. This woman is from the 1950s, but you can see it, in modern terms. Christina understands white fear, as a social concept, but she has a different relationship to it because she’s essentially not afraid of anything. She’s not afraid of pain or death, or anything because she’s got a level of protection, but she understands how white fear works in society. She sees what it does to the cops and what it does to people, so she uses that to her advantage. She threatens Tic with it, when she brings up that she’s a white woman and he’s a Black man. It’s something that she uses, as a tool. It’s like a chess piece that she utilizes and flaunts. She takes advantage of it.

Lovecraft Country airs on Sunday nights on HBO at 9/8c.

