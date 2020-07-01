‘Lovecraft Country’ Release Date Revealed in Creeptastic New Poster

HBO’s tasty and timely new sci-fi series Lovecraft Country finally has a release date. The forthcoming series stars Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Courtney B. Vance, and Michael K. Williams. The series was created by Misha Green (Underground) and Jordan Peele (Get Out) and is based on the novel of the same name by author Matt Ruff.

Lovecraft Country will debut on HBO on Sunday, August 16, per a very spooky new poster featuring some ominous-looking tentacles emerging from parts unknown. Despite the poster’s lean into minimalism, it echoes the most recent trailer, which teases all of the thrills and chills awaiting us. As we’ve seen, Lovecraft Country follows Atticus Black (Majors), a Black Korean War vet propelled into a search for his missing father, Montrose (Williams), after Atticus receives an odd letter from him. Bringing along his uncle, George (Vance), and childhood friend Letitia (Smollett-Bell), the trio head across 1950s Jim Crow America to a New England full of supernatural beings and racist white folks who may or may not be dealing in the occult.

Lovecraft Country is executive produced by Green, Peele, J.J. Abrams, Bill Carraro, Yann Demange (who also directed Episode 1), Daniel Sackheim (who also directed Episodes 2 and 3) and David Knoller (executive producer on Episode 1).

Lovecraft Country debuts on HBO on Sunday, August 16 at 9/8c.

