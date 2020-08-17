New ‘Lovecraft Country’ Trailer Teases the Weeks Ahead for the Monstrous HBO Series

On the heels of the excellent series premiere episode, HBO has dropped a new Lovecraft Country that teases the other upcoming episodes. The show is based on Matt Ruff’s 2016 novel of the same name but very much carves out its own path. Set in 1950s Jim Crow America, Jonathan Majors (Da 5 Bloods) plays a young WWII veteran named Atticus who sets out on a road trip to find his missing father. Along with him are his warm and funny uncle (Courtney B. Vance) and childhood friend Leti (Jurnee Smollett).

The twist here is that monsters from classic literature and the work of H.P. Lovecraft appear to be very real and exist in hiding in the American northeast, which is where Atticus and his traveling partners are heading.

The series premiere, written by showrunner Misha Green and directed by Yann Demange, was pretty spectacular. A compelling, harrowing story of monsters both fantastical and extremely human, as the show doesn’t sugar coat the horrors of racism. It also ended on a whopping cliffhanger, so interest in what’s ahead is surely high for those who watched.

Having not read the book I’m getting an extremely ominous vibe from that mansion filled with Aryans, but hey that’s just me. I’m curious to dig deeper into the show’s mythology, but really hope the series maintains the balance between fantastical and real-life horror throughout, since that was tremendously effective in the pilot.

Check out the Lovecraft Country trailer for upcoming episodes below and for more on the show, check out our breakdown of that stunning opening sequence. The series airs Sundays on HBO and the first season consists of 10 episodes in total.