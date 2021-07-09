Misha Green, the creator of the recently canceled HBO series Lovecraft Country, has just signed a major overall deal with Apple TV+. This deal will enable the writer, director, and producer to create many small-screen projects for the streamer. The news of this deal comes just one week after HBO canceled the Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors-starring Lovecraft Country after its first season. Green was already developing a second season of the dramatic horror series, which was going to be titled Supremacy.

Green recently revealed her plan for Season 2, which consisted of a map of a new version of America dubbed "The Sovereign States Of America". Green also teased that zombies were going to be thrown into the mix for the sophomore season, which would have been a fun addition, especially for horror fans.

It's a shame Green did not get to bless fans with what seems like a very intricate second season, but she still remains extremely busy in her craft. On top of her multi-year agreement with Apple TV+, Green is set to direct a new Tomb Raider film, which will serve as her feature film directorial debut, and will serve as a writer on two other upcoming movies. One is an action thriller starring Jennifer Lopez called The Mother and the other is a remake of the 1973 exploitation flick, Cleopatra Jones.

Although no Apple TV+ titles with Green's name attached have been announced, that should be changing. Previously, Green also co-created the series Underground, which she with Joe Pokaski. Even though Lovecraft Country may be over, Green's fruitful career seems like it's on the way to becoming bigger than ever.

