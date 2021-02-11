Showrunner Misha Green is currently working on ideas with writers, but her schedule could be tied up soon.

Is Lovecraft Country Season 2 happening or what? That’s the question that’s been on fans’ minds since the show’s first season wrapped in October, and HBO has thus far been mum on whether the series would be continuing. The first season fully adapted Matt Ruff’s novel of the same name as it blended science-fiction with historical drama to tell a story about race in America in the 1950s, and showrunner Misha Green burned through story at a pretty spectacular rate. But that’s not to say there’s no more story left to tell.

HBO boss Casey Bloys tells Deadline that the network is “hopeful” that Lovecraft Country Season 2 will happen, adding that Green and a small team of writers are currently hashing out ideas for what a second season could be:

“Misha is working with a small team of writers and they’re coming up with a take. She had a book to go on in the first season, she and the writers wanted to go off and take some time to go out and figure out without a book with these characters, what’s the journey we want to go on. We all want to be sure she’s got a story to tell. That’s where she is right now, working on those ideas. I’m very hopeful, as is Mischa, so we’re giving them the time to work.”

But Green’s schedule just got a lot more complicated, as it was announced in January that she’s taking over as the director of the Tomb Raider sequel starring Alicia Vikander. Filmmaker Ben Wheatley had previously been attached to helm the video game adaptation follow-up, but Green is now both writing and directing the sequel, which could take up a significant portion of her time over the next few years.

So will Lovecraft Country Season 2 happen? There’s no guarantee, but HBO is mulling over the possibilities and, if it does happen, we can probably expect that Green might have a more limited role in the actual writing and showrunning of it.

For more on the HBO series, check out our spoiler-filled interview with Green about that finale.

