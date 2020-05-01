First ‘Lovecraft Country’ Trailer Reveals HBO’s Mix of Racial Tension and Cosmic Horror

HBO has released the first trailer for Lovecraft Country, the blend of racial drama and Cthulhu-approved cosmic horror that counts both Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams as executive producers. Based on the novel by Matt Ruff, the series stars Jonathan Majors as Atticus Freeman, a black man navigating 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Michael K. Williams), a journey that brings him to the edge of the sane universe.

Whelp, this looks straight-up fantastic, especially when you also factor Courtney B. Vance (American Crime Story) and Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Birds of Prey) into the equation, plus the fact Yann Demange (White Boy Rick) directed the pilot. That’s an insane amount of talent involved in a project that’s already based on a powerful piece of writing. Count me all the way in for Lovecraft Country, which hopefully continues HBO’s streak of insanely timely genre adaptations after Watchmen.

Misha Green (Underground) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and co-creator alongside Peele on Lovecraft Country, which also stars Jamie Chung, Aunjanue Ellis, and Jada Harris.

Check out the trailer below. Lovecraft Country hits HBO in August. For more on the show, here’s what Courtney B. Vance had to tell us back in March.

Here is the official synopsis for Lovecraft Country: