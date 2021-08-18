1C Entertainment, who created Lovecraft's Untold Stories, revealed a trailer for Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2, a continuation to the original game. It is an action RPG with rogue-like elements, and features a setting based on the HP Lovecraft Mythos. Also announced was a release date for the game's Early Access for Steam.

The trailer starts by showing your character will awake in a strange place, and showing a small part of the beginning of the game. It then shows off some of the locations that will be explored within the game. We get a look at the crafting system, which can be used to make useful items such as first aid kits and keys. Afterwards, we get to see some of the gameplay, as we see the different characters fighting monsters, other humans, and more, as well as showing off some the unique abilities the six playable characters will have. Also released was a video showing off the first 10 minutes of the game, showing us how the game will start and how the gameplay currently looks in its pre-alpha state.

Lovecraft's Ultold Stories 2 will feature the same gameplay style as the original, but with some updates to it. It is also confirmed to have co-op with up to four players, and you will be able to craft equipment for yourself as you find blueprints and resources throughout the game, such as weapons and clothing.

Image via 1C Entertainment

RELATED: ‘Eastward’ Adventure RPG Gets New Trailer and Release Date for Nintendo Switch

The announcement trailer confirms that there will be an Early Access to the game on Steam. This will begin on October 28, and will allow players to use three of the six characters planned. The full game does not have a release date current release date, but it is aimed for a Q1 2022 release, and confirmed to be releasing on Steam.

You can check out the teaser trailer and gameplay video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SmJhGIyxF0c

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHMJtqqI4C8

KEEP READING: New ‘Tales of Arise’ Trailer Showcases the Farming, Fishing, and Friendship Within the New Action RPG

Share Share Tweet Email

'Free Guy' Celebrity Cameos Revealed by Ryan Reynolds in Instagram Post The fun film is jam-packed with exciting and hilarious cameos.

Read Next