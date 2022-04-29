While there's a slew of Disney characters who are hated, disliked and outright annoying, there are just as many characters who are loved around the world. They receive warm hugs in the Disney Parks, are worn on t-shirts and merchandise, and bring smiles to the faces of viewers when they appear on TV.

For their cute appearances, sweet personalities, witty comebacks, or simply because they're a beloved icon of The Walt Disney Company, some characters are forever favorites, universally loved by all with not a single hater in sight.

15 Baymax

'Big Hero 6' (2016)

Image via Disney+

This big, white, marshmallow-esque character rose to fame in 2014's Big Hero 6. Baymax acts as an adorable non-human character to his human friend Hiro, who, together, becomes a hero and takes down the evil villain Yokai.

Baymax is loveable for his personality, helping hand, and squishy exterior, which earn him plenty of hugs—and, more importantly, fist bumps—when he meets with fans at Disney Parks.

14 Cheshire Cat

'Alice in Wonderland' (1951)

Image via Walt Disney Productions

While Alice in Wonderland is filled with wacky characters, the pink-and-purple-striped Cheshire Cat appears with his big, wicked grin to remind Alice that they're all mad there.

Despite his trouble-causing nature, he acts as the only character in Wonderland to show any sympathy toward Alice, and his quotable phrases and cute appearance make him beloved by Disney film fans.

Alice In Wonderland (1951) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 14, 1951 Director Ben Sharpsteen , Clyde Geronimi , Wilfred Jackson , Hamilton Luske Cast Kathryn Beaumont , Ed Wynn , Verna Felton , Sterling Holloway Runtime 75 minutes

13 Olaf

'Frozen' (2013), 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' (2017), 'Frozen 2' (2019)

Image via Disney

Olaf likes warm hugs, but that's not the only thing people love about him. Brought to life by Elsa's magic, she and Anna's imaginary friend Snowman became a household name and face after the release of Frozen.

Children and adults alike love Olaf for his ironically warm heart, his naive nature toward the heat, and his willingness to melt in order to help those who brought him to life in the first place. Olaf is now a popular toy for kids who want to keep his cheerful spirit around.

12 Gaston

In 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Gaston — while a notable villain in Beauty and the Beast who continuously harasses Belle and ultimately attempts to murder Beast — is somehow one of Disney's most loved characters.

Mostly due to his Disney Parks appearances as a conceited, quick-witted showoff, fans' love of interacting with Gaston in real life makes him a film favorite. After all, no one's as slick or as quick as Gaston, among many other things.

Beauty and the Beast Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date November 21, 1991 Director Gary Trousdale , Kirk Wise Cast Paige O'Hara , Robby Benson , Angela Lansbury , Jerry Orbach , David Ogden Stiers , Bradley Pierce , Jesse Corti , Richard White Runtime 84 Minutes

11 Genie

'Aladdin' (1992)

Image via Disney

Genie can be considered the main hero in Aladdin, being the force that banishes the evil Jafar into a lamp for 10,000 years. He's also considered the film's comedic presence, whipping out gags in the form of both jokes and Genie magic.

Voiced by the late, great Robin Williams in one of his best performances, Genie's friendship with Aladdin and support of the teen whether he's a prince or a street rat is just one of the many reasons he's forever loved by Aladdin and viewers alike.