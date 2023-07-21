Nearly two years following its casting announcement, Teresa Sutherland's psychological thriller Lovely, Dark, and Deep is finally heading to screens this year. The feature is set to make its world debut on July 23 at this year's Fantasia Festival. The event is already underway, officially beginning July 20 and running through August 9. While audiences eagerly await the new horror film, Collider is excited to exclusively share a new clip from the movie.

Lovely, Dark, and Deep follows Lennon (Georgina Campbell, Barbarian), a backcountry National Park ranger who utilizes her new position to seek answers about her missing younger sister, a tragedy that has deeply stuck with her. However, Lennon gets more than she bargained for when she realizes that part of her job means appeasing the very entity responsible for taking her sister. Along with Campbell, the feature stars Nick Blood (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) as a park ranger named Jackson, Wai Ching Ho (Daredevil) as District Ranger Zhang, Mick Greer, and Celia Williams.

The new clip immediately reveals the film's chilling tone, beginning with a low shot of Lennon's legs as she walks through the woods. The eerie factor is dialed up thanks largely to the empty space of the frame, creating a feeling of unease that something or someone could jump out at any moment—and someone kind of does. However, Lennon is more focused on a radio she just found, only noting her surroundings when, of course, there's no one there. She continues her search by heading to a tree with blood on it, looking up when she hears another voice.

Image via XYZ Films

The Creative Team Behind Lovely, Dark, and Deep

Lovely, Dark, and Deep was written by Teresa Sutherland and marks her directorial debut. Prior to the film, Sutherland is well-known for being a staff writer on Netflix's Midnight Mass. She also wrote the screenplay for the 2018 feature The Wind. Lovely, Dark, and Deep is produced by Josh C. Waller, whose previous credits include movies such as Color Out of Space and Mandy. Executive producers include Stefanie Coimbra, Elan Gale, Kevin Park, Molly C. Quinn, Matthew M. Welty, and Marco Baray.

Lovely, Dark, and Deep will make its world premiere on Sunday, July 23 and 9 p.m. ET, at the Salle J.A. De Sève. A second screening takes place on Tuesday, July 25 at 4:15 p.m. ET in the same location. More details are available through Fantasia Festival. Watch the clip below: