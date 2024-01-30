The Big Picture Lovely, Dark, and Deep blends the horror of missing persons cases with supernatural forces in a remote ranger outpost.

Director Teresa Sutherland brings her experience in psychological supernatural scares to her directorial debut.

The film has received high marks from critics for its nightmarish setting, visuals, and performance by Georgina Campbell.

The woods are feeling more unsafe than ever with the official trailer for Teresa Sutherland's acclaimed directorial debut, Lovely, Dark, and Deep. Shared exclusively by The Film Stage along with a haunting poster, the teaser puts Barbarian star Georgina Campbell in the role of Lennon, a back-country ranger attempting to solve a disappearance that has long haunted her. Soon, however, her life at the remote ranger outpost spirals into terror as her investigation in the wilderness is interrupted by increasingly aggressive supernatural forces.

Lovely, Dark, and Deep emphasizes the innate horror of unexplained missing persons cases in national parks, with the trailer opening on a factoid about just how many people are lost and never found in the woods. For Lennon, however, working in a remote outpost is a dream job that she's been long training for. Her new post allows her to dig into these mysteries, including one of a missing girl from years prior. As Lennon collects evidence, things begin to seem off as her radio cuts out, and she finds a myriad of posters of the girl that mess with her head. All hell breaks loose when she finally realizes a sinister presence lurks in the woods, plunging the trailer deep into cosmic horror with the very fabric of reality bending toward the end.

Psychological supernatural scares are right up Sutherland's alley given her experience writing for Mike Flanagan's Netflix horror thriller Midnight Mass. She's also previously delved into a similar brand of terrifying mystery with the 2018 horror western The Wind which she wrote the screenplay for under Five Nights at Freddy's director Emma Tammi. From voices taunting Lennon over walkie-talkies without batteries to strange figures climbing out of the trees, Sutherland's debut behind the camera promises some otherworldly spooks to keep audiences on their toes throughout its runtime.

'Lovely, Dark, and Deep' Terrified and Delighted on the Festival Circuit

Joining Campbell in the woods for Lovely, Dark, and Deep are Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Nick Blood and Daredevil alum Wai Ching Ho, while Color Out of Space's Josh Waller served as a producer. Sutherland took the film to last year's Fantasia Festival, where it earned high marks from critics thanks to the nightmarish setting, impressive visuals, and implementation of cosmic horror. Another point of praise was the performance from Campbell, who is becoming a certified favorite in the horror space between the aforementioned Barbarian, Black Mirror, and Bird Box: Barcelona. On Rotten Tomatoes, Sutherland's debut feature currently sits at a strong 83% score from critics.

Lovely, Dark, and Deep debuts in theaters and on VOD on February 22. Check out the trailer above and the chilling poster featuring Campbell below.