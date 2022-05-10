Apple TV+ released a new trailer for Lovely Little Farm, an upcoming live-action/animated hybrid series for the entire family. The show is part of Apple TV's growing catalog dedicated to children and focuses on positive interactions between kids, animals, and new technologies.

The trailer introduces us to Jill (Levi Howden) and Jacky (Kassidi Roberts), two sisters who love the animals that live on their farm. Since their mother is pregnant and their family is growing, Jill and Jacky are forced to share the same bedroom. However, instead of arguing about the change, the sister will enjoy the opportunity to grow closer to each other as they do everything to help the farm animals feel comfortable in their home.

Besides Jill and Jacky, the show also stars many real and computer-generated animals populating the farm. While some scenes in the trailer tease that the sisters will be learning how to take care of real animals properly, Lovely Little Farm also has its fair share of computer-generated animals who can talk, and that includes a cute little duckling (voiced by Shirley Henderson) that’s reason enough to watch the show once it gets released.

Lovely Little Farm is created by BAFTA Award winners Maddy Darrall, Billy Macqueen, and Catherine Williams. The trio has previously collaborated in the hit series Teletubbies, Topsy & Tim, and Waffle the Wonder Dog. Lovely Little Farm was also developed with the help of Dr. Gail Melson, a leader in the field of Human-Animal interaction and former Professor Emerita in the Department of Human Development & Family Studies at Purdue University. Dr. Melson is credited as an executive producer and helped develop the show based on her research on children’s relationships with animals, nature, and emerging technologies.

Lovely Little Farm's voice cast also features Dominique Moore as Pickle Pony, SAG Award nominee Joel Fry as Al Alpaca, and Canan Yildiz-Husbands as Bif & Bop. Other executive producers include Darrall, Macqueen, and head writer Tony Cooke. Lovely Little Farm's lead director is two-time Director’s Guild Award winner Jack Jameson.

Lovely Little Farm premieres on Apple TV+ on June 10. Check out the new trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Lovely Little Farm:

'Lovely Little Farm' follows sisters Jill and Jacky as they love and nurture all the animals on their farm nestled in lavender fields. Being a young farmer isn’t easy, but every day brings these sisters adventure and a chance to grow. The live-action animated hybrid uses the latest computer-generated technology, working with Industrial Light and Magic, to bring the series to life.

