Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and there's no better way to celebrate the approaching holiday than with a classic love-themed horror movie. In celebration of the holiday, Arrow Video has announced that the '90s independent slasher film Lovers Lane is coming to Blu-ray this Spring, according to a recent report from Bloody Disgusting. Scanned in 2K from the original 35mm negative, the film's restored version will be available for horror fans to purchase on April 25, which will come with a standard version alongside an Arrow-exclusive slipcover.

Alongside the remastered edition of the film, the upcoming home media release will also come with a plethora of additional bonus content, such as "Screaming Teens: The Legacy of Lovers Lane," a featurette that features writers Geof Miller and Rory Veal alongside actors Matt Riedy and Carter Roy discussing the movie's impact. Additional material featured in the upcoming physical media release includes a commentary from Miller and Veal, original trailers, an image gallery, and a reversible sleeve featuring original artwork by Ilan Sheady.

In addition to the bonus material added, the Blu-ray release will also feature the film in both widescreen and full screen alongside its original lossless stereo audio. For fans lucky enough to receive a first pressing release of the Blu-ray, the film will also come with an illustrated collector's book written by Lindsay Hallam, alongside a double-sided fold-out poster featuring artwork from Sheady.

RELATED: 'Empire of Light' Arrives on Digital & Blu-ray Next Month

Set on Valentine's Day and based on the urban legend of The Hook, the film focuses on a young group of teenagers as they must face the threat of an escaped mental patient that terrorizes their town. Released in 1999, Lovers Lane is directed by Jon Steven Ward and written by Geof Miller and Rory Veal, who also serve as producers. It stars Erin Dean, Riley Smith, Sarah Lancaster, and Anna Faris, in her feature-length debut, with Billy O'Sullivan, Riedy, Roy, and Suzanne Bouchard, among many others.

Horror fans can pick up Lovers Lane when it hits shelves on April 25 and is now available for pre-order here. Check out the original trailer and synopsis for the '90s slasher flick below.