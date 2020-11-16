Check out the trailer for 'Lovers Rock', one of five films in Steve McQueens' anthology series 'Small Axe'.

Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer for “Lovers Rock,” one of five new films in director Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology. The release of the Small Axe anthology is one of the biggest events on the Prime Video calendar in November. The project brings a focus to the West Indian community of London in the late 1960s through the ‘80s, with actors including Letitia Wright and John Boyega bringing each of these stories to life. Over the course of these five films, McQueen looks to shine a light on Black stories and the ways in which race, specifically Blackness, and racism is regarded and handled in the United Kingdom.

“Lovers Rock” transports us to a house party happening in London in the year 1980. The trailer reveals a love story unfolding over the course of a night that is passionate, loud, lovely, warm, and filled with music. The official description for “Lovers Rock” describes the movie as a story that “tells a fictional story of young love at a Blues party in 1980. The film is an ode to the romantic reggae genre called “Lovers Rock” and to the Black youth who found freedom and love in its sound in London house parties, when they were unwelcome in white nightclubs.”

The cast of “Lovers Rock” is led by Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn, making her onscreen debut, with Top Boy’s Michael Ward starring opposite. Additional cast includes Shaniqua Okwok, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Ellis George, AlexanderJames-Blake, Kadeem Ramsay, Francis Lovehall, and Daniel Francis-Swaby. “Lovers Rock” was co-written by McQueen and Courttia Newland.

Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology debuts on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, November 20. Watch the trailer for “Lovers Rock” below. “Lovers Rock” will be released on November 27. For more, find out what’s coming to Prime Video throughout November.

