There is no denying that love can make people do wild things, but Loving Adults takes it to a whole other level. The Nordic thriller goes all the way as it asks audiences what happens when love stews into something dark, calculating, and dangerously obsessive. The answer? Nothing good. At the center of the narrative are Christian (Dar Salim) and Leonora (Sonja Richter), a couple with their marriage on the rocks. Involved in an affair, Christian plans to leave his wife for his mistress, but he’s dead wrong in every sense of the word if he thinks she’ll go down without a fight. The back and forth that ensues isn’t just toxic; it’s unreal, and making it even more puzzling is the fact that no one spouse is the clear villain.

All in all, Loving Adults dwells in moral gray areas, so it’s practically impossible to tell who’s more dangerous. The minute it looks like Christian might be as close to the spawn of satan as we can get, Leonora does something so unsettling that it almost cancels him out. Combining the magic of moody cinematography, shocking twists, and characters who refuse to be one-upped, Loving Adults turns romance into a battlefield where love isn’t grand gestures and taking walks on the beach — it’s about control.

Marriage in ‘Loving Adults’ Is More Thriller Than Romance

Image Via Netflix

On-screen love stories usually end with “happily ever after,” painting a flowery, borderline idealistic picture of messy emotion. Loving Adults takes a whole other path, branching into full-blown psychological warfare. The Nordic thriller doesn’t portray love in terms of affection or loyalty, here, it’s more of a play for power. With that in mind, Christian and Leonora aren’t just a married couple; they’re two players in a messed-up game where the only way to win is to stay one step ahead of the other person. Take Christian, for instance, the moment he decides that he wants out of the marriage, he doesn’t do the normal thing and talk it out. Instead, he plans a full-blown heist.

But the thing about Leonora is that she’s not about to be discarded so easily. Once she realizes Christian is ready to trade her in for a younger partner, she decides that if she can’t have him, no one can. It’s then that their relationship stops being about love and turns into a tug-of-war featuring manipulation and survival. While it’s easy to take sides in cases like this, Loving Adults makes it so that neither character is completely innocent, but neither is purely evil. So, you could sympathize with Leonora’s desperation, then, in a split second, be horrified by the lengths she’s willing to go to. Overall, the film takes the concept of every fairytale’s take on love and transforms it into a deadly game of “till death do us part.”

When Love Goes Wrong, ‘Loving Adults’ Take the Lethal Route