The Big Picture Peacock will premiere Loving Elvis, a docuseries about Elvis Presley's relationships with women, on November 13, 2023.

The series consists of three episodes, each focusing on different aspects of Elvis's love life and personal struggles.

Loving Elvis features interviews with important figures in Elvis's life, including his nurse, live-in girlfriends, and Ginger Alden, to shed light on the complicated and conflicted nature of the King of Rock and Roll.

If Priscilla left you wanting to know more about Elvis Presley and his tumultuous love life, Peacock has you covered. The streamer will premiere Loving Elvis, a new docuseries about the King of Rock and Roll's relationships with women, next week. Deadline reports that Loving Elvis will make its American premiere November 13, 2023, on Peacock.

Under the title Elvis' Women, the docuseries previously aired on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and other international territories earlier this year. The series consists of three episodes; the first chronicles his close relationship with his mother, Gladys Presley, and his rise to fame; the second will delve into his troubled marriage with Priscilla Presley, and the other affairs he had at the peak of his stardom; and the third will chronicle his final years, and the relationships he had following his divorce.

The series will feature interviews with Presley's nurse, his live-in girlfriends, and Ginger Alden, who Presley proposed to before his 1977 death. Says producer Max Welch, "Loving Elvis finally lifts the lid on areas of the Elvis story long ignored. The series is an exploration of a complicated man, his dark sides and desires. Elvis was a massively conflicted individual, as will be revealed through the eyes of women who loved him the most."

Who Else Was Elvis Romantically Linked To?

As he took off as a singer and began to cultivate a Hollywood career, Elvis frequently dated his co-stars, although many of these relationships were solely for publicity purposes. Swedish actor Ann-Margret, who co-starred with Presley in Viva Las Vegas, dated him for a time, and the two remained close for the rest of his life. He also briefly dated Cybill Shepherd after her breakthrough in The Last Picture Show. However, Elvis' most consequential romantic relationship was with Priscilla Beaulieu, who he married in 1967. The union produced Elvis' only child, Lisa Marie Presley, but the marriage was short-lived; the two divorced in 1973. Presley embarked on a number of other short-lived relationships before his death in 1977.

Loving Elvis is produced by Renowned Films, which is backed by Critical Content, and Paramount-owned See It Now Studios. Welch, Tim Withers, and Kate Maddigan executive produced the series for Renowned Films, while Susan Zirinksy and Terry Wrong executive produced for See It Now. Barbara Shearer directed the series.

Loving Elvis will premiere on Peacock on November 13, 2023. In the meantime, check out our interview with Austin Butler, who starred as the King of Rock 'n Roll in Baz Luhrman's Elvis.

Elvis Release Date 2021-00-00 Director Baz Luhrmann Cast Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Helen Thomson Rating PG-13 Runtime 159 minutes Main Genre Drama Genres Biography, Musical, Drama Writers Baz Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce

