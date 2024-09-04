One of the many projects to stem from the story of infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar just got a major release update. Peacock has officially announced that Loving Pablo, the 2017 true crime thriller starring Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, will officially begin streaming on the platform on September 15. The film follows notorious journalist Virginia Vallejo (Cruz) who falls in love with Pablo Escobar (Bardem). Despite only grossing $17 million worldwide, the film still came out in the green due to the $14.5 million budget. In addition to Bardem and Cruz, Loving Pablo also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Julieth Restropo, Óscar Jaenada, Fredy Yate, and Ricardo Niño and currently sits at "rotten" scores of 33% from critics and 56% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Loving Pablo was based on the novel Loving Pablo, Hating Escobar by Virginia Vallejo, who also has a writing credit on the film along with Jeff and Michael Zimbalist, and Fernando León de Aranoa, who also directed the movie. Aranoa's most famous work came from directing A Perfect Day, the 2015 war dramedy starring Benicio Del Toro and Tim Robbins. He most recently teamed up with Javier Bardem once more in The Good Boss, the 2021 workplace drama which also stars Molo Solo. He has six films on his resume since making his directorial debut in 2010 and several low-budget box office hits, proving that he not only has the talent to draw in big names but also has the ability to work quickly and efficiently.

What Are Javier Bardem’s Most Famous Roles?

Javier Bardem has been acting since the 70s and 80s, and although he's 55 years old, he's showing no signs of slowing down. Bardem's most famous role came in 2007 when he played Anton Chigurh in No Country for Old Men, the contemporary Western which also stars Tommy Lee Jones, Josh Brolin, and Woody Harrelson. Bardem won an Oscar for his portrayal of Anton Chigurh, and was also nominated six years prior for his role in Before Night Falls. He has been nominated for two Academy Awards; one in 2011 for his performance in Biutiful, and another in 2022 for his role in Being the Ricardos, the showbiz drama which also stars Nicole Kidman and J.K. Simmons.

Loving Pablo stars Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz and was written and directed by Fernando León de Aranoa. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Loving Pablo when it hits Peacock on September 15.