Although big-budget films are often massive successes, becoming memorable blockbusters that leave a strong imprint on the audience's minds, low-budget ones can also be as unforgettable, with some of the strongest examples, including celebrated director Quentin Tarantino's 1990s flick Reservoir Dogs still holding up quite well and even being considered classics.

Usually financed through personal funds or with little to no funding from a major film studio or private investor, low-budget films are a hit or miss most of the time. Nevertheless, throughout the years, many talented filmmakers tried their luck and delivered some of the most solid and critically acclaimed pieces of cinema. From The Man From Earth to Halloween, these are the best low-budget movies of all time, according to Reddit.

10 'The Man From Earth' (2007)

In Richard Schenkman's The Man From Earth, which was budgeted for just $200,000, viewers take a sneak peek inside an impromptu farewell party for Professor John Oldman (David Lee Smith), which turns into a compelling interrogation after the retiring scholar reveals his long and bizarre past that his colleagues could have never imagined.

According to many users on the platform, Schenkman's movie is undoubtedly a must-see low-budget feature. "Excellent movie with actual movie and TV stars but shot with a budget that would make a local community theater sigh," Innsmouth_Swimteam commented. "You can totally feel it's very low budget, but it's still awesome," JeWeeYume said.

9 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

Directed by Eduardo Sánchez and Daniel Myrick, this treasured 1999 movie is one of the most haunting movies of the late 90s. The supernatural flick follows three film students on a quest to film a documentary on the local Blair Witch legend, traveling into a Maryland forest to terrifying results.

Produced on a $60,000 budget, The Blair Witch Projectis one of the most profitable movies of all time, grossing over $248 million worldwide. The groundbreaking film remains one of the most successful in the found footage horror subgenre, and for good reason: "It's inventive, effective, the definition of low budget movie making," wrote blambliab.

8 'Clerks' (1994)

Directed by Kevin Smith, the 1994 slice-of-life, black-and-white movie depicts a day in the lives of two convenience store guys, Dante (Brian O'Halloran) and Randal (Jeff Anderson), as they navigate through their job discussing films, their love life, playing hockey, and annoying costumers.

With great dialogue and a funny and relatable premise (as well as a low $27,000 budget), Clerks is also a top pick on the website. According to tekko001, the '90s film features "the best writing in Kevin Smith's career." Another user commented in a different post, "The definitive answer."

7 'Moonlight' (2016)

Moonlight was the first low-budget movie to win a Best Picture Academy Award, so it is no wonder that people on Reddit believe it to be one of the best. The unconventional and visually stunning coming-of-age film chronicles the life of a young black man, depicting his troubled childhood, conflicting adolescence, and early adult life, where he comes to terms with his attraction to other men.

As hackerrr suggested as they mentioned Moonlight under a discussion for the "best low-budget movies" on Reddit, $1.5 million were very well spent in the production of Barry Jenkins' Oscar-winning movie. No doubt, the featureis a gripping, touching, and thought-provoking viewing experience.

6 'The Evil Dead' (1981)

While the Evil Dead movies remain extremely popular today, there is no way to deny the impact of its first installment. With a tiny $375,000 budget, the Sam Raimi film, which follows five friends who travel to a cabin in the woods and accidentally release possessing demons, paved the way for all the successes that followed.

"This is the only correct answer," Head-Fold8399 commented when a user mentioned the movie. "It's basically the textbook example of how to do a low-budget horror," AllTheReservations noted under a different post.

5 'El Mariachi' (1992)

After more than 30 years, this revenge action crime thriller by Robert Rodriguez holds up pretty well. In the movie, Azul (Jaime de Hoyos) embarks on a quest with a weapon-filled guitar on his back and plans revenge on the drug lord who got him arrested in the first place. However, a traveling mariachi (Carlos Gallardo) ends up being mistaken for the murderous criminal and must hide from the gang that seeks to kill him.

The Spanish-language movie, which endures a fan favorite today, was made with an impressive budget of $7,000. "One of the best action movies out there," DickieGreenleaf84 noted, with many agreeing. "Awesome movie for such a little budget, which in turn allowed Rodriguez to make Desperado," Muy_Fuerte added.

4 'Eraserhead' (1977)

Following a young factory worker as he tries to survive his industrial environment while also managing his love life and attempting to care for his deformed newborn child, David Lynch's impressive experimental horror directorial debut endures one of the most remarkable first films directed by now critically acclaimed filmmakers.

The shocking and provocative Eraserheadestablished Lynch as one of the most unconventional directors, leaving a strong imprint on viewers from the moment it premiered. It was in development for five years and had a production budget of $100,000. "This movie is forever seared into a deep, deep cavity of the outskirts of a desert in my mind. I can’t forget it and I don’t ever want to remember it," a now-deleted account wrote.

3 'Primer' (2004)

With a microbudget of $7,000, Primer goes down in history as one of the best low-budget science fiction films, as well as one of the most complex. The independent Shane Carruth flick focuses on two friends (one of them played by Carruth himself, the other by David Sullivan) who accidentally end up finding a way to time travel and ultimately wrestle over their new creation.

For such a low-budget film, it comes as a surprise how extremely well-crafted and layered Primer is. "My brain hurts just thinking about it," justhadtosaythis admitted on the platform. "You can see Shane Carruth (Aaron/director) saying "cut" under his breath at the end of a scene to save as much film as possible," the6thReplicant wrote.

2 'Halloween' (1978)

John Carpenter's 1979 film Halloween marked the beginning of an iconic franchise, becoming the most profitable indie movie release, grossing over $70 million. The legendary slasher starring Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis follows an escaped mental patient, Michael Myers (Nick Castle), as he returns to his hometown fifteen years after murdering his sister.

With a $325,000 budget — meaning a worldwide box office more than 216.2 times the production expenses — and filmed over a 20-day shoot, Halloween is one of the most remarkable indie movies to be ever made. "Good call! A classic," p0dgert0n commented when a Redditor mentioned the film.

1 'Reservoir Dogs' (1992)

Given its massive popularity, it may come as a surprise to some that Quentin Tarantino's beloved neo-noir crime film only had a budget of $1,2 million. Reservoir Dogs depicts the aftermath of a jewelry heist gone incredibly wrong, with the criminals beginning to suspect that one of them is a traitor.

Featuring an ensemble cast, the 1992 film was undoubtedly a huge achievement for the renowned director and an impressive directorial debut. "This is the answer. Such a brilliant movie," Objective-Ad4009 replied under mediarch's highly upvoted comment on the platform.

