Considering that there are plenty of elements that make a movie great, films with little to no dialogue can be just as intriguing and entertaining. The major proof is how silent movies presided over the beginning of the film industry, with many being landmarks in cinema and standing the test of time even today. While it's true that the talkies took over Hollywood, silent films — or nearly silent movies, anyway — are still made and celebrated today.

Whether we're talking contemporary quiet films that rely on their lack of dialogue to tell a story, such as A Quiet Place, or groundbreaking, influential movies that have left a strong imprint on the history of film, like 2001: A Space Odyssey, these are the best films that take full advantage of their lack of words and communication, according to Letterboxd's showdown.

10 'Under the Skin' (2014)

Director: Jonathan Glazer

Directed by The Zone of Interest's renowned filmmaker Jonathan Glazer, the absorbing horror mystery Under the Skin stars Scarlett Johansson and centers around a mysterious young woman who seduces lonely men in the evening hours in Scotland. In the meantime, the unnamed protagonist embarks on an intriguing self-discovery journey involving her own sexuality.

Audiences who may be intrigued by horror films that deal with sexuality — such as Jennifer's Body or Titane — will probably enjoy Under the Skin, as it delivers an interesting message about sexism and misogyny, while also shedding light on the questionable attitude towards immigrants. According to Letterboxd users, the 2014 film is one of the best showcases of little dialogue in film; the words spoken by the characters are not crucial to the movie's narrative — Johansson's character is rather expressive and fairly easy to decipher based on her behavior alone — and the point is sent across nonetheless.

9 'The Artist' (2012)

Director: Michel Hazanavicius

Michel Hazanavicius' Best Picture winner takes audiences back to the silent era and depicts the life of George, a silent movie superstar played by Jean Dujardin in a very deserved Academy Award-winning performance. When he meets dancer Peppy Miller (Bérénice Bejo, who also earned an Oscar nod), sparks fly between the two. However, post the introduction of talking pictures, their fortunes change and inevitably affect their lovely dynamic.

Considering the decade it illustrates, it's no wonder that the renowned, contemporary black-and-white film counts on very little dialogue. Despite the fact that very few words were exchanged throughout, it's an undeniable fact that The Artist features an excellent plot and fantastic performances anchoring it. Most of the movie is silent except for two brief scenes with sound as well as a non-diegetic soundtrack.

8 'Metropolis' (1927)

Director: Fritz Lang

The most expensive film ever made at the time of its release, Fritz Lang's Metropolis is a landmark picture in filmmaking, particularly when it comes to science fiction flicks. Based on von Harbou's 1925 novel of the same name, this futuristic drama invites audiences to a utopian city divided between the working class and the city planners. The narrative starts to change when the son (Gustav Fröhlich) of the city's mastermind falls in love with a working-class woman (Brigitte Helm) who predicts the coming of a savior.

This German expressionist picture is nothing short of brilliant, especially considering the year of its release and how well it still holds up today. With a gripping, truly engaging narrative, creative set design, and innovative special effects, Metropolis endures a groundbreaking film and one of the best silent pictures of all time.

7 'Modern Times' (1936)

Director: Charlie Chaplin

Although City Lights and The Great Dictator are also unforgettable features, Charlie Chaplin's most popular and beloved is still Modern Times, a comedy-drama starring the filmmaker as the iconic tramp and illustrating his struggles to live in modern industrial society with the help of a young homeless woman, played by Paulette Goddard.

While controversial when it was released (Chaplin was accused of being a communist and forced to leave the United States), Modern Times is a major and groundbreaking film, particularly for its use of visual effects that have left an imprint on cinema. Although it does feature some dialogue, Chaplin's must-see film is still part-silent (it features expressive sounds and music that the icon composed), often resorting to physical comedy and top-notch choreography that does not disappoint.

6 'Playtime' (1967)

Director: Jacques Tati

In Playtime, Monsieur Hulot (played by filmmaker Jacques Tati himself, in the same vein as Chaplin) wanders around a high-tech and futuristic Paris, paralleling a trip with a group of American tourists. In the meantime, a nightclub that's still under construction is preparing its opening night.

Recognized for its groundbreaking visual storytelling and innovative use of 70mm film, Jacques Tati's French essential is a highly influential movie in cinema, serving as inspiration for the works of many well-regarded directors, including Greta Gerwig, who has admitted she drew inspiration from the iconic film while directing the Barbie blockbuster. Although it used sound effects were utilized to intensify comedic effects, Tati's film features scarce dialogue that was mostly inaudible. Nonetheless, Playtime still managed — and continues — to capture the audience's attention.

5 'Drive' (2011)

Director: Nicolas Winding Refn

Ryan Gosling is the lead star of this almost effortlessly cool and atmospheric Nicolas Winding Refn film. In Drive, a mysterious man has multiple jobs, two of them being an action film stuntman (Gosling's first stuntman character before The Fall Guy was released) and a garage mechanic. When he meets the man (Oscar Isaac) married to the woman (Carey Mulligan) he loves and tries to help him pawn a shop while serving as his getaway driver, the unnamed protagonist finds himself trapped in a web of trouble with gangsters.

On top of being a genuinely gripping and action-packed feature that will most likely have audiences on the edge of their seats, Drive is a genuinely stylish and visually absorbing arthouse action movie featuring one of Gosling's best roles. Furthermore, the lack of dialogue in Winding Refn's feature elevates it to higher levels, emphasizing its incredible score and soundtrack with fantastic results.

4 'A Quiet Place' (2018)

Director: John Krasinski

A Quiet Place is an obvious pick when it comes to great films with little dialogue, and the grand majority of Letterboxd seems to agree. The John Krasinski-directed movie centers around a family (with Krasinski and Emily Blunt in the lead roles) who struggle to survive in a world where most humans have fallen victim to blind but noise-sensitive creatures. To keep the terrifying beings away, humans are forced to communicate in sign language.

Post-apocalyptic and survival enthusiasts are likely to enjoy A Quiet Place, though they have most likely seen it by now. The intense and painfully suspenseful 2018 movie is filled with memorable moments and a moving premise that keeps boredom at bay. Additionally, the world-building is well-thought-out and the characters are three-dimensional. Despite its obvious lack of verbal communication, The Quiet Place is one of the most investing and best films overall in the post-apocalyptic genre.

3 'Fantasia' (1940)

Director: James Algar, Samuel Armstrong, Ford Beebe Jr.

James Algar, Samuel Armstrong, and Ford Beebe Jr. join forces in what has become one of the best Disney films of all time. The enchanting Fantasia is a fantastic love letter to the animation realm and the magical Walt Disney characters. It consists of a series of eight famous pieces of classical music, conducted by Leopold Stokowski, and brought to life by a talented team of artists.

Even though there is no spoken dialogue in this treasured, experimental Disney film, the classical music and stunning animation are more than enough to keep audiences — especially those keen on musicals — invested. The animated anthology movie Fantasia was the first commercial film shown in stereo and a precursor to surround sound, making it a true turning point in cinema, specifically in animation.

2 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

It's not for no reason that Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey is still a blueprint in the science fiction genre; the epic and prominent movie ranks high among the most important pictures ever made for its innovative technology, special effects, and pioneering twist to the conventional narrative form. The 1968 film illustrates a spacecraft sent to Jupiter to find the origins of a mysterious artifact buried beneath the Lunar surface.

Apart from the film's soundtrack, 2001: A Space Odyssey is mostly silent, with only 40 minutes of spoken words in a 142-minute running time. Nonetheless, the lack of dialogue in Kubrick's movie does not make it less of a fantastic feature — it just emphasizes its greatness by shedding light on other crucial aspects of its execution, namely the visuals. Its lack of dialogue is fitting for many reasons, especially considering that it perfectly mirrors the silence that resides in near-empty regions of space.

1 'WALL-E' (2008)

Director: Andrew Stanton

According to Letterboxd, the best film with little to no dialogue is Andrew Stanton's WALL-E, a heart-wrenching romantic animation by Pixar set in a distant, dystopian future several hundred years in the future that has proven to be slightly accurate. The story centers around a small waste-collecting robot who inadvertently embarks on a space journey that will ultimately decide the fate of humanity.

WALL-E's poignant environmentalist message that showcases the dark side of consumerism and the waste that comes as a consequence is part of the movie's timeless appeal. However, Stanton's educative film excels in several fields: not only does it reinforce the terrible effects of overconsumption, but it provides audiences with a genuinely entertaining and moving narrative, bringing about a top-notch entry into the animation category.

