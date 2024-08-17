Low fantasy is a sub-genre of fantasy in which the story takes place in our universe, albeit in an altered version of it, usually with a magical twist. It is arguably the most popular sub-genre of fantasy, because it requires very little worldbuilding, only needing to create stories built off of the foundation that is human society. After the Harry Potter craze, it has become a wildly popular genre in books, movies, and TV, especially in the young adult audience.

Of course, many TV shows have jumped onto the bandwagon, but have successfully branched out to become their own things that are distinct from Harry Potter and charming in their own ways. These are the best low fantasy shows, which give viewers the air of familiarity along with new, mystical aspects that haven't been seen before.

12 'Merlin' (2008-2012)

Created by Julian Jones, Jake Michie, Johnny Capps, & Julian Murphy

Merlin is a show set at an unspecified point in the early Middle Ages that follows the titular wizard from Arthurian legend, who is played by Colin Morgan. Most depictions of Merlin portray him as the grouchy old fuddy-duddy with a pointy hat, a long silver beard, and a magic wand, so it's refreshing to see a younger version of Merlin appear in this thrilling origin story.

It succeeds not only in its action and drama department, but in comedy as well, as Merlin slowly discovers his magical gift and fights many beasts and beings from British folklore. Unfortunately, the show isn't talked about nearly enough anymore, because it was lacking in certain aspects. In most departments, though, it is thoroughly enjoyable, and is worthy of giving a second chance over ten years after its release.

11 'The Vampire Diaires' (2009-2017)

Developed by Kevin Williamson & Julie Plec

The Vampire Diaries is the quintessential teen drama following the Twilight hype train. Yet it doesn't feel like a knock-off for even a second. The show is set in a fictional town in Virginia, one that is brimming with legends of fantastical creatures. Orphaned teen Elena (Nina Dobrev) doesn't believe any of these stories, though, until she falls in love with Stefan (Paul Wesley), who is revealed to not be a normal human, but a vampire, of course. This eventually evolves into a love triangle, as well as other rising supernatural threats such as ghosts, werewolves, and witches.

With its heart-pounding romance, yet surprisingly intricate storyline, The Vampire Diaries proved to make waves amidst its fanbase, successfully marking a new milestone in its genre. It managed to last for seven seasons, far longer than anyone expected, before coming to a close, which is a testament to how enjoyable it was. It was enjoyed especially by Twilight fans, who, after the conclusion of the movie series, were craving more like a vampire craves blood.

9 'The Wheel of Time' (2021-)

Created by Rafe Judkins

A lot of people don't realize this, but The Wheel of Time does indeed take place on Earth, the very same planet we call home. The difference is that it is set hundreds of thousands of years in the future, after multiple apocalyptic events have reshaped the continents themselves and changed the landscape. The title has a double meaning--not only is time alluded to as being a spinning wheel, weaving threads in the fabric of reality, but it is also seen as a circular concept that constantly repeats itself, meaning the series takes place both in the distant future and in the distant past.

The original novel series by the late Robert Jordan never overtly says it, but many hints are dropped that imply the connection of the books to the real world. As for the show itself, it centers on Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a sorceress known as an Aes Sedai who seeks to find and protect the chosen one known as the Dragon Reborn, whose destiny is to either save the world or destroy it. While the show differs greatly from the book, it is still enjoyable in its own right, and has been one of the most popular and successful Amazon Prime series to date.

The Wheel of Time Release Date November 19, 2021 Creator Rafe Judkins Cast Barney Harris , Rosamund Pike , Daniel Henney , Michael McElhatton , Sophie Okonedo , Peter Franzen Seasons 3 Main Genre Fantasy Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Expand

7 'Supernatural' (2005-2020)

Created by Eric Kripke

Supernatural is a show that has had 15 seasons to cover a wide variety of bases. It's not only a drama, but a comedy, a mystery, and a fantastical horror series. The main characters are Dean and Sam Winchester, played by Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki respectively, who work as paranormal investigators that hunt down mythical creatures throughout the country, which often results in disaster and hijinks.

Supernatural has spawned an enormous number of memes thanks to its endless rewatchability and impeccable dialogue. The chemistry between its two main stars is astounding, and brilliantly written all around. It's also sort of a one-stop shop for any fans of urban legends, bringing loads of different cryptids and creatures to life on screen, which makes every episode just as exciting as the last.

6 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003)

Created by Joss Whedon

Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a huge surprise in the late 90s and early 00s. It seems like a stereotypical coming-of-age teen drama at first, albeit with a supernatural twist, though one that's not very original. And yet, it became a beloved staple of the era due to how in-depth and emotional it is. One doesn't even need to be a teenager to enjoy every aspect of it.

The story is about Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar), who, as the title implies, earns her crust hunting and killing vampires, one of many in a long line of similar individuals. To aid her in her quest, she is bestowed a series of mystical powers that allow her to get one over on her foes. It was created by Joss Whedon, who is most noted for his part in a few superhero films, and it is clear that this is where the inspiration for said films started. It not only feels like a fantasy and a superhero show, but one that is loaded with romance and drama as well.

5 'Attack on Titan' (2013-2023)

Directed by Tetsurō Araki, Masashi Koizuka, Yuichiro Hayashi, & Jun Shishido

Like The Wheel of Time, many don't actually realize that Attack on Titan does indeed take place on Earth, in our universe, just in one that has been heavily altered and is very, very different. In this post-apocalyptic future, much of humanity has taken refuge in a massive city surrounded by towering walls, designed to keep out the lumbering, flesh-eating giants known as titans that prowl the wilderness outside. When a larger-than-normal titan appears, however, it breaches the wall and allows the rest of its kind to invade, turning human society on its head.

The action is stellar, with the titan hunters and other military personnel bearing a unique set of rope launchers that can swing them in any direction they desire, which helps to fight the beasts. It is a series that is bleak, but that excels in tension, high-stakes action, and narrative twists that is sure to get a seal of approval from even non-anime fans.

Attack On Titan Release Date September 28, 2013 Cast Marina Inoue , Hiro Shimono , Takehito Koyasu , Yûki Kaji , Josh Grelle , Bryce Papenbrook Seasons 4 Main Genre Anime

4 'Outlander' (2014-)

Developed by Ronald D. Moore

Outlander is a show that has been met with immense success, and has been going on for quite some time now. With the way it's going, it's hard to say when or if it will ever slow down. It's based on a novel by Diana Gabaldon, and is not to be confused with the mediocre 2008 sci-fi/fantasy epic film. Outlander follows a World War II-era nurse, who finds herself outside of her own time as she is abruptly transported back to the 18th Century, where she meets and falls in love with a young Scottish revolutionary.

Though, this is only the plot of the first season, with subsequent installments taking place in different eras through time, all with the overarching narrative of time travel. Outlander has a little bit of everything, especially for history buffs, as it features lots of cool settings, different characters, and a fantastical twist that feels like a breath of fresh air amidst many sub-par TV dramas.

Outlander Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin Seasons 8 Main Genre Drama Studio Starz

3 'Lost' (2004-2010)

Created by J. J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof, & Jeffrey Lieber

Lost is a classic TV show that surely needs no introduction. In only six short years, Lost changed the landscape of television forever, even including its lackluster ending. Story-wise, it follows a group of survivors whose plane has crashed on a mysterious and uncharted island. But this is no ordinary island--strange events begin happening that defy physics and the laws of reality, which leaves the survivors in a much worse predicament than they thought.

There's a lot of well-written and memorable characters, most of whom get their moment to shine as an episode uses a series of flashbacks of flash-forwards to tell the character's story aside from being on the island. Even though Lost kind of fell off the wagon towards the end, it is a staple of TV drama that is still regarded highly today, due in part to how revolutionary it was, and still is.

2 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' (2023-)

Created by Rick Riordan & Jonathan E. Steinberg

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is the long-awaited reboot to the franchise that fans have been dying for. Based on the book series by Rick Riordan, the series produced two feature films in the early 2010s starring Logan Lerman, however, these were very poorly-received. The new show is much more faithful, exciting, and funny, featuring both fresh and familiar faces.

The story follows Percy (Walker Scobell), an adolescent who is thrust into the world of Greek mythology as he finds out he is a demigod, specifically the son of Poseidon, the god of the sea. He is then sent to a training camp, where he meets other demigods like him, along with a series of creatures straight from Greek mythos. The series breathed life into the franchise that the movies sorely lacked, and felt like more than just a desperate cash grab--it really has heart and passion behind it, and has been an absolute smash-hit with long-time fans of the novels.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Release Date December 20, 2023 Creator Rick Riordan, Jonathan E. Steinberg Cast Walker Scobell , Leah Jeffries , Aryan Simhadri , Jason Mantzoukas , Adam Copeland Seasons 1 Main Genre Adventure

1 'Kingdom' (2019-2022)

Created by Kim Eun-hee

Kingdom is a criminally underrated masterpiece that sadly remains in a state of limbo. After two outstanding seasons and one movie, it's now frozen in time, as it has neither been officially canceled nor renewed for a third season. Still, this South Korean show is pretty much perfect. Taking place in the Kingdom of Joseon, which once encompassed the Korean Peninsula, the story follows a Prince fighting for the throne as the family of his stepmother fights to gain control of it.

However, in trying to seize the throne, the villainous Haewon Cho clan accidentally unleashes a zombie plague, plunging the country into turmoil. Kingdom has a cast full of wonderful characters, and has both political intrigue and zombie action to match. But the zombie plague is where the fantastical aspect comes through, as it's not caused by a virus, but rather by a mythical plant bearing parasitic worms. It's good for horror and fantasy fans alike, with each moment sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats as they wonder what twist the story will take next.

Kingdom Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 25, 2019 Cast Bae Doona , Ju Ji-Hoon , Kim Hye-jun , Kim Sungkyu Seasons 2 Main Genre Horror

