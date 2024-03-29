Science fiction is a genre famed for its versatility and its limits lie only at the edge of a filmmaker's imagination. While hardcore sci-fi films are often celebrated for their thrills and futuristic themes, there is more than one way to tell a science fiction story that doesn't always involve pushing the imagination of its audience to the limit.

Sci-fi movies that are more restrained in nature tend to use their unreal concepts as backdrops for stories that revolve around the human element, to tell the story of humanity's evolution and how we would adapt in a changing world that is getting more high-tech by the minute. This, in turn, allows filmmakers to better explore the nuances of an audience's shared reality. With that, let's rank the best low-key sci-fi movies.

10 'Déjà Vu' (2006)

Directed by Tony Scott

Tony Scott was never a slave to genre or convention, and brought his own visual flare to all of his work. This boldness is on full display in Déjà Vu, an action-thriller starring Denzel Washington which uses a sci-fi twist to take the police procedural to the next level. Déjà Vu follows ATF agent Doug (Washington) who is investigating a deadly explosion on a U.S. Navy ferry. Doug's investigative prowess impresses the FBI who invite him to partner with them on their own elite and secretive ferry task force.

Doug soon learns that the secrecy surrounding the group's work is due to an advanced tool they used which allows them to create a window through time and watch events of the past. Déjà Vu is grounded in tropes and procedures that are familiar, but handles them with story-telling tools that are entirely unfamiliar. While Déjà Vu is one of five collaborations between Tony Scott and Denzel Washington, it's the only film the pair worked on that embraces sci-fi.

9 'After Yang' (2021)

Directed by Kogonada

In a somewhat utopian future, children often have their own robotic sibling to help them cope with the world around them or better understand themselves and their differences. Mika (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja) is adopted, and as a result, doesn't have strong connections to her Chinese heritage. Robot sibling Yang (Justin H. Min) helps her connect to her Chinese culture

After Yang uses its sci-fi premise to explore familial connections, memory and the ideas and experiences which define who a person is. Director Kogonada presents a vision of the future that is optimistic, sincere and gentle. Despite seeming like hard science fiction on its surface, After Yang is more interested in using sci-fi as a vehicle for thematic depth and exploration.

8 'Synchronic' (2019)

Directed by Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson

Paramedics and friends Steve (Anthony Mackie) and Dennis (Jamie Dornan) are called to increasingly strange and gruesome deaths and accidents. It becomes apparent that many of these incidents are linked to a new and mysterious synthetic drug called 'Synchronic'. The pair soon learn that this drug causes users to step outside linear time, and travel to the past, often with devastating consequences.

Directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson have their own distinct take on science fiction and how it can be used to support and define a story. Synchronic merges a grounded and gritty drama with period elements and sci-fi concepts effortlessly to create a film which is understated yet bold in equal measure.

7 'Gattaca' (1997)

Directed by Andrew Niccol

In the not too distant future, eugenics drives the structure of society. Children conceived through genetic selection are afforded the privilege of valuable careers and high status among their peers. Those conceived naturally without scientific interference are relegated to low-skill work and considered to be of a lower caste. Despite his low status as a person born via natural conception, Vincent (Ethan Hawke) dreams of being an astronaut and begins engaging in genetic and biometric fraud to live out his dream.

Often considered among the best science fiction films of all time, Gattaca succeeds not because of its sci-fi speculation, but because of its tight tether to reality. The truth of eugenics throughout history, and the boundless possibilities that science grants us, ensure that Gattaca hits as close to home now as it did upon its release. While the futuristic elements make Andrew Niccol's film iconic, the exploration of human vulnerability and ambition (embodied so well by Jude Law) make Gattaca a classic.

6 'Children of Men' (2006)

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón

After two decades of human infertility, the world is in a state of disrepair. Many countries have fallen into anarchy, with few nations maintaining functional or effective systems of government. The United Kingdom hangs by a thread as a violent police state where refugees are imprisoned or executed on sight. Former activist Theo (Clive Owen) is approached by his estranged ex-wife (Julianne Moore) and asked to arrange travel papers for a refugee named Kee (Clare-Hope Ashitey). Theo soon learns why Kee is so important; she is the first woman to become pregnant in almost twenty years.

Much like the best science fiction, Children of Men succeeds because of how real it is. The line between the fictional world of Alfonso Cuarón's masterpiece and the real world is so thin. The combination of dystopic elements, like mass infertility, and very real geopolitical and human struggles create a dystopia that is so familiar it almost feels as though it has already arrived.

5 'The Lobster' (2015)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

David (Colin Farrell) has been dumped by his wife, who left him for another man. Because David is now single, he must begin a 45-day stay in a hotel. During this time, he'll have the chance to mingle with other single people and fall in love. If David, or any of the other guests, are unable to fall in love and couple up within 45 days, he will be turned into the animal of his choosing.

Director Yorgos Lanthimos often takes an all-inclusive approach to the genre. This results in films like The Lobster, which take the best elements of half a dozen genres and smashes them together with artful precision to create a vision of a hellishly polite and well-ordered dystopia. While science fiction doesn't dominate The Lobster it is always looming in the background and the threat it poses to the film's characters results in a truly absurd work which has a lot to say about modern romance.

4 'Upstream Color' (2013)

Directed by: Shane Carruth

Kris (Amy Seimetz) and Jeff (Shane Carruth) connect quickly after meeting for the first time. Their connection grows deeper when they both realize they have something in common. Both of them were victims of a highly skilled and dangerous thief and conman, who used a mind-altering parasite to rob and ruin them.

Upstream Color is as divisive as it is unusual. The arthouse film from the director of Primer is so experimental that it hardly feels like a work of science fiction. Instead, it feels like a mood piece which explores the ripple effects that trauma and suffering can have on people, and the strength of bonds forged under these circumstances.

3 'Possessor' (2020)

Directed by: Brandon Cronenberg

Tasya (Andrea Riseborough) is an assassin who kills people without ever having to truly meet them. Under the instruction of the company she works for, Tasya's consciousness is transmitted into the body of someone close to the intended target. This allows Tasya to use the person's body like a puppet, and frame them for the assassination.

Possessor relies on hard sci-fi concepts for the success of its plot, but the themes it explores couldn't be more grounded. Possessor navigates what defines a sense of self and how easily one can lose that sense of self. Whether it is lost in work, motherhood or depression, clinging on to one's identity in a modern world is a constant battle that is easier to lose than it may seem.

2 'The Vast of Night' (2019)

Directed by: Andrew Patterson

It's the 1950s in New Mexico, and local DJ Everett (Jake Horowitz) is preparing to cover a local basketball game. Before the game starts, he walks his friend Fay (Sierra McCormick) to the telephone switchboard where she works. Over the course of the evening, Everett and Fay begin to notice strange frequencies and interferences in the radio signals and phone lines. Their curiosity leads them to start asking questions and finding answers as to what may be going on.

The Vast of Night wears its adoration of vintage sci-fi on its sleeve. The film is a love letter to the wide-eyed optimism of mid-century stargazing and alien conspiracies. With the promise of science fiction always brimming under the surface, The Vast of Night spends much of its energy exploring the importance of aural history and the power of storytelling within communities.

1 'Midnight Special' (2016)

Directed by: Jeff Nichols

Alton (Jaeden Martell) hides out in a motel room with his dad, Roy (Michael Shannon) and his dad's friend Lucas (Joel Edgerton). The trio is on edge and on the run from the extremist cult that raised Alton, and the FBI who believe Alton has access to secret information. With pursuers giving chase from every direction, Roy is determined to find a safe place for Alton.

Longtime collaborators Jeff Nichols and Michael Shannon marked their fourth feature film together with Midnight Special. It's clear why the pair work together regularly. Shannon's electric and grounded performances add an essential emotional core to Nichols' films, which often combine mundane settings and everyday elements with incredible occurrences. Although Midnight Special is well and truly a work of science fiction, the film also explores a tender and powerful relationship between a father and his son.

