In the past decade, Letterboxd has swiftly overtaken IMDb as the go-to place for movie fans to voice their opinions and rate the films they see. Averaging the ratings of everyone to create a score out of 5.0, these average ratings are typically an accurate way to see how a film is considered by the public. Thus, it has become a good indicator of whether a movie is worth watching.

Everyone has different opinions, of course, so one person's 5-star masterpiece might be another's 1-star train wreck. Typically, an average of 3.0 is considered the benchmark score on Letterboxd, with those rated below considered bad or at least disappointing. Not everyone agrees however, as a recent Reddit thread asked for movies below this rating that are actually great, and the answers included big-budget superhero movies, 90s slashers, and even kids' films.

10 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' (1997)

Letterboxd Rating: 2.9/5.0

Arriving soon after Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summerstars the fresh-faced Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sarah Michelle Gellar as they are tormented by a hooked killer who knows their darkest secret. Hiding the fact that they ran over and killed a man a year ago, the two women and their boyfriends will have to confess unless their stalker rips the secret out of them himself.

One of the best 90s slasher movies, petersandrew999 says they love Last Summer because they are a "sucker for over the top/cheesy pre-2000's horror movies." That era is definitely ripe with guilty pleasure horror films and Last Summer remains an enjoyable teen scream even if it does not reach the heights of Scream.

9 'The Waterboy' (1998)

Letterboxd: 2.9/5.0

Taking the idea of an underdog sports story and turning it into a screwball comedy, The Waterboy sees Adam Sandler playing Bobby Boucher, a kind but dim-witted water boy for a college football team. After an altercation with one of the players sees Bobby easily laying him out, he is recruited into the team and becomes their star player as they march towards an unlikely championship.

Sandler has always been a divisive figure but he has starred in some all-time comedy classics. Some would put The Waterboy in this category, and nairn_abed goes so far as to call it a "masterpiece". While it is hard to agree with that sentiment, it is still a laugh-out-loud comedy with plenty of quotable moments.

8 'Warm Bodies' (2013)

Letterboxd Rating: 2.9/5.0

Set years into the zombie apocalypse, Warm Bodiesfollows R (Nicholas Hoult), a young man who happens to be a zombie. Seemingly damned to wander the earth in search of brains, R feels something come back to life inside him after he sees Julie (Teresa Palmer), a hardened zombie killer. As R manages to showcase his new living side to Julie, their budding romance is threatened as the undying war between humans and zombies rages on.

Derided by many as merely being a zombie take on Twilight, Warm Bodies greatly surpasses that film thanks to great performances and a genuinely heart-warming script that has audiences feeling something just like R. It is a surprise to find it with a low rating on Letterboxd, as pokedude123567 describes it as a "greatly fun zom com."

7 'Alien 3' (1992)

Letterboxd Rating: 2.9/5.0

After her escape pod crashes on a prison planet, Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) discovers she is the sole survivor of the previous film. Forced to contend with the savage male criminals that roam the halls of the harsh structure she now resides in, Ripley and her new companions must also fight to survive against another deadly Xenomorph.

Alien 3 had the unenviable task of having to follow two of the greatest science-fiction films of all time, and it was never going to live up to those high standards. Despite its shortcomings, Alien 3 is still a somewhat solid creature feature and Drongo17 says it "is definitely worth at least 3" on Letterboxd.

6 'The Wolverine' (2013)

Letterboxd Rating: 2.9/5.0

One of the most underrated superhero movies, The Wolverinesees Logan (Hugh Jackman) traveling to Tokyo at the invitation of an old acquaintance from his time spent in warfare. Upon arrival, he finds himself in a conspiracy hatched to rob him of his healing powers, and he goes on the run in a film that is more of an action-thriller than a typical superhero movie.

The Wolverine was praised for showcasing a darker edge to the iconic character as it stepped away from the superhero conventions present in the X-Men movies. It carries this style rather well until it descends into a heavy CGI final boss fight against a giant robot, with TheAsylum6969 saying it "is excellent apart from the final act."

5 'Bee Movie' (2007)

Letterboxd Rating: 2.9/5.0

Before The Shape of Water, Bee Movie was the benchmark for love stories built on bestiality. Honey bee Barry B. Benson (Jerry Seinfeld) sets off into the outside world after graduation from bee college and comes across a florist named Vanessa Bloome (Renee Zellweger), and he becomes infatuated with the kind woman.

More meme than movie, Bee Movie has seen its popularity increase over the years thanks to various internet communities devoted to creating memes from some of its most famous scenes. Ericdraven26 outs themselves as a jazz fan as they claim "it’s fun in a silly way" and enjoyed the movie despite how outrageous it is.

4 'Get Him to the Greek' (2010)

Letterboxd Rating: 2.8/5.0

Forgetting Sarah Marshallproved to be a breakout hit, with Russell Brand's moody musician Aldous Snow its most popular character, so the call was made to give Snow his own film. Accompanied by Jonah Hill as record company employee Aaron, Get Him to the Greeksees the mismatched pair with 72 hours to get from London to Los Angeles.

While it does not reach the hilarious heights of Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek still offers plenty of funny moments thanks to the chemistry shared between Brand and Hill. Swallowshotguns even goes as far as to call it "a perfect comedy", which is a bit of hyperbole, but it shows how fond some people are of the movie.

3 'Final Destination 5' (2011)

Letterboxd Rating: 2.8/5.0

Further proving that Death will not take no for an answer, Final Destination 5sees employees headed to a team-building retreat narrowly avoid being killed in a bridge collapse. Believing they are the lucky ones, the Grim Reaper soon returns to kill them off in a variety of gruesome and creative death scenes.

Coming hot off the heels of The Final Destination, the universally agreed worst entry in the series, Final Destination 5 proved to be an inventive sequel that showed there is still life (and death) in the franchise. Affectionate-Bad5923 claims it is their "favorite in the franchise", and that is a common sentiment despite its low rating.

2 'Unfriended: Dark Web' (2018)

Letterboxd Rating: 2.7/5.0

The sequel to the original Unfriended, Unfriended: Dark Web is a unique spin on the found footage horror genre, as it takes place entirely over a group Zoom call. When one of the friends stumbles upon the dark web during the hangout, the group soon becomes haunted by terrifying and deadly events.

Dark Web comes nowhere near being a great horror movie, but it does contain enough frights and thrilling sequences to be enjoyable. Tylers77 is a big fan of the movie and said they found it to be "one of the most inventive found footage movies" which is a hard feat to achieve in such a crowded sub-genre.

1 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon' (2011)

Letterboxd Rating: 2.5/5.0

The third entry in Michael Bay's Transformerssaga, Dark of the Moonswaps out Megan Fox's Mikaela for new love interest Carly (Rosie Huntington-Whiteley) as Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) finds himself in the middle of a new robot war. All the expected explosions and metal carnage ensue.

The live-action Transformers movies tend to get a bad rep as they descended more and more into mindless action. Dark of the Moon has its defenders, however, with Comfortable-Truth945 saying it is a "childhood classic for us 2000s kids".

