Not every film is a success. Critically, commercially, whatever it may be, sometimes movies don't do well. If they don't do well at the box office, they can be a significant financial failure for the studios involved in production. Franchises, on the other hand, can either do very well overall or have multiple entries within that bring their total gross down substantially.

RELATED: Super Box Office Bombs: 10 Lowest-Grossing Major Superhero Movies Ever

While powerhouse names like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars undoubtedly lead the way in the top spots, franchises like My Hero Academiaand Return of the Living Dead have been knocked down throughout the years by others surpassing their previous success. Despite being some of the lowest-grossing film franchises compared to the top ten, these franchises are just as worthy of checking out, despite some significantly lower-end results.

9 'My Hero Academia'

Combined Worldwide Box Office Total $98,381,259

You’ve all heard of My Hero Academia. The franchise initially started as a comic book series based on people with superhuman abilities, AKA, Quirks. Without a doubt, the world of MHA has expanded into much more since its beginning in 2014. Almost a decade later and after its final installment a year ago, its popularity still very much exists.

But if you’re not a comic book fan, you’re likely to find yourself more familiar with the 2018-2021 feature-length trilogy. Despite lower box office earnings than others, the My Hero Academia movie trio did exceedingly well in Japan, just sadly not as well elsewhere.

RELATED: 'My Hero Academia Season 6 Finale Scores Series-High Rating in Japan

8 ‘Highlander’

Image via Summit Entertainment

Combined Worldwide Box Office Total - $53,623,898

Highlander is a British/American film franchise that released somewhat infrequent new additions between 1986 and 2007, finalizing with five films in September of that year. They are a series of fantasy movies that did not sit well among audiences, especially critics.

The series, as a whole, lost the production companies a lot of money, millions of dollars, to be slightly more specific. Not only that, but they weren't critically well received either, to the point of questioning why they kept making more. Yikes!

7 ‘Monty Python'

Image via EMI Films

Combined Worldwide Box Office Total - $40,808,954

Between 1975 and 1983, four films were made as part of what would become the Monty Python franchise. The series is based on the British comedy troupe Monty Python, a group of five individuals whose comedy impressively went on to inspire some early works on Saturday Night Live, among many more.

The budgets for the first two were made public, with Monty Python and the Holy Grail's combined budgets totaling $4.4 million. But as for Live at the Hollywood Bowl and The Meaning of Life, they were never confirmed. Either way, they did very well for the current time and what they eventually became.

6 'Pulse'

Image via Toho

Combined Worldwide Box Office Total - $30,241,435

At first, positively and then negatively received, the Pulse trilogy didn't make a huge name for itself by any means. Despite its lesser-known name compared to other horror movies, its "cult" fans are loyal to a fault. However, the first film's commercial success didn't help its overall box office success.

Thanks to a straight-to-DVD release of its two sequels, the films didn't garner much box office stardom, relying solely on the first Pulse film for a commercial win. Having grossed a little over $30 million on a budget of $20 million, they didn't do as well as hoped.

5 'Return of the Living Dead'

Image via Orion Pictures

Combined Worldwide Box Office Total - $23,465,558

Technically a box office failure after earning just under double its combined budget, these films have a somewhat love-it-or-hate-it following among fans. The original Return of the Living Dead was released almost thirty years ago in 1985, gaining cult-classic status and becoming a fan-favorite for many horror and zombie movie fanatics.

Its four successors, on the other hand, were nowhere near as successful. You know that stereotypical prediction that sequels can never top their originals? Well, that's a very accurate statement in the case of the Living Dead franchise. Although, singularly, the earlier entries did better on their own.

RELATED: Zombies in TV and Movies Ranked By How Likely You Are to Survive Them

4 'Critters'

Image via New Line Cinema

Combined Worldwide Box Office Total - $16,167,232

Comedic horror is a subgenre we tend to gravitate towards more so when we're in the mood for something that won't scare the absolute heebie jeebies out of us. Critters is one of those franchises that'll do just that.

April 1986 saw the release of the first movie, which received mixed to positive reviews. The first film is many peoples' favorite, and that goes for critical reception as well.

3 ‘American Ninja’

Image via Cannon

Combined Worldwide Box Office Total - $15,759,000

For many 70s/80s babies, the original American Ninja movie that came out in 1985 was their first introduction to the world of stealthy black-suited human beings flipping around effortlessly. Was there an easier way to put that? Probably. Shush, it fits.

Over eight years, the series grew to a franchise of five, with some doing better than others, both critically and commercially. It's a matter of opinion, but box office-wise, they did relatively okay, respectively, with the first grossing $10 million alone. Although, that should give you some idea of the reception of the other four.

2 'In the Name of the King'

Combined Worldwide Box Office Total - $13,233,220

In the Name of the King is a three-part action and fantasy series that stars Jason Statham, Dominic Purcell, Dolph Lundgren, and more in their respective movies. Their plots are wishy-woshy and a tad all over the place and were a failure on multiple fronts.

Their poor box office gross may be somewhat reflected in their overall viewer reception. Combined, the trio's budget equaled $63.5 million, completely bombing against its worldwide box office gross of $13.2 million, resulting in a painful $50.3 million loss for the production companies involved.

1 'V/H/S'

Combined Worldwide Box Office Total - $2,007,143

The V/H/S anthology series consists of multiple installments released between October 2012 and present-day. And as horror movies go, this group is more than capable of getting under your skin. There is just something about grainy found-footage films that make it crawl.

Mixed reviews and little financial information make this one a little bit of guesswork, as nothing was released regarding the final three. However, V/HS, V/H/S/2, and V/H/S: Viral only managed to accumulate a worldwide total bordering $2 million.

NEXT: 10 Modern Box Office Flops That Were Destined to Fail