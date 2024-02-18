Ever since Christopher Reeve graced the screen in the iconic 1977 Superman: The Movie and completely captivated the audiences, it was clear that superhero movies would soon be a force to reckon with. Fast-forward forty-something years later, and superhero movies have become the new western. In the 21st Century, where society is in need of a hero, the superhero, more than ever, these movies really come of age. From 2002's Spider-Man to 2019's Avengers: Endgame, Hollywood has been forced to take these movies seriously, sometimes with mixed results.

However, with recent bombs like The Marvels and The Flash, Hollywood has been reminded that even superhero movies aren't immune to box office failure. Some warranted, like 2019's abysmal Hellboy, but others, like James Gunns,Super, were just ahead of their time. Whether their movies are good or bad in true superhero fashion, they tend to do both epically.

10 'The New Mutans' (2020)

Box Office: $23,852,659

The final film in Fox's X-Men franchise suffered many setbacks from multiple delays, Disney buying Fox Studios, rumored re-shoots, and a global pandemic. While never reaching the heights of its promising story of a group of mutant teens housed at an institution for dangerous mutants, it's a miracle The New Mutants was ever released at all.

The Fault In Our Stars Director, Josh Boone took the Demon Bear saga from the comics, infusing it with the horror and YA genres. Scary imagery in a superhero movie feels refreshing, and the group's powers are horrifying. However, the film never fully commits to being a horror, often feeling too YA, even though it's rumored Boone wanted to go full R-rating. The mystery of why these teens are experiencing frightening supernatural visions is predictable early on, so the audience spends most of the movie waiting for a reveal they already know. Despite this, obviously Boone was trying to make a creative new type of superhero movie that had just lost its way.

9 'My Super Ex-Girlfriend' (2006)

Box Office: $22,530,295

In 2006, there was no shortage of formulaic rom-coms. Ironically, they were the superhero movies of the time. Uma Thurman stars in this action romantic comedy about a man whose crazy, jealous ex-girlfriend happens to be a superhero. While the premise is novel, the film still falls into the usual rom-com tropes.

This film is another run-of-the-mill romantic comedy with an added superhero plot. Funnily enough, Thurman is legitimately threatening a crazy ex-girlfriend with superpowers. Her build-up from being a sweet new love interest to an enraged ex with jealousy issues is genuinely intriguing. Even some of the superhero rescues are impressive for a rom-com. However, for an adult comedy, the jokes should be funnier. A more edgy comedy writer and director like Jud Apatow could have made this film a hit.

8 'Hellboy' (2019)

Box Office: $21,903,748

After not being willing to finish out Guillermo Del Toro's trilogy, Lionsgate instead decided to reboot the story of a half-demon who helps a shadowy agency fight supernatural threats. It's no surprise the reboot didn't meet fans' expectations, with rumors of tension on set between producers Lawrence Gordon and Lloyd Levin and director Neil Marshall.

Will Harbour was born to play Hellboy, and he understands the curmudgeon of a character. The make-up and character designs are also impressive, though they lack the practicality and imagination of Del Toro's films. There are also great action scenes, and the reboot takes advantage of its new R-rating. The problem is everything in between those scenes. There are countless exhibitions, locations, and characters, which begins to get tedious. It's what Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Rings could have been if they didn't have a director at the helm with a very singular vision.

7 'The Spirit' (2008)

Box Office: $19,806,188

Based on a comic by William Erwin Eisner about a private investigator who comes back from the dead to fight criminals, this movie failed to bring in an audience on one of the year's biggest movie-going days - Christmas. Perhaps in the year when The Dark Knight and Iron Man were released, The Spirit's cheesy tone didn't live up to what fans came to expect from a superhero movie.

In the '80s, Brad Bird and Star Wars producer, Garry Kurtz attempted to make an animated version of The Spirit, but studios thought it would be too hard to market. It turns out they were right. Frank Miller's directorial debut is a hodgepodge of his visual style from Sin City, with a '40s noir story and over-the-top comic book characters like Samuels Jackson'sThe Octopus. While Sin City had characters that audiences could buy into, these characters feel one-dimensional, making the audience overly aware that everything else in the frame is a green screen. The tone is reminiscent of the pulpy comic book movies of the '90s when audiences did not take superhero movies seriously, making it feel like a step backward.

6 'Zoom' (2006)

Box Office: $11,989,328

Tim Allen's Razzie nominated movie about a failed superhero who teaches a bunch of young meta-humans to be heroes only made $12 million on a $75 million dollar budget. Perhaps if they'd kept the more adult tone from the original drafts Allen helped write, this film might have met its true potential.

This film could have been X-Men for a new generation. This script has plenty of potential darkness, including Allen's character, who's training inexperienced super-powered youths to kill his evil brother. However, the tone feels like a straight-to-video movie from the 90s. However, it's clearly made for younger kids, so it's easy to forgive this. This movie is held up by Allen's charisma, which makes this world and plot believable on screen, as well as Ryan Whitley's adorable performance as a spoiled little girl with super strength. Despite being wholesome, the sets and power are sometimes impressive and may win over younger viewers.

5 'The Powerpuff Girls Movie' (2002)

Box Office: $11,412,414

Prequel movies are rarely a sign that a film will be good. This film, based on the hit Cartoon Network series, is no different. Unfortunately, the Powerpuff Girls' origins story was already summed up in the theme song and had the displeasure of releasing the same week as Men In Black 2.

The Powerpuff Girls series was edgy and fast-paced, with extremely violent fights and dark stories, while still humorous. While the animation is sleeker than the small-screen show, this film is slow and not overly funny since Cartoon Network wanted to cater to the growing adult fan base. The first real fight is well after forty minutes, and while there is some blood, it's nowhere as gory or creative as the animated show. This film ends up being a watered-down version of the animated series, missing all the WTF moments that made the show a classic for kids and adults.

4 'Punisher: War Zone' (2008)

Box Office: $8,050,977

This reboot of the beloved Marvel story about a man who wages war with the mob after they kill his family was the last to be produced outside of Marvel Studios after two previous versions also failed to grab audiences. It's no surprise fans would have to wait seven years to see the character again in Netflix's Dare Devil.

While most Punisher fans have no problem with violence, this sequel's ultra-violent set pieces seem to turn off even hardcore fans. While moviegoers should be rooting against the villains, viewers can't help but feel sympathy for henchmen who get chair legs to the eye, among other things. It doesn't help that the set pieces are loosely strung together by poorly written dialogue merely to get audiences to the next action scene. While most Frank Castle incarnations are equally violent and sympathetic, this film's true crime is that its hero feels hollow.

3 'Batman: The Killing Joke' (2016)

Box Office: $3,775,000

While movies starring The Joker are usually box office hits, this animated feature based on Alan Moores's classic comic about The Joker trying to drive Commissioner Gordan insane may have proved too edgy for the villain's mainstream fanbase.

It's no surprise why people stayed away from this off-putting film containing disturbing scenes of violence and an implied assault of fan-favorite Batgirl. A tacked-on first act with a Batman and Batgirl Romance no one asked for also turned fans off and bogged down the movie. However, when the film stays true to Moore's comic, there is an intriguing story of how pressure can make some great while destroying others.

2 'Super Capers: The Origins of Ed and the Missing Bullion' (2009)

Box Office: $30,955

This low-budget, campy film was director Ray Grigg's response to all the dark superhero movies out at the time, like The Watchmen and Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy. The spoof about a convicted hero with no power who's forced to stay in a halfway house full of misfit heroes has managed to find a loyal fanbase despite its questionable quality.

This satire only cost $2 million dollars, and unfortunately, it shows on screen - sometimes feeling like an expensive YouTube skit. However, over the years, some fans have decided its DIY style of filming is charming. Like the '60s Batman show that inspired it, these fans revel in the film's cheesiness. Fanboys also get a kick out of the film by straddling the line between parody and homage to popular superhero tropes and characters like the film's Manbat, played by the legendary Batman actor Adam West. Ed's superhero halfway house also resembles Professor X's school for mutants. While the story may not be riveting, Nathan Lanier's stirring score calls back to classic superhero scores from the '80s and '90s. While overly campy, the film still feels true to the genre.

1 'Super' (2010)

Box Office: $327,716

James Gunn's offbeat indie about a down-on-his-luck short-order cook who believes a God-themed hero in a vision told him to become a masked vigilante feels like a precursor to Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad. It's no surprise that Gunn took a long time to get the film made, with studios accusing the script of being too violent and abstract.

In typical Gunn style, this quirky superhero film is as unhinged as its lead characters and plot. This film hilariously shows how ridiculous and scary it would be if a real-life hero roamed the street beating bad guys to a bloody pulp. Gunn goes out of his way to make Super as untraditional as possible, including surprising deaths and the hero being violated by his female psychic. Being released the same year as Kick-Ass, this film perfectly mirrors a time when the comic book movie craze had taken over mainstream America, and everyone was obsessed with heroes, making it an odd time capsule and an instant cult hit.

