Practically just as often as TV audiences are treated to outstanding television episodes, they can also be subjected to terrible ones. It can be because they're dumb, because they ruin an aspect of the show, or simply because they're downright boring, but the fact is that these kinds of episodes are rarely worthwhile.

Whether it's a show like Two and a Half Menjumping the shark or a generally beloved show like Star Trek: The Next Generationhaving a misstep, fans are never fond of these trainwrecks.

10) 'American Dad!' S10E14: "American Fung"

Seth MacFarlane's American Dad! follows the amusing adventures of a conservative CIA agent balancing family life and the protection of America. In "American Fung," a Chinese billionaire purchases the show and remakes it as he sees fit.

Many IMDb reviewers thought that this creative concept would be used to its full potential, altering many elements of the show's formula, but they were disappointed to see that the whole episode was boring, uneventful, and aimless. This makes it the lowest-rated episode of the show, with a shameful score of 3.9.

9) 'Two and a Half Men' S12E15: "Of Course He's Dead: Part 1 & 2"

When it was a show about a commercial jingle writer whose brother and son move in with him, Two and a Half Men was a generally well-liked and funny show. But after Charlie Sheen was fired from the sitcom, it became an absolute disaster, culminating in the finale "Of Course He's Dead: Part 1 & 2".

IMDb users, who gave the episode a 3.9, felt cheated and betrayed by the show's ending. A massive ratings bait promising a much-awaited return that never comes; it's like the finale hates longtime fans of the series and wants them to know it.

8) 'Fear the Walking Dead' S07E15: "Amina"

In the penultimate episode of the seventh season of Fear the Walking Dead, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) embarks on a mission to save someone while the other survivors prepare to escape the area by raft.

From the start, this spin-off always failed to reach the level of fame of The Walking Dead. Still, its seventh season received a particularly negative reception, arguably reaching its lowest point in "Amina." It's pointless and an insult to the character of Alicia, which has earned it a score of 3.9 on IMDb.

7) 'Bloodline' S03E09: "Part 32"

In the second-to-last of this Netflix original's final season, John (Kyle Chandler) finds himself in the hospital and begins to experience surreal encounters that meld the past with the present.

Although the inaugural season of Bloodline received great reviews from critics and audiences alike, the second and third seasons had a much more mixed reception. IMDb audiences, who gave the episode a 3.8, seem to think that a potentially interesting idea was wasted in a confusing and pointless story that leads nowhere and adds nothing to the nearly concluded narrative.

6) 'American Horror Story' S10E10: "The Future Perfect"

The finale of American Horror Story's tenth season, "The Future Perfect," sees Mamie (Sarah Paulson) taking matters into her own hands, revealing the fate of the future.

Season 10 of the show started well, with high scores from fans on IMDb. In its later half, however, it went off the rails, culminating in the terrible 3.7 score of the season finale. Many reviewers call the four-episode Death Valley arc that this episode closed off the absolute worst and most random of the whole show.

5) 'Riverdale' S04E17: "Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town"

Based on the Archie Comics, Riverdale has always been a rather divisive show. In general, season four had been getting relatively good reviews on IMDb, which causes "Wicked Little Town" to stick out like a sore thumb. In it, as a menacing and musical new normal takes shape, Betty (Lili Reinhart) helps Jughead (Cole Sprouse) restore order.

Fans on IMDb don't seem to be too fond of musical episodes, and this one is no exception. They criticize the amateurish dancing and singing, as well as the bewildering tone of the story, giving the episode a rating of 3.5.

4) 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' S02E22: "Shades of Gray"

Although The Next Generation is one of the most beloved sci-fi shows ever, it isn't without its low points, such as this episode where Commander Riker (Jonathan Frakes) comes down with a mysterious alien infection. The only cure? Clips of prior TNG episodes.

The episode is certainly a memorable one, but only because of how terrible it is, with some IMDb reviewers even calling it the worst episode of any Star Trek show. Giving it a score of 3.4, fans call "Shades of Gray" completely irrelevant, a waste of time, and an insult to audiences' intelligence.

3) 'Killing Eve' S04E08: "Hello, Losers"

It's always sad when a good show ends on a weak note and rarely does this happen as noticeably as in Killing Eve. In the crime drama's series finale, Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) risk their lives with an attempt at a seismic stab at The Twelve.

IMDb users gave the episode a tragic rating of 3.3, and that's not the only sign of their disappointment. Despite fantastic performances by Oh and Comer, the episode is a betrayal of their characters and loyal fans, with lazy writing and a rather unpopular plot twist.

2) 'Riverdale' S05E18: "Chapter Ninety-Four: Next to Normal"

Another Riverdale musical episode (see a pattern? Clearly, the writers do not), "Next to Normal" has Alice (Mädchen Amick) create an imaginary musical fantasy world as she refuses to accept what's going on around her.

Most Riverdale fans don't like the musical episodes because they feel the story gets lost and the tone gets butchered, as proved by the awful 3.2 rating of "Next to Normal." Lazily written and cringe-worthily dumb, it's evident why it's the lowest-rated episode of the whole series.

1) 'House of Cards' S06E08: "Chapter 73"

Netflix's House of Cards was once one of the best shows on streaming, but after Kevin Spacey, the protagonist, was fired from the show amid allegations of sexual misconduct, its final season took a nosedive. The show's finale, "Chapter 73", sees Claire (Robin Wright) trying to tarnish Frank (Spacey)'s legacy.

The episode fails to provide closure for the show's main themes and storylines. It feels like the product of a writers' room that ran entirely out of ideas after losing their series's main attraction, lacking the complexity and charm that made their narratives so special. Tragically, this house of cards fell apart with a loud thud and a sad score of 2.6 on IMDb.

