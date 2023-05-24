Hey there, TV fanatics! Have you ever taken a chance on a show that critics slammed, but Redditors raved about? The term "guilty pleasure" came about for a reason. There are plenty of shows out there with lower-than-average ratings that have been enjoyed by many - from Timeless to Flaked, and beyond.

For all of you binge-watchers out there, this list is for you. In the spirit of going against the grain, let's take a look at 10 of the lowest rated shows from the past decade or so that have been loved by Redditors anyway. From comedies to dramas and more, get ready to learn more about why these shows earned adoration on Reddit even when they may have fallen flat in other ways.

10 'Timeless' (2016-2018)

Timeless, mentioned by Redditor Gili_RH is a show that follows an unlikely trio of heroes as they attempt to prevent the villain from changing the course of human history. Despite its low rating, the show still managed to impress viewers with its thrilling and fast-paced story.

What truly impressed Redditors was the show's clever writing, which skillfully explored the intricacies of time travel and delved into rich character backstories. This attention to detail added depth and substance to the plot, making Timeless an incredibly enjoyable watch that left a lasting impression on its audience.

9 'Baby Daddy' (2012-2017)

You may think that with a 4.6 rating on IMDB, the only way is down – but intrepid Redditors like oitnbbeautyfish have found a few gems in the lower-rated shows. Take Baby Daddy for example, a show following the single life of Ben, who finds himself unexpectedly responsible for raising his daughter. Despite its rating, this show won over audiences with wacky humor and an endearing cast of characters.

The show follows Ben and his close circle of friends, including his brother Danny, best buddy Tucker and Riley, his ex-girlfriend who is also the baby's mother. Through their misadventures, this group rallies together to take care of Ben's daughter and provide her with all the nurture and love she needs to thrive - along with plenty of laughs!

8 'Limitless' (2015-2017)

Another TV show that surprisingly got some love from Redditor drjallz was Limitless. This show, starring Jake McDorman, who plays Brian Finch, surprised many fans when it was only given one season on CBS. Despite this, the show made its mark on Reddit and was actually very well received by redditors.

Limitless follows Brian Finch who discovers the power of a mysterious drug called NZT - giving him enhanced cognition and improved problem-solving skills. With this newfound superpower, he is tasked with helping FBI agent Rebecca Harris (Jennifer Carpenter) solve the toughest cases the agency has ever seen. The show garnered positive appreciation for its unique story-line and entertaining performances from its cast of lovable characters.

7 'Red Band Society' (2014-2015)

When it comes to lowest rated shows that Redditors still enjoyed, Red Band Society is an obvious choice. Although the show was canceled after just one season, it did garner some passionate fans like ItchyEdge5. The Red Band Society followed a group of adolescents living in a hospital's pediatric ward. Even though the show often dealt with difficult topics such as death, disability, bullying and abuse, it was also incredibly funny and heartwarming.

Many users on Reddit loved the show for its genuine emotional moments and heartfelt performances from its talented young cast. Many posts touched on how powerful it felt to watch these children take control of their lives and make something positive out of a bad situation. In short, The Red Band Society may have only lasted one season but its impact was definitely felt in the Reddit community.

6 'Raising Hope' (2010-2014)

You may have heard of Raising Hope, a show about a young man who has to take care of the baby that was born from a one-night stand with a criminal. Although it did not gain the same level of success as other sitcoms, Redditors like, takemystrife on r/TvShows found something special in the show.

It has several elements that make it stand out from other sitcoms—the writing is clever and humorous, and the characters are relatable. The show also tackles some heavy topics such as poverty and single parenthood in an honest way. The family dynamic between Jimmy Chance and his eccentric relatives is entertaining and endearing, which is why it's easy to understand why Redditors have grown to love this underrated gem.

5 'Young and Hungry' (2014-2018)

Redditor ItchyEdge5 also mentioned, "Loved watching Young and Hungry on Sundays!" for the romantic comedy series. A show about a young food blogger and her culinary adventures, Young and Hungry ran for five seasons. It’s a beautiful bromance between the main characters, Gabi, played by Emily Osment and her tech entrepreneur boss Josh, played by Jonathan Sadowski.

Fans of the show love how it follows two individuals’ journey towards success in their own ways. Gabi is trying to build her dream career as a chef while Josh works his way up in the world of business. They learn from each other and grow with each other’s support. Despite the drama and romance, there are always lessons learned at the end of every episode no matter how silly it got.

4 'Scorpion' (2014-2018)

"Scorpion... Really loved the show, Had so much potential," said Redditor jambez001. This show follows the lives of a team of geniuses as they use their unique skills to solve complex global problems. The show received an IMDb rating of 6.9 and a Metacritic score of 62%. While those scores aren't high, Reddit users praised the show for its entertaining plot, great action sequences and witty dialog.

What made Scorpion stand out from other shows was its compelling cast and story. Ryan O’Neal portrays Walter O’Brien, a genius-level hacker who leads a team of other geniuses working together to save lives and solve problems. On top of that, the show also explores Walter's personal struggles with his past, love life and difficult relationship with his family.

So even though Scorpion didn't get rave reviews from critics, it still holds its own.

3 'Melissa & Joey' (2010-2015)

You might not expect people to get into a show about a former political power player who meets his match with an unconventional nanny, but Melissa & Joey is a classic sitcom that ranks as one of the lowest rated TV shows Redditors such as Real_Space_Captain enjoy.

The show stars Melissa Joan Hart and Joey Lawrence as the titular characters. With slapstick humor, witty dialog, and lighthearted storylines, Melissa & Joey was able to find its niche in the hearts of many fans - even if critics weren't too sold on it. Ultimately, Melissa & Joey's ability to make viewers laugh and sometimes cry despite its low ratings is what makes it truly stand out from the crowd.

2 'Kyle XY' (2006-2009)

"Kyle XY. It was hot garbage but I loved it," said Redditor BasicallyJustAPotato for the show, which premiered in 2006 and ended in 2009 after 3 brilliant seasons. So what makes Kyle XY special? It blends science fiction and drama together uniquely—with Kyle being an amnesiac super-baby of sorts, complete with special abilities that make fans want to watch episode after episode.

The show touches on topics such as family dynamics, unconditional love, fate vs free will, human behavior, and coming of age. The show also tackles important issues like acceptance and discrimination. Fans of the series appreciate how carefully these topics were explored through compelling storylines and characters they could relate to.

1 'Flaked' (2016-2017)

We round up our list with the comedy series Flaked. Despite having a low rating of 6.3, Redditor 666tkn still seemed to enjoy this show about Chip, a recovering alcoholic and smooth-talker who gets himself into awkward situations in the beautiful seaside town of Venice Beach, California.

Flaked is a good example of an underrated show that proves low ratings don't always tell the full story. It has an 81% on Rotten Tomatoes from viewers, and lots of Redditors have praised its down-to earth vibe and interesting characters.

